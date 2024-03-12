Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

It is possible to do the right thing without the promise of a cookie.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

We’re not going back!

A consequence of cucumbers

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

Accountability, motherfuckers.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

I was promised a recession.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

President Biden is doing good where he can, and getting it done.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

You are here: Home / Foreign Affairs / War for Ukraine Day 748: Russia Attacks Civilian Targets in Kryvyi Rih

War for Ukraine Day 748: Russia Attacks Civilian Targets in Kryvyi Rih

by | 12 Comments

This post is in: , , , , , , ,

Screen shot of new artwork by NEIVANMADE. The background is black. In the bottom foreground are grey Ukrainian homes and apartment buildings being bombarded by red Russian missiles with the Special Military Operation "Z" symbol on them. Above the missiles, written in red is the word "Ruzzians". Below the buildings being attacked is the statement "Turns Homes Into Graves".

(Image by NEIVANMADE)

A rescue operation is underway in Kryvyi Rih following Russia’s missile attack. A nine-story residential building was damaged.

There are many wounded, some of whom are in critical condition. There is also one injured child. As of now, two people have been reported dead. My condolences to their loved ones.

People are being searched for beneath the rubble. The operation will continue as long as necessary. I am grateful to each and every person who is working there, rescuing and providing medical assistance. I gave instructions to provide immediate assistance to everyone in need of it.

 

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump. (emphasis mine)

The Kremlin must get used to the fact that terror does not go unpunished for them – address by the President of Ukraine

12 March 2024 – 21:21

Dear Ukrainians!

The rescue operation after the Russian missile strike is still underway in Kryvyi Rih. A part of a nine-story apartment building was destroyed, as well as the ceiling between floors. There was a fire. Many people were injured – over 30. There are severely wounded. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, there are fatalities. My condolences to all family members and friends.

We will inflict losses on the Russian state in response – quite rightly. They in the Kremlin must get used to the fact that terror does not go unpunished for them. Nothing will cure these sick men of their evil, but they will feel the losses. The Russian state will lose, and only this can make it safe for its neighbors. Not only for Ukraine. For different nations, our actions are now life-saving.

Today, Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi made a report about our actions on the battlefield, the actions of our reconnaissance officers, and the performance of our drones. The Commander-in-Chief is now at the front. And there is a necessary dynamic of actions for Ukraine. Today, I also received preliminary results on the use of our drones from the Armed Forces, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine. I think everyone can see our drones in action. Particularly in a long-range action. I am grateful to everyone who makes this possible. Our long-range capabilities are a real step closer to safety for everyone.

I held several important meetings throughout the day. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Interior Minister Klymenko, and other government officials. I agreed on further steps in the development of our State Border Guard Service and, accordingly, our border guard forces.

I am proud of every Ukrainian who serves in the border guard forces and protects the interests of our country and our national independence. We will increase the number of border guard forces, in view of both the current tasks of countering aggression and the long-term protection of our country’s borders after this war.

In addition, today I would like to recognize the units and warriors of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine who have been particularly effective in these weeks and months. In particular, the border guards of the Sumy Detachment who counter Russian subversive groups and strengthen our defensive positions on the border. I am grateful to all of you, warriors! Sergeants Artem Pedora and Oleksandr Poroskun deserve special gratitude. Chernihiv Border Guard Detachment: Master Sergeant Serhiy Khomenko and Senior Sergeant Serhiy Shvets. Thank you! Kharkiv Border Guard Detachment: Senior Soldier Valekh Zarbaliyev and Chief Sergeant Andriy Syzonov. Thank you, guys, for destroying Russian equipment and clearing the area of Russian mines! Of course, I am also grateful to everyone who is fighting at the front along with all units of our Defense Forces. The warriors of the Rapid Response Border Commandant’s Service of the Volyn Border Guard Detachment, the “Revenge” and “Steel Border” brigades, as well as the warriors of the special unit DOZOR. Well done to all of you.

The Minister of Internal Affairs reported on the key current security issues within the state, including the work of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on demining. It is extremely important for saving the lives of our people – for protecting them from Russian mines and unexploded ordnance. I am grateful to each and every person involved in this work of clearing Ukrainian land.

There was an important economic report on our resource and energy sectors. We are making good progress. Various assets that have not been working for our country for decades are now producing the necessary results for the budget. And this gives everyone in our country more power.

And a few other things.

Yesterday I signed the law on lobbying. This was one of the prerequisites for further progress in relations with the European Union – we have fulfilled everything. And, as agreed with the President of the European Commission, today the Negotiating Framework for Ukraine was approved. We are one step closer to the European Union. The decision now rests with EU member states. We continue to prepare for the accession negotiations.

Today, I also want to thank the United States and all Americans who value freedom for the U.S. defense assistance to Ukraine. I am looking forward to our country receiving the new military aid package.

We are making every effort to strengthen Ukraine and Ukrainians while inflicting maximum losses on the occupiers.

Glory to everyone who is in Ukraine and with Ukraine!

Glory to Ukraine!

My Stupid Wild Ass Guess (SWAG) is that today’s strike on civilian targets in President Zelenskyy’s home town of Kryvyi Rih are reprisals for the recent spate of successful attacks in Russia that have been attributed to Ukraine. Such as last night’s strikes:

Reuters article regarding the attack on Nizhny Novgorod oil facility:

Industry sources told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the main crude distillation unit (AVT-6) at NORSI was damaged in the attack, which means that at least half of the refinery’s production is halted. Lukoil declined to comment.

NORSI refines about 15.8 million tonnes of Russian crude a year, or 5.8% of total refined crude, according to industry sources.

It also refines about 4.9 million tonnes of gasoline, 11% of Russia’s total, 6.4% of diesel fuel, 5.6% of fuel oil and 7.4% of the country’s aviation fuel, according to industry sources.

https://reuters.com/world/europe/ukraine-launches-drones-oryol-fuel-facility-other-regions-russia-says-2024-03-12/

Reuters has more details:

MOSCOW, March 12 (Reuters) – Ukraine pounded targets in Russia on Tuesday with dozens of drones and rockets in an attack that inflicted serious damage on a major oil refinery and sought to pierce the land borders of the world’s biggest nuclear power with armed proxies.

Russia and Ukraine have both used drones to strike critical infrastructure, military installations and troop concentrations in their more than two-year war, with Kyiv hitting Russian refineries and energy facilities in recent months.

In one of the biggest Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia to date, Moscow said it downed 25 Ukrainian drones over regions including Moscow, Leningrad, Belgorod, Kursk, Bryansk, Tula and Oryol. Waves of drone attacks continued through the day, the defence ministry said.

Russian officials reported attacks on energy facilities, including a fire at Lukoil’s (LKOH.MM), opens new tab NORSI refinery and a drone destroyed on the outskirts of the town of Kirishi, home to Russia’s second largest oil refinery.

Gleb Nikitin, governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, posted a picture of a fire truck beside the NORSI refinery and said emergency services were working to put out a blaze there.

“A fuel and energy complex facility was attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles,” Nikitin said on Telegram.Striking Russian oil facilities is a problem for President Vladimir Putin as he faces off against the West over Ukraine, with domestic gasoline prices sensitive ahead of a March 15-17 presidential election.

Russia imposed a six-month ban on gasoline exports on March 1.

Along with Iran, Saudi Arabia and the U.S., Russia has vast energy reserves but has, since oil was discovered in the wilds of Western Siberia in the 1960s, often relied on Western technology to exploit and refine its crude.

The Kremlin said the Russian military was doing everything necessary and that what it calls its military operation in Ukraine would continue.

Russia says it has destroyed more than 15,000 Ukrainian-launched drones since the start of the war.

The Biden administration. First tweet from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App:

This is possible because of unanticipated cost savings in contracts that DOD negotiated to replace equipment we’ve already sent to Ukraine through previous drawdowns. 
We’re able to use these cost savings to make this modest amount of new security assistance available. 
Right now without impacting U.S. military readiness. And the President has directed his team to use these cost savings. This emergency package that we’re announcing contains a large tranche of artillery rounds and (inaudible) for the Himars. 
It is assistance that Ukraine desperately needs to hold the line against Russian attacks, and to push back against the continuing Russian onslaught in the Eastern and other parts of Ukraine. 
This ammunition will keep Ukraine’s guns firing for a period, but only a short period it is nowhere near enough to meet Ukraine’s battlefield needs and it will not prevent Ukraine from running out of ammunition in the weeks to come. 
It goes without saying this package does not displace and should not delay the critical need to pass the bipartisan national security bill. 
As you all know, …& President Biden said it to the entire nation in the State of the Union last week that we cannot provide ongoing assistance to Ukraine without significantly impacting our military readiness, absent congressional action. 

That remains the case, despite this modest amount of cost savings that we are putting to use on an urgent basis.

Congress must act. The House of Representatives must pass the bipartisan national security supplemental as soon as possible. 

We all know that if it came up for a vote, it would pass on an overwhelmingly bipartisan basis, just as it did in the Senate.

And there is no other way around this. 

The House has got to pass the supplemental as soon as possible to allow us to continue the flow of vital security…assistance to Ukraine to replenish the US military’s munitions stocks, to invest in our industrial base and to support jobs in 40 states across the United States. 
The clock is ticking and we need to see action as rapidly as possible, even as we do everything in our power to get Ukraine what it needs in its hour of need.

William Burns, Director of the CIA, about providing aid to Ukraine:

“With this supplemental assistance, Ukraine can put itself in a position… to achieve an outcome in which Putin’s goal which was to subjugate Ukraine and to control its choices would be denied.

Without supplemental assistance…lies a much grimmer future…you’re going to see more Avdiivkas, and that, it seems to me, would be a massive and historic mistake for the United States.”

About damn time!

The EU and Washington DC:

The Financial Times has details:

EU countries are set to agree a new €5bn top-up to a fund used to finance military shipments to Ukraine, as the US managed to scrape together $300mn more in ammunition and artillery for Kyiv.

The EU deal, which needs formal approval at a meeting of member states on Wednesday, unlocks fresh cash for the reimbursement of arms supplies to Kyiv by countries in the bloc as a $60bn package is being held up by US Congress at a critical time for Ukraine’s war effort against Russia.

“[The] Ukrainians are struggling without ammunition,” a senior US defence official said in reference to recent advances by Russia and warnings from the Ukrainian military that it is rationing shells. “There was an imperative to act.”

The EU fund, known as the European Peace Facility, will prioritise weapons manufactured inside the bloc but not exclude those from non-EU countries if they are the only option, officials familiar with the matter told the Financial Times said.

The fund been a critical part of European military supplies to Ukraine since February 2022, but has been depleted and talks about a top-up have been ongoing for the past three months. One official said the agreement was about “flexibility by need and not by design. Driven by Ukrainian needs.”

The US has also run out of money to replenish the weapons sent to Ukraine and needs about $10bn in funds from Congress to replace weapons it has already sent, senior officials said. But recent savings from army contracts have allowed the US to cobble together about $300mn in additional assistance, they said.

“We do have funds . . . that can cover the cost of one more package, but this is a bit of an ad hoc or one time shot. We don’t know if or when future savings will come in, and we certainly can’t count on this as a way of doing business,” the senior US defence official said.

In the past the US was sending much larger packages about every two weeks or so to sustain Ukraine’s fight. Before Tuesday’s announcement, the US had provided $44.2bn in military assistance since Russia’s full-blown invasion in February 2022.

It has not sent any new assistance since December and the Biden administration is still hoping Congress will act to pass some $60bn in new assistance for Ukraine.

Some Republican and Democratic House lawmakers are working to force a vote on the $60bn package this week, which has passed the Senate but has been stalled in the House.

While Europe can plug some of the gaps the lack of US assistance leaves, ultimately it cannot provide what the US can, said Radosław Sikorski, foreign minister of Poland, in Washington on Tuesday.

He said: “We physically don’t have the weapons that are needed at the front. You have the weapons, so on Europe is crucial on the financial side. The United States is crucial on the military side.”

More at the link.

Poland:

I hope President Duda gave them an earful! Like this:

 

Denmark:

I am grateful to Minister @troelslundp and all the people of Denmark for the new sizeable military aid package for Ukraine valued at 2,3 billion DKK ($337 million).

Denmark will co-finance additional CAESAR artillery systems in cooperation with France and 155-mm ammunition with Estonia and the Czech Republic. The package also includes 120-mm self-propelled mortars.

Thank you for strengthening Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

Russia has posted it’s high value target list:

While I don’t think he’s on the list above, Leonid Volkov, the Chief of Staff for the late Alexey Navalny, was violently attacked earlier today.

Leonid Volkov @leonidvolkov – my dear colleague and a member of Alexei Navalny’s team – has just been attacked outside his house in Europe.

Someone broke a car window and sprayed tear gas in his eyes, after which the attacker started hitting Leonid with a hammer.

Leonid is now at home, police and ambulance are on their way to him.

Been just chatting with Leonid like 30 minutes ago and WTF WTF WTF

HITTING WITH A HAMMER WTF
PUTIN IS A KILLER

 

Ivanovo Oblast, Russia:

Here’s the full image of the meme above.

Kursk Oblast, Russia:

Reuters has reporting on the cross border incursion by these Ukrainian aligned Russian militias.

Russia said Ukrainian proxies had sought to cross the Russian border in at least seven attacks that Russian forces had repelled. The Russian-speaking Ukrainian proxies said they had breached the border, a claim denied by Russia.

Russia said its forces prevented incursions from Ukraine in the western Belgorod and Kursk regions and inflicted heavy losses on the attackers, after Ukraine-based armed groups said they had launched cross-border raids.

“Ukrainian terrorist formations, supported by tanks and armoured combat vehicles, attempted to invade the territory of the Russian Federation simultaneously,” the Russian defence ministry said.

At least two Ukraine-based armed groups purporting to be made up of Russians opposed to the Kremlin said they had launched an incursion across Russia’s western border on Tuesday.

Russia denied that the groups, which Moscow casts as puppets of the Ukrainian military and U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, had penetrated its territory, but said the border had come under attack in several places.

The TASS news agency cited the Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying Russian forces had killed 100 people and destroyed multiple armoured vehicles when fighting off attempted incursions.

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine had fired eight RM-70 rockets and one Tochka-U missile at the Belgorod region.

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

@patron__dsns

🌝🌻💓✨ #песпатрон

♬ Just Give Me One More Day – Alej

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • AlaskaReader
  • Alison Rose
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Jay
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • TeezySkeezy
  • Will
  • Yutsano

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    6. 6.

      TeezySkeezy

      Russia is a monster. And most of the people composing that monster are in one place. Ho hum, fucking deterrence.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Yutsano

      Wow…I knew Russian aerospace was getting dangerous but I didn’t think it was getting that bad! It definitely looks more like a mechanical failure than a deliberate attack. Still, it’s one more Russian air asset that won’t be easily replaced.

      Also: it’s getting close to inauguration of a new Russian submarine time!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TeezySkeezy

      The formatting and display for mobile is getting unconscionably terrible, fyi.  As usual, seems to be my problem only.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Will

      I’m glad to hear they found a way to get $300 million more aid out. I used to think that somehow Ukraine aid would get a vote in the House, but at this point because it is paired with aid for Israel, Biden has boxed himself into a bad corner if Israel crosses the red line. I imagine this will give great joy to the GOP that can then say well the Democrats wouldn’t provide enough votes to pass it.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Gin & Tonic

      I hate that meaningless phrase used by Reuters: “Russian-speaking Ukrainian proxies.” Everyone who lives in eastern Ukraine can speak Russian, this is devoid of information. And it plays into the well-worn propaganda that people who speak russian should (or do) naturally support Russia. What’s worse is that I may know the guy who wrote the story, and he has no excuse.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.