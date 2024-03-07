Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Elon Chooses to Withhold His Campaign Largesse

The NYTimes, as expressed by Maggie Haberman, got themselves very excited about a possible Musk donation to TFG [gift link, if you’re that curious]. What could be more intriguing, to the political horse-race touts and their employers, than the collaboration of two such click-worth Giants of Our Media Age?

On the other hand, Teddy Schleifer’s job at Puck is to stand in proximity to people with large sums of money, agape at their every insight, occasionally murmuring ‘such riches. (This can backfire on his subjects — his multiple tales of pitiable friendless nerd Sam Bankman Fried under house arrest did SBF no favors — but I’ve never seen reason to suspect Schleifer of irony.)

If Teddy looks at the Musk / Trump encounter and is not dazzled by the dollars, I suspect there are, indeed, no donations immediately forthcoming:

Of course, our Elon is a volatile personality, so there’s no telling what will happen next week, much less between now and November. Then again, there are two arguments against a Musk / Trump alliance almost as weighty as Elon’s purported fortune: First, given Musk’s cross-platform reliance on government funding, getting too chummy with *either* candidate would be risky. Second… can you really see two such colossal egos working together without attempting to sabotage each other?


Sometimes fiscal probity is its own reward. Bloomberg:

… “Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President,” he said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday. Musk stopped short of specifying Trump or Biden by name.

Musk’s comments, however, do not rule out donations to a super political action committee or other political causes.

The announcement, though, is a blow to Trump, who has a serious cash disadvantage as he launches into a general election rematch with Biden. Trump’s last Republican rival, Nikki Haley, dropped out of the race on Wednesday, all but locking up the GOP nomination for the former president…

[Musk] met Trump on Sunday as the Republican looks to woo donors. Trump’s campaign war chest is far smaller than Biden’s. He began February with $30.4 million on hand, compared to the president’s $130 million, according to federal filings. The Republican’s court cases have been a financial drain on his campaign

“The campaign just broke our grassroots fundraising record for the fourth month in a row, so we’re good,” Biden campaign spokeswoman Lauren Hitt said. “But someone should check in on Donald Trump’s lawyers who are now probably more than a little panicked about getting stiffed again.”

Biden’s campaign announced Tuesday that its February fundraising haul set a fourth consecutive monthly record, but didn’t specify the total.

Also:

    1. 1.

      Villago Delenda Est

      (rubs hands together in anticipation of TFG being crestfallen that Elno won’t help him out)

    2. 2.

      SpaceUnit

      Elon is probably wondering why he should fork over money to trump when he could just buy him outright from Vlad.

      And hopefully he’ll do to trump what he did to Twitter.

    5. 5.

      gene108

      Musk is probably just as or more transactional than Trump. I’m not sure what Trump can give him that’s worth Elon’s money.

    6. 6.

      sab

      A lot of rich people really get off on promising other people desperately needed money and then not delivering. Doing that is why they like being rich. Other rich people like being philanthropists, but a certain class of rich people like being rich just so that they can be assholes.

    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      @sab: I can see it for sure.  I mean, if you’re even the slightest bit mean (doesn’t even require being *evil*), I can see that first experience of promising something  to somebody who really, really needs it, then welshing, then having that person come back groveling *anyway*, just being …. like a hit of finest China White.  Gotta believe if you did that a few times, you’d be hooked like nobody’s business.

    8. 8.

      NotMax

      @sab

      “Surplus wealth is a sacred trust which its possessor is bound to administer in his lifetime for the good of the community.”

      “I would as soon leave my son a curse as the almighty dollar.”

      – Andrew Carnegie

    9. 9.

      sab

      @NotMax: Which group was Carnegie in? My guess is philanthropy, although he did seem to have had asshole traits.

      ETA I agree with him on childraising.

    10. 10.

      Martin

      @sab: I think a lot of people really misunderstand how wealth works. It’s not like Musk has a bunch of cash – he has 13% of Tesla. He has SpaceX. He has most of X. Unless he’s willing to sell more of his stake in these companies, he probably has relatively little cash. So you look at Musk and think ‘oh, he can easily afford $1b’ or whatever, but Musk has been pretty upfront that he lives VERY close to the edge. He leverages the shit out of his assets – to the degree that both Tesla and SpaceX nearly went under because he had so little free cash flow and both were losing money – and he had no way to backstop that until he got a big federal contract. He was still worth $20B or something at the time, but it was also damn close to $0.

      Trump operated the same way – always leveraging this building to finance that one, etc. It was always debt Jenga.

    14. 14.

      Roberto el oso

      Maybe Musk will reenact that dinner table humiliation of Romney by Trump, but with himself in Trump’s spot.

    15. 15.

      Ruckus

      @Martin:

      This!

      It’s wealth on paper, not in the bank. And another problem is that if say Elon wanted a big chunk to give to SFB he’d likely have to sell off something or take out a loan against assets. SFB is not really any different, he just doesn’t have as much to sell or especially to sell easily. SFB will have to sell a lot/all his assets to settle his debts and who is going to give him top dollar? And isn’t he already past the deadline for his second least costly debt – the $83+ million he owes E. Jean? I believe the walls are closing in on him. Such a shame…….

    16. 16.

      Brachiator

      @Martin:

      Not exactly convinced that Musks cash flow situation is any better than Trumps, tbh.

      Exactly. Musk has a high net worth, but not necessarily a great amount of cash. And his debt load is high because of his screw up involving Twitter.

      And right now, there’s not much that politicians can do to help soften his bad business decisions. A political donation would probably result in a poor return on his investment.

