Major Crush

Not only did Biden crush the State of the Union speech last night, but I’m sure it crushed the pathetic souls on the right, or at least whatever they have left of what was once a soul.

But my real crush is on Jared Moskowitz.  If he is not the one behind all of his fun posts, I don’t want to know.

This short clip made my afternoon.  Which is good, because just moments before seeing this I had come to the realization that there won’t be any big news from the Jack Smith court cases for a very long time, at least nothing of the good variety, which was not a happy thought.

I may just watch this again.

Totally open thread.

    24Comments

    3. 3.

      zhena gogolia

      @Baud: Me either! TV always used to go dark when it appeared. (I only watch things on my laptop now, so I don’t have this problem.)

      Reply
    5. 5.

      dmsilev

      I dunno, watching an endless series of “rising stars” self-sacrifice to the volcano gods is kind of amusing.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      I just got a flyer in the mail – so and so for County Coroner.  Female.  Democrat.

      And oh my god, the image on the 4-color flyer was a appalling.  The image was circular, and it was the female candidate for coroner, leaning her head on the big chest of her much bigger husband.  Like a nice little lady.  I don’t know who she is or if she would make a good coroner, but that just screamed “little lady with her big protective husband” to me, not CORONER.

      Do these people not have any sense?  I sure as hell hope that’s not the best we can do.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      glc

      I just caught a glimpse of a post about Boeing, but it seems to have crashed.

      In other news, while Trump has posted one bond, he has not yet posted … the James bond.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dmsilev

      Also, Alexandra Petri gave her response speech as well:

      Fellow MOMS, if you are like me, you lie awake at 2 a.m., wondering how you can BE in three places at once: this KITCHEN, the Senate and the opening monologue of a Purge movie. But you see, we CAN do it, by WHISPERING slowly with an intensity usually reserved for WASP moms trying to prevent their daughters from making a SCENE in the J. Crew fitting rooms. (We’re not LEAVING yet PULL YOURSELF TOGETHER.) I am delivering these remarks in a WAY that makes you think this isn’t ACTUALLY my kitchen and I’m not SUPPOSED to BE here, but no one has dared REMOVE me because I am SPEAKING in a TONE that makes the PROSPECT of interrupting me TOO FRIGHTENING!

      I REPRESENT the state of ALABAMA in the SENATE, and you might have heard some SCARY things about in vitro fertilization, but I’m PROUD to tell you with a TWINKLE in my EYE that it is STILL LEGAL despite the BEST EFFORTS of my colleagues to TAKE IT FROM YOU. SOON, it will be the ONLY thing we MOMS can do with our BODIES that IS definitely LEGAL! Here is a SMILE! I am in a KITCHEN. “WE want to help LOVING MOMS AND DADS bring PRECIOUS LIFE into this world.” I have not stopped SMILING. This isn’t CHILLING! It’s FOLKSY! I am bringing WARMTH and also VERGE OF TEARS energy.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      HumboldtBlue

      In other hilarious and good news, I posted this downstairs.

      Trump is getting to ready to steal every fucking dollar donated to the RNC, and it couldn’t happen to a shittier group of people,

      Lara Trump, Trump’s daughter-in-law, thanks him for putting her in charge of the Republican Party: I want to say thank you to Donald J. Trump. He called me about this position

      Reply
    15. 15.

      karen marie

      Lawfare has been doing a bang up job discussing the intricacies of the Trump trials. They discuss what’s happened with little to no speculation about outcomes but, instead, explain the process. A shame the news media has no time for this kind of information within a 24/7 news cycle.

      After seeing all the laughter about Britt’s rebuttal, I watched it. Whoever gave it a green light is on crack.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      WaterGirl

      @dmsilev:  We have the best people.

      JOE BIDEN is DITHERING and DIMINISHED! I am striking a CLEAR contrast by delivering my RESPONSE at a speed at which I cannot speak NORMALLY but must ENUNCIATE each WORD with the intensity of someone reading a PRAGER U text aloud at an OPEN CALL AUDITION. Usually WORDS delivered in this TONE are delivered at a VOLUME that makes them impossible to HEAR, and you have to GUESS them from the expression on the SLOWLY FALLING face of the customer service EMPLOYEE at whom they are DIRECTED!

      NO you CANNOT access the fridge right now SWEETIE! I am GRAPHICALLY RECOUNTING A HORRIFIC ACCOUNT OF SEXUAL ASSAULT in a HUSHED WHISPER to spread FEAR about IMMIGRATION, which will hopefully prove that I am more REAGANESQUE yet also more MATERNAL than JOE BIDEN, a set of COMBINED characteristics I GUESS some FOCUS GROUP was looking FOR. Y’ALL!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      currawong

      Just been and bought the bread and a croissant from Ket Baker.

      It’s a beautiful clear morning here but it’s going to be a stinker this afternoon, 41 degrees (centrigrade! 105 F)

      Reply
    19. 19.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @HumboldtBlue:

      I hate money in politics circa 2024.  Having said that, having grown up with Reps always pulling in gobs more money than Dems, it’s hysterical to see that’s now the opposite.

      And that any money the GQP does pull in, it’ll go to the grifter.

      The billionaires unleashed the stooopid, can’t control it, and now have to pay for it figuratively and literally.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      WaterGirl

      So I guess the judge is allowing E. Jean Carroll to oppose the bond, and she has until Monday to do it.  If he’s got the bond, what is there to oppose?

      Does anyone know?

      Reply

