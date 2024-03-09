You have likely heard that President Biden was “caught” on a hot mic after the State of the Union address, saying that he would be holding a “come to Jesus” meeting with Bibi. Barak raved follows up.

1 \ BREAKING: President Biden said in an interview with MSNBC that he would like to come to Israel again to address the Knesset and speak to the Israeli people. Biden refused to specify whether there are discussions on such a possibility and refused to discuss it further

2 \ Biden was asked what he meant when he was caught on a hot mic saying that he would hold a “come to Jesus meeting” with Netanyahu. He answered that It’s a phrase that is used in a serious way. “Bibi knows what I meant”, Biden added

3 \ Biden noted Israel has the right to defend itself & go after Hamas, but emphasized that Netanyahu “must, must, must” pay more attention to preventing civilian casualties in Gaza. “He hurts Israel more than he protects her (by killing civilians). This is a mistake,” Biden said

4 \ Biden said he wants a 6-week ceasefire during which hostages will be released & a wider strategy could be advanced. He said many Arab leaders, including in Saudi Arabia, are ready for peace with Israel. “What happens after the war is what we need to focus on,” Biden said

5 \ Biden was asked if he has a red line in the Gaza war & whether an operation in Rafah would be such a red line. He replied that he has a red line, but emphasized he will not abandon Israel & will not stop the supply of weapons like Iron Dome so that Israel can’t defend itself

6 \ Biden then stressed: “We can’t have another 30,000 Palestinians die in the war. After the carpet bombings of World War II, the rules of war were changed. The rules of war must be respected”

7 \ Biden said he still believes that a deal can be reached to release the hostages in Gaza. “My CIA director in that region right at this minute still talking about it. I think it’s always possible. I never give up on that”, he said