BREAKING: President Joe Biden has secured enough delegates to seal the Democratic presidential nomination, NBC News projects. pic.twitter.com/dpLWREH04P
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 12, 2024
Hardly a surprise, but I figured we could all use some unvarnished good news tonight. Thank you, Georgia voters!
From the start, President Biden and I have never taken this re-nomination process for granted.
Now, the general election begins in earnest, and the contrast could not be clearer: Trump is a threat to our democracy and our fundamental freedoms.
Join us: https://t.co/uFebNsiXMb. pic.twitter.com/r22FVF2K1B
— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 13, 2024
Pass on the good news…
“Are you ready to defend democracy?”
Democracy is not a brand. It’s an endless pursuit. My elders knew all about its imperfections and still they fought for my right to fight for it today. I will never take that for granted.
We can do this again, y’all. Let’s go! 🗳️ https://t.co/HK8WO9g3Bn
— Renee (@PettyLupone) March 13, 2024
