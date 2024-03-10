My first thought on reading about this. Holy shit, Pennsylvania!

Under my plan, Pennsylvania families who make up to $70,000 will pay no more than $1,000 in tuition and fees per semester at state-owned universities and community colleges. $1,000. That’s how we make higher ed accessible and affordable. — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) March 9, 2024

So here’s my question to PA peeps. Is this a pie-in-the-sky thing that Gov. Shapiro is saying he’d like to do – in the state equivalent of the State of the Union? Or is he actually trying to make this happen?

If Republicans had to take a vote on this, and vote against it, could this proposal provide an opportunity for Dems to get a majority in both chambers in PA in November? Or is that totally out of reach?

Also, totally unrelated. Holy cow-ski, did everyone see this great news? $Endorsements all around – Latino, Asian American, black communities – and $30 million dollars.

This is HUGE: The Latino Victory Fund, AAPI Victory Fund, AND Collective PAC—the largest groups representing the Latino, Asian American & Black communities—have announced they are endorsing President Biden & VP Harris & investing $30 million to mobilize those voters. Amazing news — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) March 9, 2024

Also unrelated. All over the thread last night in the comments, but so great that it deserves the front page.

Sen. Katie Britt delivers the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union Address pic.twitter.com/x7mDzO1sWP — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 10, 2024

Open thread.