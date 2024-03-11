I guess we’re not the only ones who are concluding that Trump – with assists by Judge Cannon and the Supreme Court – is making a mockery out of our system of justice.

Trump Employee #5 – Brian Butler – tells his story. Is this the new witness that Jack Smith recently interviewed?

Longtime Mar-a-Lago employee and witness for prosecution (Brian Butler) goes on record with CNN Including witnessing Australian national conveying nuclear submarine secrets Trump shared with Aussie in Spring 2021 I’ll discuss in 7pm ET hour @OutFrontCNNhttps://t.co/U3SgmQv65Y pic.twitter.com/9P8WnQt0YY — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) March 11, 2024

2/ Mar-a-Lago chauffeur goes on record: “Butler says he told investigators that Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt repeated classified submarine secrets following a conversation with Trump in spring 2021. Pratt met with Trump and heard from the former president about US and… — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) March 11, 2024

3/ As direct witness, Butler adds significant evidence to a key part of the Indictment. “Butler told CNN how he unknowingly helped Nauta deliver boxes of classified information from Mar-a-Lago to the former president’s plane” on June 3, 2022. Indictment⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eUZaXIQduW — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) March 11, 2024

5/ Indictment also charges Trump with “attempting to delete security camera footage from The Mar-a-Lago Club to conceal the footage from the FBI and grand jury.” And Butler (“Trump Employee 5”) can testify to parts of that scheme as well.⬇️https://t.co/HNjhMVWazQ pic.twitter.com/r5da3XcjK9 — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) March 11, 2024

Apparently chauffeurs are as invisible to “their betters” as janitors and cleaning people are.

I am obviously not a lawyer, but with all the ridiculous recent delays by Cannon, I don’t see how Jack Smith hasn’t hit the point at which he asks for Cannon to be replaced. Cue the Balloon Juice attorneys who can explain how and why I am wrong about that.

The nations’s founders who did foresee that the call might indeed come from inside the house– at some point in the future of our nation – were not able to prevail and make the constitution air tight so an insurrectionist couldn’t be elected as president. Oh wait, they did, but our overtly political Supreme Court didn’t care, and jumped the shark to make a ruling on something that wasn’t even before the court.

In this photo, Judge Luttig is my spirit animal.

I think he and I may have been the only people who hoped that the Supreme Court would do the right thing.

Maybe I’m overreacting, But for quite some time now it has seemed like the courts were holding the line. Cannon is pushing me over the the edge. Surely the judges on the 11th circuit don’t appreciate her thumbing her nose at lady justice.

