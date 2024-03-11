I tell you what, this fucking Daylight Savings Time is kicking my ass. I finally adjusted to being two hours behind the east coast and now it’s three hours and I am messing up left and right.

Finally got around to watching the SNL cold open from Saturday night, and MAN OH MAN did Scarjo nail Britt- she was as good at playing her as Tina Fey was at portraying Palin. Although Palin was just a much easier target for humor because that Britt lady is like a freak of nature evangelical with crazy eyes. That rapture look that all the Mormon influencer mom’s have in their instagram feed with their seven tow-headed kids named Chandler, Skylar, Brynlae, Canyon, Stockton, Braxton and Brigham. Freak show.

Finished the sun room/dog room and got everything mostly cleaned up, and will move the furniture in tomorrow.

I really thought I had more to say but I guess I do not.