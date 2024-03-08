Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Look Up! It's a Bird, it's a Plane, it's a Turd!

Look Up! It’s a Bird, it’s a Plane, it’s a Turd!

22 Comments

This post is in: 

Look Up! It's a Bird, it's a Plane, it's a Turd!
A United 737-MAX went off the runway today at Houston Intercontinental. Probably pilot error but who the hell knows at this point?

I figure it’s about time for a 737-MAX update.  First, if you haven’t seen it, John Oliver’s Boeing dissection from last week is a tour-de-force and worth a watch.

Second, those fuckers running Boeing are stonewalling the NTSB in their investigation on the door plug blowout of Alaska Air 737-MAX-9.  Here’s an exchange between NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy and Senator Maria Cantwell:

“…[E]very shift is documented, you know the workers that were involved in this particular area, you can get their names, you can ask for interviews with those individuals. And you’re saying that that hasn’t happened?” Sen. Cantwell asked Chair Homendy.

“We have gone through emails, we’ve gone through texts, we’ve looked at pictures to begin to get a picture of the date in mid-September, the two dates in mid-September that we believe the work occurred,” Chair Homendy responded. “We haven’t received that information directly from Boeing. We also believe we know what shift it occurred on. But we still — there is one team … that deals with the doors, of 25 people. Why we don’t have those names today, two months later, is really disappointing.”

The reason they’re stonewalling is, of course, because the truth is appalling.  It’s obvious at this point that they let a 737-MAX leave the factory without four life-safety critical bolts installed.  Presumably these 25 folks will tell a tale of lax oversight, rush to get planes out the door, and general sloppiness.   I’m guessing the morons in charge at Boeing believe that we’ll all forget about this turd if they delay their response, but clearly that’s not going to happen.

Oliver’s piece compares the 737 to the DC-10, the last plane designed from scratch by McDonnell-Douglas before they merged with Boeing and effectively took over.  That turd took a hell of a long time, and a lot of dead passengers and crew, to get sorted out.  McDonnell-Douglas didn’t design another plane from scratch after that.  Instead they milked their old designs (DC-9 and DC-10) with an endless series of stretches and minor re-designs.  The last DC-10 variant, the MD-11, is notorious for being hard to land due to lack of engineering expenditure:

[T]he MD-11 is essentially a stretched DC-10, with winglets, a 2-crew cockpit (one fewer than on the DC-10), and a few other nips and tucks. Significantly, the designers increased the operating weight and the length of the aircraft, without re-engineering the wing and rudder. As a result, the aircraft has rather sluggish roll and yaw responses to control input at low speeds, i.e., on short finals and during the landing flare.

The second significant factor that affects the MD-11s landing performance is speed. In order to compensate for the MD-11’s higher operating weight and reduced rudder authority, its approach speeds can be substantially higher than other comparable commercial jets. […]

It’s only used as a freighter now, thankfully.   The legacy of “just one more stretch” lives on with the 737-MAX and the MCAS software “solution” to the engineering challenge of putting large modern high-bypass turbofans on a plane that first flew in 1967.

The amount of real value (not stock value) lost by the looting of Boeing by a bunch of MBAs is staggering.

  • $8 blue check mistermix
  • Another Scott
  • CaseyL
  • cmorenc
  • Dan B
  • Ken
  • Mr. Bemused Senior
  • Nukular Biskits
  • p.a.
  • PaulB
  • Redshift
  • Ryan
  • sukabi
  • The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  • trollhattan
  • twbrandt

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      I can say the FAA pivot to letting aircraft manufacturers do their own certification and QA/QC has sure worked a treat. Think of the savings!

      I am Rand Paul and I approve this message.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      $8 blue check mistermix

      @Ryan: Serious answer:  yes.  The bolts hold the plug in place so it doesn’t transition up and out.  There are a dozen stops that keep it from blowing out as long as it doesn’t transition up. If the bolts are installed correctly they are wired in so they can’t loosen up. The same design has been used on the longest stretch of the previous generation of the 737 with no problem

      (More than you ever wanted to know about the door plug available here:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DYltSd3kWX0 )

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sukabi

      local news (PNW) had 3 different stories related to boeing 737s, only one of them was a maintenance failure well after it left the factory (plane’s been in service for 20+ years) tire/ wheel fell off after takeoff…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      p.a.

      Don’t know about “kill all the lawyers” but kill all the MBAs could arguably  lead to tremendous societal improvements.

       

      Worked at New England Tel with a lineman who was up in the bucket when the boom failed.  He was aloft on an overpass above a state highway when the boom separated from the truck bed.  29 bolts held the boom to the bed.  Never heard how many had to go bad such that the ALL failed.  Him, the bucket, the whole boom fell off the truck and off the overpass.  It was winter early-mid 1990s when we had several 100+ inch snow totals in RI.  He landed in a deep drift/plow pile on the side of the highway.  Survived; internal injuries, broken bones.  Could walk & function normally (pins & plates) but never worked again.  Lawsuits galore.  The company was obviously responsible for truck maintenance but they don’t BUILD or design the trucks, and NET leased our trucks from a Cali company.  That NET owned.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Don’t know about “kill all the lawyers” but kill all the MBAs could arguably lead to tremendous societal improvements.

      I’ve been reconsidering my position on MBAs. The degrees, not the holders, I’d never wish anyone harm.

      My last boss held an MBA. He was still basically kind and concerned with the well-being of strangers. He deeply appreciated that the hospital where we worked specifically served the poor and unhoused.

      It occurs to me if we are to untangle the knots that unethical financial wizards have tied our system into, ethical financial wizards must be included in the process.

      Doesn’t mean I’d recommend pursuing a business degree to anyone, especially over anything else. Which, as we all know, a wise student should only be looking at money and job prospects when selecting a college career (barf).

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Redshift

      Ms. Redshift just booked a flight and went at a less convenient time to avoid being booked on a MAX. (Of course, they could reshuffle equipment between now and then, but it’s worth a try.)

      I really liked when we didn’t have to keep track of plane model safety records the way you look up a car model in Consumer Reports…

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dan B

      I’ve lived in Seattle for 50 years.  It was the Boeing Bust when I arrived.  The current crisis is due to the merger but also moving headquarters to Chicago meant that the executives were separated from the engineers and managers.  The engineers used to rein in the bean counters.  No longer.  Boeing used to be proud of selling more planes than any other company.  No longer.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cmorenc

      Ruh-roh – the assigned plane for my May 2 flight on United from Raleigh-Durham to Denver is the Boeing 737-Max-9 (!!!)  And the connecting flight DEN-Grand Junction is the 737-800, which curiously has the same United flight number (1714) as the RDU-DEN flight the same morning (1714) which initially caused me to assume there was a troublesome error in the United reservation system (the customer service rep assured me the flight numers were correct) – but now that I realize I’m scheduled for a ride on the 737-max-9, the baffling flight numbers may be the least of my potential problems.  Oh, and on the respective return flights May 21, I’m on a 737-800 and 737-max 8.  Ugh.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Redshift: It also says that for an MBA (unlike other degrees CEOs have), “grades matter less than the school’s brand and the networks formed,” which tells you something about the educational value of the degree.

      Well, I should find out where my boss got his because he’s swell. I think URI, though, state school.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      @p.a.: A good friend’s father worked on power lines in a bucket truck in Dayton, OH.  Something bad happened once when he was up in the bucket and he fell out.  I don’t know all the details, but apparently a lot of his internal organs “fell out”.  He survived, they put him back together, but his insides were never right after that.

      :-(

      One really, really does not want to fall out of a bucket truck.

      Boeing needs to get its management act together and fix their problem reporting system and processes.  And until they do, the FAA and NTSB and several other 3 and 4 letter agencies need to be camped out in their factories and management conference rooms to make sure that they’re actually doing their jobs.

      MM’s story now reminded me to find his previous pointer to the story reposted at EmptyWheel. Stonewalling isn’t going to fix that toxic culture.

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      PaulB

      The baffling thing to me is that they don’t appear to have learned anything after all of these years of failures: saving millions of dollars in cost-cutting measures but losing billions of dollars in lawsuits, redesigns, grounded fleets, delivery failures, union good will, engineering good will, customer good will (both airlines and passengers), and market share. Nothing they are doing is working.

      Why is it that so many of these people, when something clearly doesn’t work, insist on continuing to do it, or worse, getting even more extreme?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      CaseyL

      The enshittification of Boeing is the same story as the enshittification of the rest of the corporate economy.

      It’s just, when their product fails, it gets noticed more than (say) rotten household products and non-existent customer service, which we now accept as our lot in life.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @PaulB: Why is it that so many of these people, when something clearly doesn’t work, insist on continuing to do it, or worse, getting even more extreme?

      We make our own reality. -Bush or Cheney or someone in that admin

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Nukular Biskits

      Some of you may remember I wound up being stuck in San Diego for an extra couple of days due to United being unable to accommodate flights due to pulling so many 737 Max A9s out of service for inspection.

      There are worse places to be stranded, I suppose, but I was on company travel so no money out of my pocket.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Nukular Biskits

      @PaulB:

      The baffling thing to me is that they don’t appear to have learned anything after all of these years of failures: saving millions of dollars in cost-cutting measures but losing billions of dollars in lawsuits, redesigns, grounded fleets, delivery failures, union good will, engineering good will, customer good will (both airlines and passengers), and market share. Nothing they are doing is working.

      What gets me is that, according to John Oliver’s piece (which I have no reason to doubt), is that all this corner-cutting was to maximize profit and, thus, shareholder dividends/share price.

      Did NONE of this EVER effect Boeing stock prices or dividends?

      Reply

