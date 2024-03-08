Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Schadenfreude Open Thread: What Is Best in Life?…

… To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and hear the over-dramatic baby-girl-voiced lamentation of their women…


They found a Repub to defend poisoning kids with lead!


‘White House Deputy Press Secretary’:

    32Comments

      Miss Bianca

      … To crush your enemies, see them driven before you, and hear the over-dramatic baby-girl-voiced lamentation of their women…

      LOL – Oh, Anne Laurie, you are a treasure.

      H.E.Wolf

      David Axelrod is 69 years old. James Carville is 79.

      Unlike President Biden, they’re… past their sell date by a bit.

      Sid

      @Miss Bianca:

      It’s a variation on ‘Joe Biden has dementia’/’Joe Biden is the mastermind of a criminal organization that’s spanned decades on multiple continents’.

      H.E.Wolf

      @Betty: Oh, absolutely, Mr. Carville is still alive and all. Just… past his sell date. Like a carton of milk that’s gone off. :)

      Jackie

      5.63 MILLION FAUX VIEWERS!!!

      Let that sink in. How can their commentators spin their usual lies when their viewers know what they saw and heard for theirselves?!?

      I know Hannity et al will try…

      H.E.Wolf

      … and now I feel compelled to check if there’s milk in our fridge that should be dumped. ‘Night, everyone! Joseph Robinette has it covered.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Miss Bianca: trump suggested, in a truth social post, that Biden was drugged up to do this. And who would know better about being drugged up than trump? Every accusation etc.

      Scout211

      Hakeem Jeffries is a really effective communicator.

      Jeffries also pointed out the surprise appearance of former Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) on the floor during Biden’s speech. The Long Island Republican was expelled from Congress in December — and faces almost two dozen criminal charges— over a long series of ethics and campaign finance allegations, but he announced Thursday night that he intends to run for reelection in another district held by GOP Rep. Nick LaLota (N.Y.).

      Given those breaches of decorum and House rules, Jeffries said, Republicans have no standing to chide others about flouting etiquette.

      “That was an embarrassment last night. A complete embarrassment,” Jeffries said Friday morning during a press briefing in the Capitol.

      “Marjorie Taylor Greene, who’s basically running the Republican conference, shows up in campaign paraphernalia, and then these people want to lecture Joe Biden because he delivered a strong and forceful speech that made them uncomfortable because he exposed their lies and shamelessness?” Jeffries continued.

      “We have one message for extreme MAGA Republicans who want to lecture us about decorum: Get lost; you’re a joke. Exhibit A: Marjorie Taylor Greene. Exhibit B: George Santos.” 

      Jackie

      This is scary! I want to know who his target was!

      A team of United States Capitol Police (USCP) officers quickly arrested a man with a hammer who was trying to get into the U.S. Capitol.

      At approximately 3:40 p.m., a man was being screened at the Capitol Visitor Center. As the man’s backpack went through the x-ray machine, a USCP officer noticed that a hammer was inside of the man’s bag. When the officer attempted secondary screening to look inside of the bag, the suspect attempted to grab the bag and became combative.

      Several officers immediately intervened to stop the suspect. A struggle ensued. USCP officers deployed a Taser to stop the individual and take him into custody. A hammer was found inside the bag.

      “These officers did what they were trained to do and stopped this man from getting into the U.S. Capitol,” said USCP Captain Andrew Pecher. “Great work from the officer who spotted the hammer, to the officers who quickly took the suspect into custody.”

      The suspect has been identified as 33 year old Christopher Snow of Canton, Ohio. Investigators are working to determine why he came to the Capitol with a hammer. He is being charged with Assault on a Police Officer.

      https://www.uscp.gov/media-center/press-releases/uscp-officers-stop-man-hammer-during-capitol-screening

      SpaceUnit

      @Percysowner:

      That’s too funny.  We’re about to be subjected to a huge flurry of polls telling us that Americans weren’t impressed by the SOTU, especially that part about taxing corporations and rich people.  Christ.

      Miss Bianca

      @Scout211: You know, I got to say that I am liking this new energy from the Democrats. Why *not* call a spade a bloody shovel?

      Why, Hakeem Jeffries sounds downright…FEISTY!!

      @Geminid: LOL!!

      bbleh

      Interesting how Joe confounding the Settled Narratives of both the MAGAts and the media (which are different, but more in degree than in substance) is leading to the same kind of defensive confusion and backpedaling and self-justification by both of them.

      On the one hand, go Joe!  On the other, they really were hoist by their own petards, as they say.  Maybe they shouldn’t have painted him as quite the drooling incompetent headed for an inevitable electoral loss.

      But on the third, let us not be distracted.  Donate, volunteer, organize, dammit!  WIN the election, and others along with it.  The Orcs aren’t gonna stop, so we can’t either.

      Jeffro

      @Jackie:

      5.63 MILLION FAUX VIEWERS!!!

      Let that sink in. How can their commentators spin their usual lies when their viewers know what they saw and heard for theirselves?!?

      The commentators will spin (“angry!” “amped up on something!!”) and memories will fade, but still…if even 10% of those hard-core Faux News viewers start to see the light, that’d be quite something.

      I’m not holding my breath, mind you, but it’d be something!  =)

      Jeffro

      @Scout211: Froette and I were absolutely besides ourselves earlier today watching clips of Jeffries laying into the Repubs.  He’s just awesome!

      jimmiraybob

      “Joe Biden ran and won on a promise of unity and normalcy. Tonight he …….”

      Bullies hate it when you punch back.

      NotMax

      @Jackie

      Includes the audience which reached the conclusion it was a throng of innocent tourists leisurely strolling through the Capitol on January 6th.
      //

      Brachiator

      You can tell how well Biden did tonight by how annoyed Republicans on here are right now.

      I am really enjoying this interlude of Republican strife and confusion.

      danielx

      @jimmiraybob: ​
       

      “Joe Biden ran and won on a promise of unity and normalcy. Tonight he …….”

      …and then he discovered it was a waste of time and energy.

