I spent my lunch looking over some of the coverage of the Hur hearings. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that the GOP just hit themselves in the nuts again.

Flag: Eric Swalwell has destroyed what is left of Hur. Hur is literally scratching his head. pic.twitter.com/9E7Fmpqe9g — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 12, 2024

GOP Rep. Bishop is upset that the full interview transcript was released, which shows Republican counsel Robert Hur praising President Biden’s “photographic” memory and how “well” he remembered things during their interview pic.twitter.com/PgBibTumCu — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 12, 2024

President Biden immediately remembered the exact date that his son Beau passed away, despite Republican counsel Hur’s claim that he couldn’t remember pic.twitter.com/ug2WpNXmT0 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 12, 2024

Rep. Escobar: Did President Biden ever bring tens of thousands of people into spaces where he stored classified material? Did he direct his staff to move documents so the FBI could not find them? No. That’s in stark contrast to Trump. Biden did not obstruct your investigation pic.twitter.com/vyvT1Wt8Sz — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 12, 2024

The Biden-Harris HQ rapid response team is on top of all of it – they’re on Twitter and Threads.

Here’s is the ThreadReader link of Aaron Rupar’s excellent twitter thread coverage of the “hearing” so far.

Here’s the link to the full transcript of the Hur Report.

