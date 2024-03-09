Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Venality Open Thread: A Mutually Satisfactory Bust-Out

A “bust out” is a fraud tactic, commonly used in the organized crime world, wherein a business’ assets and lines of credit are exploited and exhausted to the point of insolvency. – Wikipedia

It seems, to my dyspeptic mind, as though Ronna Romney McDaniel’s ouster is being presented by Our Failed Major Media as a brutish assault upon an innocent, unwilling RNC. But from everything I’ve read, the RNC has been leaking money up & down, from the dustiest local offices in underpopulated red states to the plush lobbying hives in DC — sometimes because accurate bookkeeping is a thing *nerds* do, sometimes in homage to the proud tradition of the original Gilded Age banana republicans: Anything not nailed down is mine, and anything I can pry loose is not nailed down.

Lara Trump’s lavish beagle rescue ‘fundraising’ galas at Mar-A-Lago arguably fall closer to carelessness than peculation, but anyone working with her in the new, improved RNC fundraising efforts will… know where the sympathies of the people signing their paychecks actually lie. Money will (continue to) disappear; donors will, eventually, stop throwing good dollars after bad; Trump will continue to spiral into raging incoherence on the campaign trail…

So, at some point in the not-distant future — either just before or just after November 6, I’m guessing — it will be announced that there is no more money in the RNC coffers. Every penny, gone! Every asset, mortgaged and/or impounded!

The Republican National Committee as constituted will be officially dissolved, and a replacement either entirely Trump-free or blatantly Trump-centric will be announced. The collapse of a once-proud (or at least once solvent) institution will be blamed on Lara Trump, who will be summarily read out of the Trump business organization (with or without her husband, depending on whether Jarvanka can be lured or bribed back into the fold). Eventually, some low-level Allen Weisselberg analog will be sentenced. And the Permanent GOP Establishment will attempt to soldier blithely on…


    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Chris Johnson

      This is just wild. What the actual hell.

      We’re gonna have to set up soup kitchens for these crazy fuckers.

      Mike in NC

      So the RNC spent $70K on floral arrangements and a quarter of a million bucks on limousines. Proof that they’re the party of fiscal responsibility.

      pat

      Is that the actual thing?  $70,000 for FLORAL ARRANGEMENTS?  WTF

       

      Missed it by that much… and yes I forgot about the limos.

       

      And Office Supplies!!!  Almost $300,000.  That’s a lot of pencils.

      dmsilev

      Wonder whether she and Eric will attempt to run their own personal grift and cut Daddy out of some of the loot that he believes is his by right. I hope so; that’d be hilarious to watch.

      Reply
      dmsilev

      @Mike in NC: Of all the silliness of the RNC’s management and budgeting, that’s the one which actually seems reasonable. They run a lot of banquets and similar events for their marks donors, and if each event has a bunch of tables, with a centerpiece floral arrangement on each one, the total bill is going to add up fast.

      Kristine

      Just sitting here shaking my head.

      They’re going to run out of money months before the election. I mean, you love to see it, but they actually voted for it.

      laura

      Wouldn’t be me setting up that soup kitchen, but I’m a Salty and Petty bitch. I’ll be sitting here, pointing and laughing and laughing and gasping for breath from all the laughing.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @pat: Meidas Touch has been following a story where Sarah Huckabee Sanders appears to have used taxpayer $$ to send her buddies on an expensive trip to Paris, then disguise it with backdated invoices for $20000 “podiums”. From a company, needless to say, which is not in the podium business.

      Call me suspicious but I suspect the $300K worth of “office supplies” is some similar scam.

      The Trump crime family is expert at this kind of grift. I think there will be an attempt to have semi-plausible line items which, after 5 minutes digging, turn out to all be devoted to Orange Hitler’s legal fees.

      wjca

      The Republican National Committee as constituted will be officially dissolved, and a replacement either entirely Trump-free or blatantly Trump-centric will be announced.

      Mudging from some of the state parties, I’m going with both.

      gene108

      I want to point and laugh, but nothing seems to have the ability to permanently sink the Republican Party. Like an 80’s slasher movie villain, they keep coming back.

      West of the Rockies

      Without exaggeration, what is the best this news could mean for Democrats?  I’d guess cash-poor down-ticket Republicans nationwide, and (eventually) a burned-out and disillusioned Republican base.

      Any thoughts?

      Another Scott

      Qualified, Squalified.  That money is TIFG’s and everyone knows it.  Cut out the middleman and hand it over.

      🤪

      They really are a cult…

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      wjca

      @pat: And Office Supplies!!!  Almost $300,000.  That’s a lot of pencils.

      Now, now.  You can’t, after all, expect them to use all that post-1950 technology stuff.

      bbleh

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: Hey hey, let’s be FAIR here!  If you add in the “media booking consultants” it’s almost a million-two!

      How many people TOTAL you think that $1.2M went to?  As many as half a dozen?  That’d be less than $200K a person, basically couch-cushion money for a serious Republican Party grifter…

      bbleh

      @West of the Rockies: yeah, because who would expect a national political party committee to already have things like computers and copiers?

      Of course this IS Republicans, so maybe they left with Ronna.

      Ohio Mom

      @West of the Rockies: I’m not expecting the base to ever catch on — they will hear some nutty story on Fox explaining how it is all somebody else’s fault — but what are say, the heads of the state Republican parties thinking? Or the big donors? They must have some inkling as they get steamrollered.

      Oh well, not my monkey, not my circus.

      Jackie

      @Roberto el oso: They’re already grumbling and trying to get their supporters to donate directly to their campaigns.

      After the GE is over and so many GQPers have lost for various reasons, but partially because they were underfunded and broke, the term “The Election was Stolen” will have a whole new meaning. 🎻🎻🎻

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      The Republican party is a wholly owned subsidiary of TrumpCo. He owns them lock, stock and barrel. They will bend over and suck his ass on command and then slink away when he tells everyone that they sucked at sucking his ass. There are no men in that party, they all bend a knee to their king. Hell, they even dress like him! They conform while decrying conformity. They throw money into their human money pit thinking that it can be sated, not understanding that the Trump money pit is bottomless and in the end it will consume them too.

      The Republican party is dead, a zombie party has taken its place and it wants to destroy us all to feed itself.

    35. 35.

      Gretchen

      @pat: Jason Kander said that parties spend money on floral arrangements like when the spouse of a big donor dies or big fundraising dinners. He thought Lara criticizing that showed that she doesn’t know what organizations like the RNC do.

    36. 36.

      TBone

      Just discovered this important research and have nowhere else to put it.

      MIT Technology Review article on long Covid and long Lyme and why they’re so similar.  I’ve been waiting for this!

      https://www.technologyreview.com/2024/02/28/1087617/tackling-long-haul-diseases/

      “Long covid looks exactly, and I mean exactly, like chronic Lyme,” she says. “One is caused by bacteria, and one is caused by a virus. And I started to ask myself this question: Does it matter which road you took to Rome? Or does it only matter that you’re in Rome?”

      This is one of the most fundamental questions facing researchers who study infection-­mediated chronic illness. One school of thought—backed by increasing evidence in the case of long covid—holds that stubbornly persistent pathogens are driving symptoms in at least a portion of the patient population. According to another hypothesis, the immune system has successfully vanquished the infection but remains stuck in a faulty state. Determining the underlying cause of these conditions will be essential to developing the most effective treatments, whether in the form of immune-assisting drugs such as antibiotics and antivirals or immune-calming drugs such as biologic therapies and steroids.
      The MIT MAESTRO study
      “Mikki is really a leader about thinking about sex differences in immunology,” says Linda Griffith, director of MIT’s Center for Gynepathology Research (CGR) and the School of Engineering Professor of Teaching Innovation of Biological and Mechanical Engineering. “She is extremely fearless. She’s not going to go along with the crowd because she wants to be liked. And she’s not afraid of proposing something that may be a little out there.”

    41. 41.

      Tehanu

      FWIW, I think the greed and the grifting are more or less ordinary human petty vices.  It’s the shamelessness of it that is new — and nauseating.

    42. 42.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      No sane organization would put a member of the Trump family in charge unless they wanted to go bankrupt. Knowing how the GOP generally feels about money I’m going with cray cray.

    44. 44.

      Frankensteinbeck

      either just before or just after November 6, I’m guessing

      Trump is not that subtle and he is desperate.  He’s going to suck the RNC dry, divert absolutely every penny Lara has authority over, straight to his legal fines.  This is going to be a train wreck to watch, even more so because establishment Republicans don’t want to spend the money this way, but what can they do?  Repudiate their presidential nominee?  Let him go bankrupt?

    45. 45.

      Ken

      Wasn’t the floral business traditionally one of the organized crime fronts in New York City? Or am I thinking of Edgar G. Robinson in Brother Orchid, and/or Milton Berle’s “Louie the Lilac” character on Batman?

    48. 48.

      Chetan Murthy

      @laura:

      Wouldn’t be me setting up that soup kitchen

      I wonder where we can source some canned veg that’s guaranteed to be infected with botulinum …..

    51. 51.

      Shalimar

      “Well, I’ve got no life

      It’s always constant strife

      No speech tonight so he doesn’t sundown

      but I will not frown

      Really, don’t fuck clowns”

    56. 56.

      Frankensteinbeck

      I admit that even I have trouble believing Trump would just plain raid the RNC for his legal funds.  It is so short-sighted and system-wrecking, breaking norms that exist for a very good reason.  It’s telling the entire Republican election, including his own, to go fuck itself in favor of his personal finances.  That’s exactly the kind of man he is and how he has a record of operating, though.

    57. 57.

      karen marie

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: I had forgotten about that.  Has there been any progress in tracking down the actual podium Sanders claims was bought?

      @Starfish:  Okay, now I’ve read the February 8, 2024 update.  How could it possibly take this long to investigate the purchase of a podium?

    58. 58.

      Steve in the ATL

      @WaterGirl: you can send him dead flowers every morning
      Send him dead flowers by the mail
      Send him dead flowers to his inauguration
      And he won’t forget to put roses on your grave

    60. 60.

      RaflW

      To the extent that Trump hoovers up RNC cash and leaves House & Senate races vulnerable, I’m gonna laugh and laugh. This crime syndicate is who Mitch McConnell is endorsing. The destruction Lindsey Graham easily foresaw is here. Oh well!

    63. 63.

      Anoniminous

      @TBone: ​
       
      SARS-CoV-2 virus and Borrelia burgdorferi have been shown to signal other members of their species. Some of these signals affect reproduction and one of those affects is the pathogen can signal other members to go dormant and ‘wait their turn’ to reproduce. The result is temporal persistence of the associated disease.

    64. 64.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      @RaflW: Yeah the silver lining is Mitch, Lindsay and all the others watching in misery as the party goes broke. They could a stopped it but decided “to let the legal system” rid them of the problem instead. They chose…poorly.

    65. 65.

      MazeDancer

      Katie Britt fesses up –

      Tristan Snell:

      UPDATE — Katie Britt’s spokesperson ADMITS her sex trafficking story was about Karla Jacinto Romero

      Happened in Mexico 2004-2008. Nothing to do with Mr. Biden.

    67. 67.

      Jackie

      Sorry, another Katie Britt article – this from an Alabama opinion columnist. He thinks her career is toast.

      ….Come on in, America. Meet your future, and see just how normal it looks.
      None of this Tommy Tuberville stuff, with the casual racism or the flip-flopping or the hopeless ignorance about the three branches of government.
      This was Katie Britt, Alabama’s Great Slight Hope. This was Katie freakin’ Britt, the second coming of Dick Shelby, who could keep his dignity, and hold on to most of himself while maintaining his conservative values, bringing home pork by the barrelful and appeasing the red meat Republican crowd and the Business Council of Alabama to boot.
      Katie freakin’ Britt, the one they said was different. The one they said could show this whole country that young, educated GOP women were still a thing. They said she could demonstrate that Republicans could still be civil and dignified and respected, that they didn’t have to be performative clowns in MAGA hats, like Marjorie Taylor Greene.
      Katie Britt was the answer.
      All eyes were on her Thursday night as she stepped onto a vast stage from that unnaturally empty kitchen to respond to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. The country was watching as she began to read her predictable script, to audition for the role of her lifetime.
      America was looking for proof of normalcy.
      And it got “The Three Faces of Eve.”
      All she had to do was read her script on a teleprompter, catch the bouquet, take her bow and take her place as a politician to be both respected and reckoned with.
      And then…
      And then she started to talk. And by the third paragraph of her prepared speechit was clear she was no longer auditioning for the role of vice president, or for the role of respected politician, or the role of likable mom or genuine human.
      She was Faye Dunaway in “Mommie Dearest” shrieking “No wire hangers!”
      She wasn’t trying out for VP. She was trying out for the cold open of “Saturday Night Live.” As the punchline and the punching bag.
      Katie Britt was supposed to be the smart one, the reasonable one, the regular one.
      She was supposed to be the one who would make Alabamians proud — or less embarrassed than they too often are.
      Unfortunately, she will be remembered another way.
      As a joke.
      Which is too bad. Because she seems to come off pretty well when she only pretends to be herself.
      https://www.al.com/news/2024/03/archibald-how-katie-britt-alabamas-so-called-reasonable-senator-lost-herself-and-a-whole-lot-more.html

    69. 69.

      bbleh

      @MazeDancer: But it’s the sort of thing he WOULD have done, because that’s what Democrats DO!

      At this point, talking to the MAGAts is like chanting religious code-words.  It’s evocative, like poetry.  Dems = Open Border = brown people = crime and laziness and disease.  Allude to it with any phrase or image and the whole tape replays in their overheated brains.  The truth or falsity, or connection to real events, is utterly irrelevant.

      It’s a cult.

    71. 71.

      Baud

      @Jackie:

      The one they said could show this whole country that young, educated GOP women were still a thing.

       

      Why would that be important to them the way they’re going?

