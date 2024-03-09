Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

It’s not hopeless, and we’re not helpless.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

People are weird.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

The frogs are rarely mistaken.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

We know you aren’t a Democrat but since you seem confused let me help you.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

The words do not have to be perfect.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Biden On a Hot Mic, Surely No Accident

Biden On a Hot Mic, Surely No Accident

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

You have likely heard that President Biden was “caught” on a hot mic after the State of the Union address, saying that he would be holding a “come to Jesus” meeting with Bibi.  Barak raved follows up.

1 \ BREAKING: President Biden said in an interview with MSNBC that he would like to come to Israel again to address the Knesset and speak to the Israeli people. Biden refused to specify whether there are discussions on such a possibility and refused to discuss it further

2 \ Biden was asked what he meant when he was caught on a hot mic saying that he would hold a “come to Jesus meeting” with Netanyahu. He answered that It’s a phrase that is used in a serious way. “Bibi knows what I meant”, Biden added

3 \ Biden noted Israel has the right to defend itself & go after Hamas, but emphasized that Netanyahu “must, must, must” pay more attention to preventing civilian casualties in Gaza. “He hurts Israel more than he protects her (by killing civilians). This is a mistake,” Biden said

4 \ Biden said he wants a 6-week ceasefire during which hostages will be released & a wider strategy could be advanced. He said many Arab leaders, including in Saudi Arabia, are ready for peace with Israel. “What happens after the war is what we need to focus on,” Biden said

5 \ Biden was asked if he has a red line in the Gaza war & whether an operation in Rafah would be such a red line. He replied that he has a red line, but emphasized he will not abandon Israel & will not stop the supply of weapons like Iron Dome so that Israel can’t defend itself

6 \ Biden then stressed: “We can’t have another 30,000 Palestinians die in the war. After the carpet bombings of World War II, the rules of war were changed. The rules of war must be respected”

7 \ Biden said he still believes that a deal can be reached to release the hostages in Gaza. “My CIA director in that region right at this minute still talking about it. I think it’s always possible. I never give up on that”, he said

Interesting.  To say the least.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • karen marie
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • rk
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Timill
  • Tony Jay
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    1. 1.

      rk

      Not related to this at all, but I just read that Trump mocked Biden’s stutter in his Georgia speech today. I’m guessing that since “sleepy joe” can’t be used this is what we’ll see till election time.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      karen marie

      @rk: When you have nothing else, you go after irrelevancies.

      While Democrats among the populus make fun of Trump for being orange, fat and having fucked up hair, Biden does not, because he is focused on issues. But Trump has nothing but personal insults.

      Apparently setting a good example for children is no longer a concern for Republicans.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      Having a ‘come-to-Jesus’ meeting with Netanyahu?  Shouldn’t that be a ‘come to Moses’ meeting, given his religion? (For all his faults, Bibi is at least unlikely to confuse Mike Johnson with Moses.)

      And if they had that ‘come-to-Jesus’ meeting, would the objective be to have Bibi join “Jews for Jesus”?  Boy howdy, the gloating of the evangelicals would know no end. Not that that would matter anyway, they’re so deep in Israel’s corner that you couldn’t pry them out with a crowbar. Gotta make that Rapture happen, after all! (Please, Lord, take them out of here! If you do that, I’ll be joyfully Left Behind!)

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Tony Jay

      By the smouldering balls of Baal but I do hate the fucking Guardian.

      Two articles today represent significant signposts in that rag’s speedy, highly predictable, and at root pathologically cynical ‘readjustment of narrative direction’ where issues vis a vis Israel and matters appertaining to Jewish opinion are concerned. Both timely, both well (enough) written and both containing important push-back against the Tory Government’s opportunistic attempt to paint all pro-Palestinian activity as a form of violent extremism and a precursor to terrorism by claiming that any and all pro-Palestinian symbolism or expressions of support for Palestinian sovereignty are tantamount to daubing Juden Raus! across posters for Maestro and shopping exclusively at Hugo Boss.

      The thing is, the thing is, the reason there urgently needs to be pushback in the media against the pro-Israeli lobby groups busy claiming that London is now a no-go area for British Jews is because that very same media – with the FTF Guardian vanguarding the hell out of the effort – spent the period between 2016 and last October quite relentlessly promoting the false narrative that those pro-Israeli lobby groups were the one and only legitimate voice representing every Jewish person in Britain, and that all those other Jews, the ones with opinions on Palestine that wouldn’t be welcome at a Labour Friends of Israel fundraiser, well, they weren’t really proper Jews, were they?

      The opinions expressed in the articles by Natasha Walter and Tim Adams would have been absolutely verboten only a few months ago, when simply suggesting that right-wing lobby groups shouldn’t have the final word on what is or is not antisemitism was a calumny that could get you struck off the acceptable opinion list in the blink of an eye.

      Case in point, readers of those articles are left with the distinct impression that the FTF Guardian wants them to see the spokesman for the Jewish Chronicle as being full of shit and guilty of spewing inflammatory nonsense about antisemitic hordes rampaging unchecked around central London solely to make British Jews feel frightened and insecure enough to vote for the Tories, who are at least promising to protect them by banning pro-Palestinian marches. Which, by the way, is true. That’s exactly what he’s doing. Terrifying Europe’s Jewish populations into seeing Israel as the only safe refuge for them right the fuck NOW has been a strategic aim for the Israeli Right (and its Christian Apocalyptarian allies) for decades, and the Jewish Chronicle has been their mouthpiece for quite a while.

      But let’s not beat around the bush here, this is the same Jewish Chronicle that was effectively the assignment editor for the FTF Guardian’s coverage of Labour’s whipped-up ZOMG!!! Antisemitism Crisis when Corbyn was in charge. The same Jewish Chronicle that was presented as a respected and unimpeachable exemplar of journalistic rectitude when it was savaging the Labour Left as irredeemably Nazi-inclined, even though it was perpetually on the edge of bankruptcy due to all the libel cases it was losing against people it had falsely accused of antisemitism. The same Jewish Chronicle that was only saved from total collapse in the weeks following Flobalob’s media-assisted victory at the polls in 2019 by a coalition of nameless investors whose first order of business was to install a new editorial board consisting of a who’s who of figures (like the BBC’s pro-Tory fixer Robbie Gibb, the odious anti-Islamic journo-hack John Ware, and ex-Labour asset for the Arms Industry John Woodcock) who had been major noisemakers in the hatchet-job on Corbyn. Even hinting at any of this in the FTF Guardian’s online oasis of ‘Free Speech’ was a surefire route to permabanning for years, but now that the Labour Right is safely back in charge of the Opposition, well, how fickle those transactional friendships can be.

      It just really, really grinds my gears to see that pestilential rag two-stepping across the gaping chasm between the viewpoints it’s presenting now and it’s own history of aggressively silencing those viewpoints back when it was aligned with the Tories in presenting the belief that Palestinians were human beings with rights that were being trampled on by Israel as virulently genocidal hate-speech. All just so that a centre-left Government wouldn’t get into power and make rich people pay a few pennies more in tax to keep kids from starving.

      I really, really fucking hate the FTF Guardian.

      Rant over.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.