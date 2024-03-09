BREAKING: RNC votes to install Donald Trump's handpicked chair as the former president asserts control over the party. https://t.co/ZaYax4OBE0 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 8, 2024

A “bust out” is a fraud tactic, commonly used in the organized crime world, wherein a business’ assets and lines of credit are exploited and exhausted to the point of insolvency. – Wikipedia

It seems, to my dyspeptic mind, as though Ronna Romney McDaniel’s ouster is being presented by Our Failed Major Media as a brutish assault upon an innocent, unwilling RNC. But from everything I’ve read, the RNC has been leaking money up & down, from the dustiest local offices in underpopulated red states to the plush lobbying hives in DC — sometimes because accurate bookkeeping is a thing *nerds* do, sometimes in homage to the proud tradition of the original Gilded Age banana republicans: Anything not nailed down is mine, and anything I can pry loose is not nailed down.

Lara Trump’s lavish beagle rescue ‘fundraising’ galas at Mar-A-Lago arguably fall closer to carelessness than peculation, but anyone working with her in the new, improved RNC fundraising efforts will… know where the sympathies of the people signing their paychecks actually lie. Money will (continue to) disappear; donors will, eventually, stop throwing good dollars after bad; Trump will continue to spiral into raging incoherence on the campaign trail…

So, at some point in the not-distant future — either just before or just after November 6, I’m guessing — it will be announced that there is no more money in the RNC coffers. Every penny, gone! Every asset, mortgaged and/or impounded!

The Republican National Committee as constituted will be officially dissolved, and a replacement either entirely Trump-free or blatantly Trump-centric will be announced. The collapse of a once-proud (or at least once solvent) institution will be blamed on Lara Trump, who will be summarily read out of the Trump business organization (with or without her husband, depending on whether Jarvanka can be lured or bribed back into the fold). Eventually, some low-level Allen Weisselberg analog will be sentenced. And the Permanent GOP Establishment will attempt to soldier blithely on…

Breaking: the piggy bank for TFG legal funds. https://t.co/j3GyziL5JR — KAMALA NATION (@KamalaNation) March 8, 2024





This is going to end in a financial disaster. To be fair, RNC was mismanaged even before Lara Trump showed up. https://t.co/ZX5Ys3RDiD pic.twitter.com/9h0f3R5r0z — Oliver Darko (@oliver_drk) March 9, 2024

The RNC announces Lara Trump is the new co-Chair of the Republican Party: “God does not call the qualified” pic.twitter.com/lrSbXXpRTf — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) March 8, 2024

congrats to all the down ballot republican campaign treasurers who wont have to deal with all the paperwork from RNC donations this cycle https://t.co/9CDT3qIaCD — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) March 8, 2024

One of those "close allies" is his daughter-in-law. It's just very odd how these tweets are framed b/c I guarantee you, if a son or daughter in law of a Biden, Obama, or Clinton was named co-chair of the DNC, I promise you, the media would point it out. https://t.co/sdeAkLgGXH — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) March 8, 2024

Lara Trump will be the best RNC Chair the Democrats have ever had. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) March 9, 2024