Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

This fight is for everything.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Israel, don’t be dumb like we were in the US after 9/11!

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

There’s always a light at the end of the frog.

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Nikki Haley, who can’t acknowledge ‘slavery’, is a pathetic shill.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

Maybe you would prefer that we take Joelle’s side in ALL CAPS?

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Tuesday Night Open Thread: Congratulations, President Biden!

Hardly a surprise, but I figured we could all use some unvarnished good news tonight. Thank you, Georgia voters!

Pass on the good news…

    47Comments

    2. 2.

      mrmoshpotato

      BREAKING: President Joe Biden has secured enough delegates to seal the Democratic presidential nomination, NBC News projects.

      Well, I guess I don’t have to vote then! /S

    5. 5.

      Jackie

      So our votes in WA and Hawaii don’t matter?😭

      j/k And, Uncle Joe beat TIFG for claiming victory! 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

    12. 12.

      KrackenJack

      Haley’s zombie campaign continues siphon off votes. WaPo shows TFG @ 82% vs Dark Brandon @ 95% in Georgia.

    18. 18.

      Ryan

      I’d like to say that Ezra Klein got limped-(whatever), but he apparently had a last moment conversion after the State of the Union!

    20. 20.

      dmsilev

      I find it somewhere between hilarious and disturbing that “incumbent President running for reelection gets nomination” is deemed a newsworthy event.

    21. 21.

      Baud

      @japa21:

      @KrackenJack:

      My understanding is that turnout in a primary is not predictive of turn out in the general election. It’s one of those things like yard signs or crowd size that seems significant but isn’t.

    22. 22.

      AlaskaReader

      I’m thankful the Biden/Harris Administration is investing in tidal power projects in my state.

      Truly clean, safe and sustainable renewable energy.

      Estimates say we can produce 18 gigawatts, that’s  20 times our own state’s electrical power needs and 27 percent of the nation’s needs too, all through tidal generation.

      I’m really not thankful that my Republican Alaskans in the legislature are trying to designate coal as ‘clean energy’ and proposing the construction of new coal burning power plants in Alaska.   Farrking idiots.

      If we don’t eliminate Republicans from any and all positions of public trust, one way or another, …they’re going to kill us all.

      Nero fiddled while a city burned, ….Republicans fiddle as their own world burns.

    24. 24.

      Another Scott

      Yay!

      Meanwhile, …

      paulrickards
      @[email protected]

      Almost forgot— it’s #BaudDay today: 3/12/24 happy baud day to all those that celebrate!

      [ image – A stack of Hayes modems of various speeds and other peripherals. A Hayes tiller stands next to it, along side an Applesauce, a Disk II floppy drive, and a lone USR Courier modem. ]

      #RetroComputing
      Mar 12, 2024, 18:19 · · IceCubesApp

      HBD!!1

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    30. 30.

      trollhattan

      Eleventeenthish-hour/minute/second charge from RFKJr, using One Weird Trick from internet, shakes up Democrat Party extablishment.

      –NYT probably

    32. 32.

      Jackie

      @KrackenJack@japa21

      Most years the incumbent doesn’t face a serious, for real Primary challenger. Because idiots such as RFK jr started the primary as a Dem, plus Marianne and Phillips, there’s a primary.

      But the general populace assumes Biden is already the presumptive candidate and aren’t going to vote in the Democratic primary.

      They’re holding their ammo for Nov.😊

    34. 34.

      Baud

      Just saw this in reddit. Is this real? From the Biden transcript

      The FBI know my house better than I do,” Biden quipped at one point. “I just hope you didn’t find any risqué pictures of my wife in a bathing suit,” the president later joked. “Which you probably did. She’s beautiful.”

    40. 40.

      Jackie

      @Baud: I Hope so! Jill is a gorgeous woman today! I imagine she was even more drop dead gorgeous in her heyday. I can easily see family photos displayed throughout the house with the entire Biden family dressed in beach attire at the beach.😊

    45. 45.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Jackie: ​
       

      I Hope so! Jill is a gorgeous woman today! I imagine she was even more drop dead gorgeous in her heyday. I can easily see family photos displayed throughout the house with the entire Biden family dressed in beach attire at the beach.😊

      Nonsense! I mean, where would they possibly find a beach in Delaware?? ;-)

      Seriously, she is one very good-looking woman. But Michelle Obama will always be my true heartthrob. :-)

    46. 46.

      AlaskaReader

       

      What’s the one word that describes a construction put in place to enforce both,

      uniform resistance to diversity and individuality,

      …and at the same time to effectuate there be no deviation from groupthink ?

