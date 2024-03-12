BREAKING: President Joe Biden has secured enough delegates to seal the Democratic presidential nomination, NBC News projects. pic.twitter.com/dpLWREH04P — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 12, 2024

Hardly a surprise, but I figured we could all use some unvarnished good news tonight. Thank you, Georgia voters!

From the start, President Biden and I have never taken this re-nomination process for granted. Now, the general election begins in earnest, and the contrast could not be clearer: Trump is a threat to our democracy and our fundamental freedoms. Join us: https://t.co/uFebNsiXMb. pic.twitter.com/r22FVF2K1B — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 13, 2024

Pass on the good news…