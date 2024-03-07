A Musk check could be transformational for Trump's coffers. Worth recalling, though, that Musk first liked DeSantis –but didn't write a check. He then attended a Ramaswamy fundraiser –but didn't write a check. Of course potentially different now that Trump is effective nominee. https://t.co/JM0Jcrs6Dg — Alexandra Ulmer (@AlexandraUlmer) March 6, 2024

The NYTimes, as expressed by Maggie Haberman, got themselves very excited about a possible Musk donation to TFG [gift link, if you’re that curious]. What could be more intriguing, to the political horse-race touts and their employers, than the collaboration of two such click-worth Giants of Our Media Age?

On the other hand, Teddy Schleifer’s job at Puck is to stand in proximity to people with large sums of money, agape at their every insight, occasionally murmuring ‘such riches‘. (This can backfire on his subjects — his multiple tales of pitiable friendless nerd Sam Bankman Fried under house arrest did SBF no favors — but I’ve never seen reason to suspect Schleifer of irony.)

If Teddy looks at the Musk / Trump encounter and is not dazzled by the dollars, I suspect there are, indeed, no donations immediately forthcoming:

I cover Silicon Valley political donors. I am very, very bearish on the notion that Elon will *actually* make a donation to any super PAC. He loves to get people's expectations up. Vivek's people were CERTAIN they were going to get big money from Elon. Nope.… — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) March 6, 2024

Of course, our Elon is a volatile personality, so there’s no telling what will happen next week, much less between now and November. Then again, there are two arguments against a Musk / Trump alliance almost as weighty as Elon’s purported fortune: First, given Musk’s cross-platform reliance on government funding, getting too chummy with *either* candidate would be risky. Second… can you really see two such colossal egos working together without attempting to sabotage each other?

Bidenland responds to Elon Musk's tweet, saying they set another fundraising record. “So we’re good. But someone should check in on Donald Trump’s lawyers who are now probably more than a little panicked about getting stiffed again," @LaurenHitt says.https://t.co/CZYDGAUBMr — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) March 6, 2024



Sometimes fiscal probity is its own reward. Bloomberg:

… “Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. Musk stopped short of specifying Trump or Biden by name. Musk’s comments, however, do not rule out donations to a super political action committee or other political causes. The announcement, though, is a blow to Trump, who has a serious cash disadvantage as he launches into a general election rematch with Biden. Trump’s last Republican rival, Nikki Haley, dropped out of the race on Wednesday, all but locking up the GOP nomination for the former president… [Musk] met Trump on Sunday as the Republican looks to woo donors. Trump’s campaign war chest is far smaller than Biden’s. He began February with $30.4 million on hand, compared to the president’s $130 million, according to federal filings. The Republican’s court cases have been a financial drain on his campaign… “The campaign just broke our grassroots fundraising record for the fourth month in a row, so we’re good,” Biden campaign spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said. “But someone should check in on Donald Trump’s lawyers who are now probably more than a little panicked about getting stiffed again.” Biden’s campaign announced Tuesday that its February fundraising haul set a fourth consecutive monthly record, but didn’t specify the total.

