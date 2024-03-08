Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – way2blue – Rarotonga, Cook Islands [2 of 2]

way2blue

I love to snorkel—so after colleague cautioned years ago now that coral reefs were in serious decline—I explore tropical reefs whenever I can.  The Cook Islands are fairly remote, midway between Tonga & Samoa to the west and Tahiti to the east, thus somewhat protected from catastrophic ocean warming.  As with most (all?) of the South Pacific island chains, Rarotonga’s volcanic interior formed over a mantle hotspot.  Persistent mantle plumes form series of seafloor volcanos as a consequence of the Pacific oceanic plate moving northward toward the Aleutian Islands that subside below the sea surface with time (same as the Hawaiian Island chain).

On The Road - way2blue - Rarotonga, Cook Islands [2 of 2] 9
Vaiakura Tapere

We joined two excursions on Rarotonga.  The ‘culture night’ one was recommended by the Maori staff where we were staying.  Words & photos can’t do it justice.  We first walked to an ancient sacred platform of stones and our host/MC sketched the history of his ‘tribe’.  He is a descendent of the first wife of the last tribal chief (who had four wives till the missionaries showed up and told him he could only have one).  This highland tribe was always feuding with the tribe across the valley.  The warriors took part in ritual cannibalism, meant to both humiliate the dead foe and also to capture his spirit.

On The Road - way2blue - Rarotonga, Cook Islands [2 of 2] 8
Vaiakura Tapere

A Maori woman weaving palm leaves & flowers.  Which fascinated this young girl.  Our host explained that the Maori of Rarotonga were the first people to visit New Zealand, but didn’t stay long as it was too cold.

On The Road - way2blue - Rarotonga, Cook Islands [2 of 2] 7
Vaiakura Tapere

During dinner we watched singing, dancing & drumming by a group of talented young men & women, supplemented by a few older women singers.  Note the 8-string ukuleles.  My iPhone struggling to capture the moment…

On The Road - way2blue - Rarotonga, Cook Islands [2 of 2] 6
Vaiakura Tapere

(I pulled this photo from a short video.  Which of course better captures the energy.)  Note the musicians in back, drumming on cut logs with a slit down one side.  Again, need video to capture the energy…  At the end of the performance, the host invited the tour guide of a large group to speak.  Turned out that half the guests were Maori from neighboring islands, albeit mostly New Zealand.  After a (too) long address in Maori, his group stood & chanted a traditional song with arm movements.  Very cool to know that fellow Maori enjoy traveling to each others islands.

On The Road - way2blue - Rarotonga, Cook Islands [2 of 2] 5
Ara Tapu Road

Flame trees everywhere.  This one on the way to the capital town, Avarua, to visit their art gallery.

On The Road - way2blue - Rarotonga, Cook Islands [2 of 2] 4
Itimarama Road

We finally found the road to the waterfall which is also the road to the SPCA Animal Shelter.  Which pens lots of barking dogs.  Also the start of the epic trail over the volcano to the north side of the island.  The waterfall wasn’t active since the island has been in a sustained drought.  We passed several planted fields as we explored (and more posted signs for the footrace).

On The Road - way2blue - Rarotonga, Cook Islands [2 of 2] 3
Avarua village

Saturday morning we drove back to the main town for the farmers’ market.  Wandering the market, I passed this small cottage with a cluster of men hanging around out front, swapping stories.  And thought, ‘hmm’.  The shop was crowded with women—as it sold beautiful, locally made dresses from locally designed fabrics.  I bought a few…

On The Road - way2blue - Rarotonga, Cook Islands [2 of 2] 2
Titikaveka Tapere

Lots of dogs.  Of mixed heritage.  Mutts?  All seemingly well cared for.  In fact visitors are asked to not feed the dogs or bring them into their rooms as the dogs would bond with them, then be distraught when the visitors left.  The note emphasized that all the dogs had families.  (I met an American woman on Aitutaki who’d brought a thousand reflective dog collars to Rarotonga to help lessen nighttime collisions with cars or motor scooters.)

On The Road - way2blue - Rarotonga, Cook Islands [2 of 2] 1
OTB Restaurant

I remembered that some folks here like photos of food—this was my lunch our last day in the Cook Islands.  Grilled prawn salad…

On The Road - way2blue - Rarotonga, Cook Islands [2 of 2]
Rarotonga Internat’l Airport

After a week in Rarotonga we head to Aitutaki…

