Vaiakura Tapere

We joined two excursions on Rarotonga. The ‘culture night’ one was recommended by the Maori staff where we were staying. Words & photos can’t do it justice. We first walked to an ancient sacred platform of stones and our host/MC sketched the history of his ‘tribe’. He is a descendent of the first wife of the last tribal chief (who had four wives till the missionaries showed up and told him he could only have one). This highland tribe was always feuding with the tribe across the valley. The warriors took part in ritual cannibalism, meant to both humiliate the dead foe and also to capture his spirit.