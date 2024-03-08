Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Chilling…

The Wall St. Journal tells a happy tale today…if you happen to have your nest egg invested in “an industry leading manufacturer of pistols, revolvers, rifles.”

Chilling...

That would be Smith & Wesson, whose shares are up as almost 28% since the opening today as I write this–on news that year-over-year revenue and per-share earnings are up substantially this quarter.

Well, merchants of death have to make a living too, I suppose, and a simple earnings report like this is depressing, but on its own not a major jolt to my equilibrium.

The grotesque emerges when CEO explains why he things the good times will continue to roll:

Chief Executive Mark Smith said the company believes it gained market share as shipments outpaced the overall firearm market. “We continue to expect the firearm market to experience healthy demand through the 2024 election cycle,” he said.

Let me repeat: “throughout the 2024 election cycle.” What could possibly be the connection between gun nuttery and elections?

Don’t answer that.

The Journal does slip in a hint of editorial comment with their choice of photograph; I don’t think it’s meant to give anyone (except modern Moloch worshippers) the warm and fuzzies. It’s a copyrighted image, so you’ll have to click the link to see what I mean.

But back to Mr. Smith. Does he hear himself? Do any of our “friends”* on the right have any idea how linking home arsenals and voting actually sounds?

Don’t answer that either.

I don’t have a lot more to say on this. Y’all know how I feel about American gun idolatry.  Gun regulation isn’t enough.  Expose the manufacturer’s to all the liability exposure. Charge a society-born cost-of-gun-violence on every firearm and each box of ammo sold. Go for any fissure or crack in the 2A regime that the Supremes have decided we must endure.

Or, more simply, intercourse them orthogonally with an oxidized farm implement.

Open threads, not fire!

*Editor: they are not our friends.”

Image: Cornelis Norbertus Gijsbrechts, Trompe l’Oeil with Pistols, 1672

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      Jerry

      Also could be right wingers thinking that Biden will win reelection over their lord n savior and want to stock up now before the Demoncrap libtards personally attempt to confiscate all of their precious weapons?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      BC in Illinois

      Amendment Two-ish:

      The threat of political violence, being necessary for the security of a free state, the right to stockpile and brandish arms shall not be infringed.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Jess

      If I lived anywhere but New England, I would be tempted to arm myself against the zombie MAGA hoards. It may not be only the rabid right that’s arming itself. If that’s the case, it’s true that it’s a dire sign, but not necessarily a bad development.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Jess

      @Jerry: They’ve been doing that for some time already, especially during the Obama years. If they want to spend more money adding to their bloated armory, instead of donating it to MAGA candidates, then I’m cool with that.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Or, more simply, intercourse them orthogonally with an oxidized farm implement.

      I fully endorse this proposal.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      evodevo

      @Jess: Ironically, the Biden economy is so good for them, they can now afford even more expensive armaments LOL.  That said, we here in KY are stocked up, too.  Bring it on, MAGAts.  We’re peaceful till attacked, and then not…

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Old Man Shadow

      Requiring a minimum of half a million dollars in liability insurance would go a long way towards making legal gun ownership out of reach for a lot of folks.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      @evodevo:

      That said, we here in KY are stocked up, too. Bring it on, MAGAts. We’re peaceful till attacked, and then not… 

      They’ll never know what hit ’em!

      Narrator: It was lube.  Lots and lots of lube.  They were falling on their asses constantly.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Scout211

      You might want to add the tag Second Amendment Worshipping Federal Judges (or something like that).  We have one of those here in California, Judge Roger Benitez, who overturns every gun control law that California passes.  Or it seems like it.  Appointed by George W. Bush, he is the Judge of choice for all of the gun nuts and gun sellers and gun manufacturers who object to every single gun regulation that the legislature passes and is signed into law.  Sigh.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      trollhattan

      Not the quiet parts out loud so much as the shouty parts through a bullhorn.

      “If you ain’t scared you ain’t payin’ attention, sheeple. Bang!”

      Great country, or greatest country?

      Haiti blaming all their armed gangs on American guns. True? No idea. Guns are expensive, for starters.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Bugboy

      RE: Gun Fellators.  I’ve found it extremely distressing that I, having grown up in a house in the hills with a full gun cabinet and a couple muzzle loaders on the wall, have to listen to the goddamned wannabe hunter/warrior (they can’t decide which to be, or both) townies I grew up with crow about how fucking great it is to have a full gun cabinet.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Parfigliano

      Tax the actual bullet (object that exits the barrel) around $2.00 per.  Same for every 1.25 oz of shot for shot gun shells.  With this tax structure you get the re-loaders too.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      eversor

      @evodevo:

      As a vet and a person who does own weapons (let’s be real about it) while pricey they can be stupidly cheap.  I’m not an AR guy (I had my share of that both in and out of uniform back then) but I do own a shotgun, pistol, revolver, and a bolt action.  Two of which were from my dad (who was an Army officer), one of which was a gift (to eat Bambi!  Bambi is good eating, don’t look down on it!) and one of which I picked up on my own (SIG 9mm) as it was related to work at the time.

      In all these cases what I have is super duper top end and is not affordable to most people.   However if I wanted to get items that all do the same shit I could slice that down into a fraction of the price.  To be more direct if one wanted say a 1911 pistol (this is a .45 that has been in production for fucking ever) you can get in for under 500 or you can spend a few thousand on it.  Either way whatever you hit with it will be dead as fuck.

      Most of this “tactical Ted” bullshit you see the nuts running around with is not high end kit.  A high quality bolt action rifle that uses actual wood is going run you several times the cost of this fake ass weekend warrior shit.   But it’s a grandpa gun (I got mine from a friend of the family who was a grandpa and we didn’t get many deer but we did go camping a lot, which looking back on it was probably the point?) and it doesn’t look scary.

      There is no earthly fucking reason to have all these spin offs of military grade weapons made cheaply all over the damn place!  It’s idiotic.  My shotgun is a breach loader and for shooting the ducks, also wooden grandpa style.  The revolver was from dad and I still camp and hike in the woods and thar be bears here and if we are serious about “defense against angry animals” a high powered revolver makes a hell of a lot more sense than an AR.  They don’t jam and work up close and pack one hell of a hit!

      For me any serious gun control should start at anything beyond revolvers, bolt actions, and shotguns is a big giant NO.  I’m aware I have to give up my SIG, oh well!  All of those are tool guns with legit uses.  If someone is involved in defense, intel, law enforcement, park management (and more) they can state their cases and get whatever the hell they want.  I don’t think any of that is unreasonable.

      It’s also a public safety hazard.  I learned to shoot as a kid.  I had to learn all that all over again in the military.  Most gun owners are bloody fucking idiots.  Gun safes are next to non existent.  Modern automatic pistols don’t have a safety but a safety trigger (the dingus!) and people are forever shooting themselves with them.  About a year ago a friend of mine came over with a gun her dad left her and she couldn’t make it work and started waving it about in the room and it passed over my face until I tackled her to the floor and took it away.  It didn’t work because it was an older model with a physical safety switch and she’d never seen that before. And that’s one of countless tales I could tell about people being dumb with guns.  It’s non fucking stop.  People are way too casual with these things.

      It’s a pet peeve of mine as I had another idiot friend shoot himself in the leg while drunk.  At that point you should never be allowed to own a gun again!

      Reply

