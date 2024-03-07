Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Marcy Wheeler: Merrick Garland Isn't to Blame for Delays in Trump's Election Interference Case

Kudos to MSNBC for publishing this article be Marcy Wheeler, aka emptywheel.

Open Thread: Merrick Garland

Merrick Garland Isn’t to Blame for Delays in Trump’s Election Interference Case

by Marcy Wheeler, legal and national security journalist

After the Supreme Court delayed consideration of Donald Trump’s immunity claim until April, some liberals directed considerable outrage not just at the court, but also at a member of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet. Such attacks act as if the delay were Attorney General Merrick Garland’s fault instead of justices like Clarence Thomas. These criticisms are misplaced. The Justice Department, before and after Garland’s delayed confirmation, started investigating key figures in the election interference case against Trump in 2021. And accusations of delay ignore the real-world obstacles that special counsel Jack Smith, his team and their predecessors had to navigate carefully — lest the whole case fall apart in court.

The department took overt investigative steps against three of the six alleged co-conspirators identified in Trump’s Jan. 6 indictment in 2021, long before Garland appointed Smith to the case. Days after a New York Times report on Jeffrey Clark’s role in Jan. 6, on Jan. 25, 2021, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz announced an investigation into “whether any former or current DOJ official engaged in an improper attempt to have DOJ seek to alter the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election.” The IG investigators remained involved when FBI agents seized Clark’s phone June 23, 2022. The department had already, a month earlier, obtained a warrant for one of Clark’s private email accounts and would obtain a second one the following day. The August 2023 indictment of Trump describes Clark as co-conspirator 4.

In April 2021 — on Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco’s first day on the job — the Justice Department obtained a warrant to seize Rudy Giuliani’s phones. That wasn’t a warrant for Jan. 6; it sought evidence that Trump’s lawyer was doing the bidding of Ukrainians when he convinced Trump to fire Marie Yovanovitch in 2019. But the DOJ used the special master review that Giuliani demanded to look at all the communications seized, not just those relating to Ukraine. In September 2021, the judge in that case granted prosecutors’ request to do the privilege review of materials seized from Giuliani’s devices on all files that post-dated Jan. 1, 2018, irrespective of subject. (The special master even prioritized the devices that were used through 2021.)

And in September 2021, prosecutor Molly Gaston — one of two lead prosecutors on the Jan. 6 case against Trump — subpoenaed associates of Sidney Powell as part of an investigation into her fundraising off false claims of voter fraud. Just one paragraph in the Trump indictment describes Powell’s actions, as co-conspirator 3, in the conspiracies charged against the former president. But that paragraph focuses on a topic related to the subpoenas sent out in 2021: Powell’s relentless attacks on Dominion Systems in lawsuits.

Those often ignored early moves against Trump’s co-conspirators — and other investigative developments, such as the purported cooperation of Jan. 6 defendant Brandon Straka, investigative steps implicating Roger Stone, and the prosecution of Alex Jones’ sidekick — go unmentioned in reports that claim Garland delayed the investigation. For good reason: Most happened where reporters and pundits weren’t looking.

But the popular narratives attributing delay to Garland also ignore several factors that did take time.

Kudos to Marcy, as well!  Read the whole thing.

Open thread.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      Ramalama

      After reading everyone blasting Katie Porter in earlier posts here for being a bad sport, and leaning in to Adam Schiff, I kept thinking about Marcy Wheeler’s very common complaints on her own blog and Xitter posts about how the Jan 6 Committee delayed shizz for months. If memory serves, she mentioned Rep Schiff a few times in this delay context.

      Anyway, fine, fine, Katie Porter really wanted to win, and she didn’t. I like Katie Porter.

      Adam Schiff has done some very good work. He had the money! He made the moves. He wins. OK.

      But maybe don’t put him (or anyone) on a pedestal. Or you can. But just know Marcy Wheeler has receipts.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      twbrandt

      One thing that has always annoyed me is that most actual attorneys, especially those who practiced at the federal level, think Garland has done as well as he can. It’s mostly people who have never practiced law who complain about Garland.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      japa21

      Nice post, but won’t make any difference to the Garland haters.  I’ve given up trying to understand why they are so virulent in their hatred.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      moops

      There should have been a Jack Smith appointed in February 2021.   How this would have proceeded from that point is anyones guess, but given the clear recorded evidence of a coup attempt already available at that point, a prosecution should have been appointed and investigations undertaken within that context.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mousebumples

      @twbrandt: It’s mostly people who have never practiced law who complain about Garland.

      Or lawyers who want clicks and outrage and engagement. Though I’m not sure who Is A Lawyer on the internet but not in real life – I’m guessing that’s also a thing, especially on social media.

      Not to doubt any Juicer legal eagles, but whenever I see I AM A LAWYER AND GARLAND IS TERRIBLE BECAUSE… on my social media feed, I’m usually looking for a mute button.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      I don’t really care that much what people think of Garland. I just don’t understand the obsession with debating the topic at this point. People should focus on the future rather than history IMHO.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      surfk9

      @Ramalama: ​
      Adam Schiff’s campaign knew how to campaign statewide in California. Porter’s did not. I like Katie, but she got out-campaigned. On election night I was sitting with an old veteran political hand, at a watch party, who gave me chapter and verse about the differences in the campaigns and there were many.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      moonbat

      Thank you, WaterGirl, for posting this! I think Garland is doing his best to uphold the law and not let any miscreant, no mater what their position, off the hook. And as an outsider to the whole process, I am also willing to concede that I don’t know squat about what is going on behind the scenes at the DoJ and that there are precious few journalists working today willing to do the investigating to find out.

      So Wheeler’s fistful of receipts is a welcome corrective for all those who paint Garland as timid or weak or feckless in his duty.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      Missed this at the time, learning just today that Gig Car has left the building.

      David Kaldor began using shared Chevy Bolts during a rough patch. Kaldor, a 31-year-old Sacramento State student, lost his vehicle in a crash. The Gig Cars offered him needed independence. He could run important errands and even take his new girlfriend on a date.

      Kaldor was disappointed by the company’s decision to leave Sacramento early last year. He felt he was losing his transportation safety net. To express his desire to see Gig return someday, he gave the company a call. “I just said, ‘Hey, thank you so much,’” Kaldor recalled telling a Gig representative. “’This was a very helpful service for me and probably a lot of other people. I hope you guys make a profit in the areas you’re still operating and come back.’”

      Gig, which is still running in the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle, was deployed to Sacramento in 2019 by Volkswagen to make amends for the scandal known as Dieselgate, when the company cheated to pass vehicle emissions testing. Now $44 million and four years later, the cars are gone and the city is back to square one.

      Gig left last February, but city officials are still recuperating from the sting of its loss. They say the city ultimately became a testing ground for a project that, when the subsidies dried up, left people without basic services they came to rely on.

      Now local governments, car-sharing companies and nonprofit organizations are raising a key question: Can car-sharing services in a city like Sacramento — and more rural parts of the Central Valley — be sustainable long term?

      Vehicle sharing has been hailed as a key climate solution to reduce planet-warming pollution for years. Gas-powered cars account for roughly 80% of carbon emissions in the U.S. transportation sector. In California, cars and trucks make up 38% of all emissions. In 2017, the Air Resources Board designated Sacramento as a Green City, that would receive $44 million from Electrify America, a subsidiary of Volkswagen. It was created to spend $2 billion in settlement money across the nation to promote EVs following the VW diesel emissions scandal.

      Electrify America hired Gig Car Share, whose parent company is roadside assistance giant American Automobile Association (AAA), to operate a fleet of 260 shared EVs in Sacramento, considered the largest of its kind in the country.

      When it launched in May 2019, Gig was celebrated as a way to expand EV access beyond California’s wealthiest households in Sacramento. For a while, it did. The program was convenient, affordable and relatively easy to use. Gig offered one-way point-to-point rentals, letting users pick up a car in one place and drop it off anywhere within Sacramento. They were responsible for charging the dozens of cars, which were mostly Chevy Bolts. All drivers had to do was download an app, find a car and pay $2.50 for the first five minutes plus 40 cents an additional minute. The City of Sacramento did not sign a contract with Gig or Electrify America, but simply granted the cars special parking permits.

      https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/article283438873.html#storylink=cpy

      Fun while it lasted, and a way for folks to get hands-on an EV, probably the best way to sell the very concept. But hey, can still take you date on rental scooters.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Leto

      OT but related to this: now that Trumpov is the GOP nominee, should Biden extend the courtesy of letting the Russian asset have classified briefings?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      trollhattan

      @Baud:

      33%
      32%
      14%
      8%

      Schiff, Garvey, Porter, Lee. Will be updated tonight and nightly until April 12 certification. Schiff/Garvey will shift back and forth, the others, not.

      ETA Garvey leading the remaining-term ballot 34-31%. Guessing that means a random runoff between them midyear, but don’t really know.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jackie

      @Leto: Sadly, yes. It’s a courtesy, not a law, and I wish Biden would be a little less courteous re sharing Classified info with a traitor to our country.

      U.S. intelligence officials are planning to brief Donald Trump on national security matters if he secures the GOP nomination this summer — despite concerns about his handling of classified information,” Politicoreports.

      “The decision would be in keeping with a tradition that dates back to 1952, but it would mark the first time an administration has volunteered to share classified information with a candidate who is facing criminal charges on charges that he mishandled classified documents.”

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      @moonbat:   Yeah, even some of the internet legal eagles that i like, like Andrew Weissman – who is no longer on the inside – seem to forget that they are no longer working with all the information.

      Just because we can’t see the periscope on the submarine doesn’t mean the submarine isn’t there

      That’s what I like about Andrew McCabe – he’ll say stuff like “when I was there, it was done in this way, but the may have changed.”

      Reply

