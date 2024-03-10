Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This and That Sunday Open Thread

My first thought on reading about this.  Holy shit, Pennsylvania!

So here’s my question to PA peeps.  Is this a pie-in-the-sky thing that Gov. Shapiro is saying he’d like to do – in the state equivalent of the State of the Union?  Or is he actually trying to make this happen?

If Republicans had to take a vote on this, and vote against it, could this proposal provide an opportunity for Dems to get a majority in both chambers in PA in November?  Or is that totally out of reach?

Also, totally unrelated.  Holy cow-ski, did everyone see this great news?  $Endorsements all around – Latino, Asian American, black communities – and $30 million dollars.

Also unrelated.  All over the thread last night in the comments, but so great that it deserves the front page.

Open thread.

    5Comments

    1. 1.

      Scout211

      Scarlett Johansson was *chef’s kiss.* I can’t even imagine the times she had to watch that horrible Britt video to get all the odd facial expressions, crazy mood swings and distorted affect exactly like Katie Britt’s.

      But let’s hand it to the SNL writers.  The script was really good and I think they had to have fun writing that parody.  So good.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      Reposting front the late night thread for late risers.

      Via reddit

      The Pentagon released details Friday of its plans to construct a temporary pier off the Gaza Strip’s coast to help flow more than 2 million meals a day into the territory, using an established military capability that officials say can build and deploy the structure without having any American troops on the ground.

      Over the next 60 days, roughly 1,000 troops will deploy to the Mediterranean Sea to build a floating platform where cargo ships can offload aid onto smaller military vessels, which will transfer them to a causeway attached to the beach, where trucks can pick it up and distribute it within Gaza, Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, a Pentagon spokesman, told reporters

