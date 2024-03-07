Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

T R E 4 5 O N

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

When we show up, we win.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

White supremacy is terrorism.

Second rate reporter says what?

Come on, man.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

I’m more Christian than these people and I’m an atheist.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

I like you, you’re my kind of trouble.

Bark louder, little dog.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Thursday Evening Open Thread: Repubs Prepping for Tonight’s SotU

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Repubs Prepping for Tonight’s SotU

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I vote the Secret Service have a super-soaker on hand for ‘Just Us’ Alito, assuming he shows up…



Reminder: Last year’s Photo of the Event…

Lots of other Repubs want in on the clown coverage, but it’s a tough gig…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • HumboldtBlue
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • SpaceUnit

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    3. 3.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Speaking of Republicans being assholes, but I repeat myself, they’re using through the looking glass claims of sex and religious discrimination yet again to attack trans people.

      Voldemort Sues VA Schools Over Pro-Trans Policies

      A right-wing legal group led by Stephen Miller, a former advisor to Donald Trump when he was president, is challenging Fairfax County Public Schools over its policies supporting transgender students.

      America First Legal filed a complaint against the Fairfax County School Board on Monday (March 4) arguing that the school system is discriminating on the basis of sex and religion by letting students use the names, pronouns and bathrooms that match their gender identity.

      Texas Students Petition SCOTUS To Allow Drag Show

      An LGBTQ student group asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday for emergency intervention so it can conduct an annual charity drag show against the wishes of the university’s Christian president. Two lower courts denied Spectrum WT’s request to block West Texas A&M University’s ban on the performance. The group urged the justices to act where the lower courts had not, arguing the court had a responsibility to uphold free speech.

      Spectrum WT said the show would be anything but risqué, avoiding profane music and other “lewd” conduct. Minors were allowed to attend only if accompanied by a parent. The university’s president Walter Wendler banned the event, claiming it discriminated against women. Wendler said the university would not host the event because drag shows stereotype women in a derisive, divisive and demoralizing manner.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.