Monday Night Open Thread

I tell you what, this fucking Daylight Savings Time is kicking my ass. I finally adjusted to being two hours behind the east coast and now it’s three hours and I am messing up left and right.

Finally got around to watching the SNL cold open from Saturday night, and MAN OH MAN did Scarjo nail Britt- she was as good at playing her as Tina Fey was at portraying Palin. Although Palin was just a much easier target for humor because that Britt lady is like a freak of nature evangelical with crazy eyes. That rapture look that all the Mormon influencer mom’s have in their instagram feed with their seven tow-headed kids named Chandler, Skylar, Brynlae, Canyon, Stockton, Braxton and Brigham. Freak show.

Finished the sun room/dog room and got everything mostly cleaned up, and will move the furniture in tomorrow.

I really thought I had more to say but I guess I do not.

    36 Comments

    4. 4.

      Percysowner

       

      Robert Hur resigns ahead of House hearing with help from ‘Trumpworld figures’: report

      “According to multiple sources familiar with Mr Hur’s plans, the special counsel, who is appearing before the Judiciary Committee at the request of the Republican majority led by Ohio Representative Jim Jordan, has arranged his departure from the Department of Justice to be official as of Monday 11 March, one day before he is scheduled to appear on Capitol Hill,” wrote Andrew Feinberg. “Instead of appearing as a DOJ employee who is bound by the ethical guidelines which govern the behaviour of federal prosecutors, he will appear as a private citizen with no constraints on his testimony.”

      Well, well, well. I wonder how hard he will shiv Biden.

    5. 5.

      grumbles

      @Percysowner:

      I wonder how hard he will shiv Biden.

      He won’t have immunity as a prosecutor, so I expect he’ll be more careful about factual matters.

      Durham did the same thing and refused to renew some of the accusations he made in his report when he testified without immunity.

      Of course sleaze is just opinion.

    6. 6.

      MattF

      @Percysowner: I think the ‘Joe is senile’ horse is out of the barn, over the fence, across the river, and gone. And there’s the reminder that TFG is not always entirely coherent…

    9. 9.

      Leto

      @SiubhanDuinne: as long as he cites Pink Floyd as the original source :P

      Edit: “but I guess I do not.” Is original work, so I don’t know how that’ll work. They can sort it out in court!

    10. 10.

      Melancholy Jaques

      For reasons I know nothing about, the time change never affects me either way. This time, I forgot all about it. Because the clocks I use – laptop & phone – change by themselves, I didn’t realize it until I got in my car this morning.

      The closer I get to retirement, the more I like the idea of being disconnected from what most people think of as reality. But I do worry that I’m going to end up like Cousin Ellis in No Country for Old Men.

    11. 11.

      trollhattan

      Jesus, this poor guy.

      A former Boeing employee known for raising concerns about the firm’s production standards has been found dead in the US.

      John Barnett had worked for Boeing for 32 years, until his retirement in 2017.

      In the days before his death, he had been giving evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against the company. Boeing said it was saddened to hear of Mr Barnett’s passing. The Charleston County coroner confirmed his death to the BBC on Monday.

      It said the 62-year-old had died from a “self-inflicted” wound on 9 March and police were investigating. Mr Barnett had worked for the US plane giant for 32 years, until his retirement in 2017 on health grounds.

      From 2010, he worked as a quality manager at the North Charleston plant making the 787 Dreamliner, a state-of-the-art airliner used mainly on long-haul routes.

      In 2019, Mr Barnett told the BBC that under-pressure workers had been deliberately fitting sub-standard parts to aircraft on the production line.

      He also said he had uncovered serious problems with oxygen systems, which could mean one in four breathing masks would not work in an emergency.

      He said soon after starting work in South Carolina he had become concerned that the push to get new aircraft built meant the assembly process was rushed and safety was compromised, something the company denied.

      There are no winners in the ongoing Boeing saga. Just grave disappointment and anger at those who allowed their collapse to occur.

    12. 12.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @trollhattan:

      In the days before his death, he had been giving evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against the company. Boeing said it was saddened to hear of Mr Barnett’s passing. The Charleston County coroner confirmed his death to the BBC on Monday.

      It said the 62-year-old had died from a “self-inflicted” wound on 9 March and police were investigating.

      None of that is in the least bit suspicious. Move along, now.

    13. 13.

      RaflW

      We had a thread just days ago about Boeing and their bullshit about records they “can’t find” for the Max with the ejecting door.

      Well, now this (via BBC):

      A former Boeing employee known for raising concerns about the firm’s production standards has been found dead in the US.

      John Barnett had worked for Boeing for 32 years, until his retirement in 2017.

      In the days before his death, he had been giving evidence in a whistleblower lawsuit against the company.

      Boeing said it was saddened to hear of Mr Barnett’s passing. The Charleston County coroner confirmed his death to the BBC on Monday.

      It said the 62-year-old had died from a “self-inflicted” wound on 9 March and police were investigating. …

      He later told the BBC that workers had failed to follow procedures intended to track components through the factory, allowing defective components to go missing.

      He said in some cases, sub-standard parts had even been removed from scrap bins and fitted to planes that were being built to prevent delays on the production line.

      He also claimed that tests on emergency oxygen systems due to be fitted to the 787 showed a failure rate of 25%, meaning that one in four could fail to deploy in a real-life emergency.

      Mr Barnett said he had alerted managers to his concerns, but no action had been taken.
      (emphasis added)

      — —

      I’d imagine testifying against a behemoth like Boeing could be stressful enough to lead one to self-harm. But I also think Boeing or some badly motivated employees could, conceivably, have taken a page from Putin.

    15. 15.

      Scout211

      In a settlement, Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law is now “Don’t Say Gay in Classroom Instruction” law.

      ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Students and teachers can discuss sexual orientation and gender identity in Florida classrooms, provided it’s not part of instruction, under a settlement reached Monday between Florida education officials and civil rights attorneys who had challenged a state law which critics dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”

      . . .

      Under the terms of the settlement, the Florida Board of Education will send instructions to every school district saying the Florida law doesn’t prohibit discussing LGBTQ+ people, nor prevent anti-bullying rules on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity or disallow Gay-Straight Alliance groups. The settlement also spells out that the law is neutral — meaning what applies to LGBTQ+ people also applies to heterosexual people — and that it doesn’t apply to library books not being used for instruction in the classroom.

    21. 21.

      Lyrebird

      @grumbles: Agreed!

      Sir Cole, that was lovely.

       

      And as far as crazy-eyed libel spreaders, I was sad but not surprised to see that Ms. Jacinto has confirmed that no one from the senator’s office contacted her before using her story in that speech.  I was also happy to see her get some time to say her piece!  Note it’s a DKos link to coverage of a CNN story.  Obvs the subject matter merits a content warning, but the story is less about Ms. Jacinto’s suffering and more about her gracious statements of concern and advocacy.

      ETA: any Spanish-speaking pedants (i mean experts, just a shout out to NotMax) in the house?  Should I be referring to her as Ms. Jacinto Romero instead?

    23. 23.

      RaflW

      Now for more possible Boeing bad news, via Reuters:

      March 11 – At least 50 people were hurt when a Boeing 787 operated by LATAM Airlines (LTM.SN), opens new tab dropped abruptly mid-flight from Sydney to Auckland on Monday, according to the airline and a New Zealand health service organisation that treated the injured.
      The aircraft experienced a strong shake and as a result, 10 passengers and three cabin crew members were taken to a hospital, the South American carrier said as it investigates the cause.

      At least one airtavel blog is claiming that the pilot told a passenger “my gauges just blanked out, I lost all of my ability to fly the plane” though I’d take that very much as hearsay so far. Clear air turbulence can cause what was in the Reuters article. But so, perhaps, could a faulty airdata computer or another f’kd up angle of attack sensor.

    24. 24.

      Quaker in a Basement

      I really thought I had more to say but I guess I do not.

      Kudos for stopping there. Having nothing more to say doesn’t stop some from rambling.

    27. 27.

      Scout211

      @Lyrebird: The CNN article from this morning.

      CNN’s Freedom Project, “which seeks to raise awareness about modern-day slavery”, previously profiled Jacinto’s story.

      In the interview published this morning she said that her story was used for political purposes before by officials in Mexico and she doesn’t appreciate it. She did not appreciate Britt using her story for political purposes this time.

    28. 28.

      Origuy

      @Lyrebird: Using both surnames is more formal and would be found in legal documents, certainly. In more informal usage, only the father’s surname is generally used, unless it’s so common as to be unclear. So Karla Jacinto would be an acceptable way to refer to her.

    32. 32.

      NotMax

      @RaflW

      Sorry, Merriam. Sorry, Webster. The text of the law is Daylight Saving Time.

      it’s like referring to the “Internal Revenues Service.”

    36. 36.

      bcwbcw

      I thought Scarlet Johanson’s delivery was good but her pitch was still too low, too much adult and not enough seven year old to meet church requirements as a proper baby vessel. They needed to feed her some Helium before her performance.

