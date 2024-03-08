Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Biden’s Speech Was Great – By a Fair and Balanced Measure

by | 30 Comments

I didn’t watch the SOTU last night (haven’t for years) but I could tell that Biden did well by the Fox chyrons I saw at the gym.

First, it was Tish James supposedly getting booed by a bunch of NY Firefighters, thus obviously invalidating her extremely successful effort to put a hurt on DJT.  As an aside, I really don’t know what’s up with firefighters being Trumpy.  I mean, I get it, there are a lot of white middle-aged firefighters who are in Trump’s main demo, but what a way to shit all over your popularity by aligning yourself with that asshole.  They should leave it to the cops.

Second, giant flatulating anus in human form Mark Penn appeared to flog RFK’s candidacy.  It’s a three-man race, people!  Nevermind that RFK would probably take more votes from Trump than Biden.

There was no mention of Katie Britt’s Stepford-wife-off-her-meds fast-cycling-bipolar performance in her rebuttal speech, and there certainly wasn’t any video of Biden’s actual speech.

So, I’d say they’re scared. And they should be, since last night was one of the few times that their audience steps out of their bubble to see what everyone else sees, and what their audience saw probably looked at least halfway decent to them.

    1. 1.

      Tim in SF

      I haven’t watched a SoTU since Obama but I turned it on last night to have something on while I was doing other work. It was so good I ended up sitting down and watching it. He had excellent exchanges with the Republicans in the crowd. I know you’ll see the clips, but seeing the lead-up to the exchanges often gets edited out, which is a shame. Watch the whole thing!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Chat Noir

      A couple of times I scared my sleeping cat because I exclaimed, “Yes!” to something Joe Biden said. I also love when he trolls the Republicans!

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Eolirin

      NYC’s Firefighters, as an organization, are notoriously racist and overtly white supremacist. It’s not at all surprising that they’d be pro-Trump.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Captain C

      Second, giant flatulating anus in human form Mark Penn appeared to flog RFK’s candidacy.

      I’m not one for kink-shaming but does Fox News have to wideband their hang-ups to everybody?  Work it out at a sex club or in your therapist’s office like a normal person!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      geg6

      @Chat Noir:

      Ha!  We had the dogs and cat running around from shouting “Hell yeah!” and “Tell it!” to the great parts and “Shove it up your asses!” whenever they tried to heckle him or Pastor Mike rolled his eyes or made an I-just-farted face.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      cain

      The SOTU was a thing of beauty. Demolished the ‘sleepy joe’ characterizations. It was a brilliant performance that made our adversaries anxious and intimidated and boosted our side’s enthusiasm. We’re going to do a full sweep this year. The SOTU provided an additional wind at our backs.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud: Hey Katie.  Turn that faucet on.  Let us see what’s in those cabinets.

      Yeah.  Looks like a grade school play backdrop.  No offense to grade school play set designers.

      ETA – actually, looking again, the cabinets remind me of a kid-size cardboard house my sister got for Christmas when she was about 3.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      Speaking of the other side’s response, seen on Memeorandum just now:

      Ed Morrissey / HotAir:
      Media Falls In Love All Over Again With ‘Feisty,’ ‘Fiery’ Biden

      LMAO, the media has fallen back in love with Biden!   That darned media, so fickle.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      trollhattan

      @Eolirin: I did love Rescue Me but never took it to be a documentary.

      Let me add that New Yorkers are united in hatred of Trump, so those firefighters are no New Yorkers.

      Bet they live in Jersey.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      VFX Lurker

      As an aside, I really don’t know what’s up with firefighters being Trumpy.  I mean, I get it, there are a lot of white middle-aged firefighters who are in Trump’s main demo, but what a way to shit all over your popularity by aligning yourself with that asshole.

      I’m halfway through Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste, and they have a powerful incentive to support Trump. Not a “good” or “moral” incentive, but a powerful one. They want to protect their dominant caste status in the United States.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @Baud: She pulled herself up using only her bootstraps as well as her parents’ money from their successful small businesses, so I’m guessing her modest 4000 sqft house has a kitchen that looks like it was taken out of a model home.

      Also, I could only watch a couple of minutes of her young church lady performance.  I await the scolds who will tell us that we don’t understand “real america” where she clearly lives.

      Finally, using an Alabama senator is a pretty gutsy move.  I wonder if her kids were conceived using IVF?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      geg6

      @VFX Lurker:

      I read that, too.  I don’t quite buy her idea that caste is a primary motivator here in the US, not race, gender, etc.  But it sure made me think.

      ETA: I do, however, think her Warmth of Other Suns is brilliant.  I love that book so much.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jackie

      @Ken: The latest I heard, he was wrangling to join the Libertarian ticket? It doesn’t matter much; I still maintain he’ll rob TIFG of more votes than Biden.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      oldster

      I took this opportunity to make my big, one-time donation to Biden/Harris. I figure it’s a good way to say, “you done good, and we’re rooting for you.” I hope it will help them keep the momentum going.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      CaseyL

      @geg6:

      Seems to me that Black Republicans are all about “caste” in that they perceive sucking up to White Supremacists will put them, and keep them, on a higher socio-economic rung than doing that whole equality thing.

      Also, based on what I’ve seen of Black Republicans (the sample size being pretty small) they apparently harbor a particular hatred for women.  Of any color.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: It would be easy enough to make your kitchen look like that with a tight shot. I have no doubt that’s her house, and not a set. What I noticed was that big ass faucet! I think it’s too “conspiracy theory” to believe it’s a set. They had to have a whole broadcast crew there to do it, so it wouldn’t be that hard to make it look that way and to have great lighting. There’s enough to criticize there without saying it’s not even her kitchen.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      BellaPea

      I loved it when Biden scolded the Supreme Court justices about the repeal of Roe. The look on “Beer Boy” Kavanaugh’s face and Roberts’ stunned expression told it all. Thomas, Alito, and Amy “Handmaid’s Tale” Barrett were too cowardly to show up. Hah!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      MisterForkbeard

      @oldster: yep. I did that last night.

      I’ll donate some more later, but this was my first big donation since 2020. They’ll get more if they do some other things I want to signal approval of, and probably during the convention.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      randy khan

      My sense from the MAGAs on my social media feed is that they think Biden was angry last night.  Which of course makes me want to say that I thought that was a characteristic they liked in a politician.

      But it’s definitely true that the media word of choice is “feisty,” which I like a lot as a characterization.  And the numerous references to him going off script and ad libbing seem very helpful to me, as a doddering dementia patient wouldn’t be capable of that.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      ArchTeryx

      Considering that Katie Britt represents the Purity Ball evangelical set, I imagine her counterspeech played well in the rural Bible Belt but wasn’t gonna exactly do anything to win over independents. She was pitching to the constituency that matters in Alabama, not necessarily the nation… but it is one that, if they stay home, TFG loses in a thunderous landslide. They knew what they were doing putting a Handmaid’s Tale Wife out there.

      I still want to talk more with @Sister Golden Bear. I wave the ally flag proudly, and if there is anything I can do to help or offer support or encouragement, I will. I’m one old cis-het dude, but I will fight to the death for my loved ones, and that includes a lot of LBGTQ+ people. And I’m not the only one in this 5-person rooming house that will.

      Reply

