Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The choice is between normal and crazy.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” is supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

“That’s what the insurrection act is for!”

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

I was promised a recession.

Bogus polls are all they’ve got left. Let’s bury these fuckers at the polls a year from now.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Wake up. Grow up. Get in the fight.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

You are here: Home / Politics / Trump Indictments / Trump Employee #5 Wants People to Know About Trump Before November

Trump Employee #5 Wants People to Know About Trump Before November

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I guess we’re not the only ones who are concluding that Trump – with assists by Judge Cannon and the Supreme Court –  is making a mockery out of our system of justice.

Trump Employee #5 – Brian Butler – tells his story.  Is this the new witness that Jack Smith recently interviewed?

.

.

.

.

Apparently chauffeurs are as invisible to “their betters” as janitors and cleaning people are.

I am obviously not a lawyer, but with all the ridiculous recent delays by Cannon, I don’t see how Jack Smith hasn’t hit the point at which he asks for Cannon to be replaced.  Cue the Balloon Juice attorneys who can explain how and why I am wrong about that.

The nations’s founders who did foresee that the call might indeed come from inside the house– at some point in the future of our nation – were not able to prevail and make the constitution air tight so an insurrectionist couldn’t be elected as president.  Oh wait, they did, but our overtly political Supreme Court didn’t care, and jumped the shark to make a ruling on something that wasn’t even before the court.

In this photo, Judge Luttig is my spirit animal.

Trump Employe #5 Wants People to Know About Trump Before November

I think he and I may have been the only people who hoped that the Supreme Court would do the right thing.

Maybe I’m overreacting,  But for quite some time now it has seemed like the courts were holding the line. Cannon is pushing me over the the edge.  Surely the judges on the 11th circuit don’t appreciate her thumbing her nose at lady justice.

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dangerman
  • Steeplejack

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    2. 2.

      Steeplejack

      I haven’t seen any coverage of what happened to the documents that got sent to New Jersey or if there was even any follow-up by the feds. I seem to remember some stories saying that they didn’t have subpoenas to search Trump’s New Jersey properties, but nothing after that. WTF. Has anybody seen anything since then?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.