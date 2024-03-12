Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You Guys, I Think the GOP Might Not Be Any Good at This

I spent my lunch looking over some of the coverage of the Hur hearings. I’m going to go out on a limb and say that the GOP just hit themselves in the nuts again.

 

The Biden-Harris HQ rapid response team is on top of all of it – they’re on Twitter and Threads.

Here’s is the ThreadReader link of Aaron Rupar’s excellent twitter thread coverage of the “hearing” so far.

Thread by Aaron Ruper

Here’s the link to the full transcript of the Hur Report.

Open thread

    1.

      Baud

      What a slimy guy. He says the word appears in the transcript, as if the deep state put it here. Doesn’t really admit he said the words.

    2.

      JoyceH

      These guys are such CLOWNS! They’ll fling themselves into a public hearing assuming it’s going to work out as they fondly imagine it will – and it never, ever does!

      BTW, the Pentagon cleaned out some closets and found $300 million of ammo to send to Ukraine, so – yay.

    6.

      MattF

      Experience shows that attempting to prove things that are not true is problematical. A hard lesson, apparently.

    7.

      Steeplejack

      @Baud:

      He’s been doing that constantly. I haven’t heard him give a single “yes” or “no” answer. The lawyerly hair-splitting is maddening. I don’t know what insulation he thinks it gives him.

    8.

      dmsilev

      Speaker Johnson, already not very good at an impossible job, just had his job get a bit harder. WaPo:

      Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) said Tuesday that he will not serve out the rest of his term and will instead vacate his seat in Congress at the end of next week, further narrowing an already razor-thin House Republican majority.

      “I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado and with my family,” Buck said in a brief statement.

      Buck had said in November that he would not seek reelection to another term, but his announcement Tuesday that he would depart Congress so soon was a surprise.

      Once Buck departs, Republicans will outnumber Democrats 218 to 213 in the House. That means Republicans can afford to lose only two votes to pass legislation along party lines when everyone is attending and voting.

      I’m pretty sure the number of nihilistic preening assholes in the GOP Caucus is well above two.

    9.

      Geminid

      Veronica Escobar won Beto O’Rourke’s seat when he ran for Senator in 2018. Before that she was El Paso County Judge, a powerful position in Texas.

      Escobar and O’Rourke had an alliance going back years that a I read about in her Wikipedia biography.* The two El Pasoans teamed up with a couple other activists to wrest control of El Paso Democratic politics from its political establishment. El Pasoans called them “the Progressives.”

      *Well worth looking up.

    10.

      azlib

      What a hit job. And they are not very good at it. Doesn’t Hur realize the Dems have lawyers and former prosecutors in Congress?

    12.

      TriassicSands

      You guys, I think the GOP might not be any good at this — TaMara

      That’s true, but what matters is that they don’t have to be good at this or anything, because their supporters are both stupid and crazy, the average voter is inattentive, and the media frequently lend the Republicans all the help they need.

    15.

      Dangerman

      You have to remember a lie. Truth is instant recall. I think I learned that by Elementary School.

      These malevolent, malodorous (in the case of Trump, which Depends) motherfuckers (and, truthfully, I mean that as kindly as possible) need to back to Grade School.

    17.

      Ramalama

      Would be swell if the media and members of congress pronounced Hur’s name like “Hurl” but without the L.

      You know with the extra breath required to take it over the Hurdle.

    18.

      Craig

      From Rupar’s thread.

      “Wow — Rep. Hank Johnson to Hur: “You’re doing everything you can do to get President Trump reelected so that you can get appointed as a federal judge, or perhaps to another position in the Department of Justice. Isn’t that correct?”

    22.

      TriassicSands

      @Dangerman: You have to remember a lie.

      Once again, the Republicans turn things on their head. They lie constantly, but they don’t have to remember their lies, because when caught they instantly fabricate a new lie, which the media present, often without question. We move from lie to lie and the vast majority of Republican voters simply don’t care or they choose to believe whatever lie is consistent with their delusions.

      I wish I had more confidence in the wider electorate, but the general inattention of most voters and the lack of commitment is always a problem. The focus on Biden’s age is a great example. Most voters didn’t bother to watch the SOTU address. If they had, they would have had an impossible time squaring what they saw with the idea that Biden has dementia. However, the millions of people who didn’t watch won’t have any reason to adapt their belief to reality.

    23.

      Wapiti

      Maybe DoJ was offended at the mismatch between the transcripts and Hur’s report, and chose to burn Hur. But not with a public denouncement – that would be impolite. But since he’s no longer a DoJ employee, they release his transscripts.

    24.

      Dangerman

      @Jay: why would you subject innocent Elementary students to the presence of such toxic classmates?

      Excellent point. We will have to build special facilities out in the Mojave (and we’ll play by their rules, i.e. fuck any EIR).

      No AC.

    25.

      Sean

      More than a bit frustrating that media headlines aren’t “Hur Transcript Contradicts His Report.”  That seems to be the meat of the day’s events. He praised Biden’s “photographic memory” in the transcript and then in the report says he’s a doddering old man. Biden instantly recalled his son’s date of death while the report describes that he had to “do the math.” Everything else is preening. We had days of news cycles predicated on what was essentially a falsified report. That’s the story the majors should be running, but I guess we won’t get that.

    26.

      RaflW

      @dmsilev: Wow. That’s a weird decision.
      One wonders if he’s realized he has to go into hiding from the MAGA cult. Not that Buck wasn’t 97% in alignment with them, but he’s apostate and those f*ers are escalating their terroristic threats against their own party members

      Unfortunately, Buck leaving makes the already vanishingly slim idea of a discharge petition to fund Ukraine even harder.

    27.

      teezyskeezy

      Before declaring that the GOP has punched itself in the nuts, one should always check out the narrative over in the Right Wing Noise Machine.  Sometimes they DO actually punch themselves in that place, and it shows through even on their channels. However, just because a thing seems like a “fail” to those of us in the real world…one should always just check out what they are saying over in the bad places before declaring a PR victory. It could be a real panic moment over there on fox… or it could just be completely glossed over and tied up cute with a bow.  I mean, this is why Trump is even *competitive* right now…they have a media ecosystem completely at odds with real life…and sometimes even at odds with their own first person experience!

    29.

      Anoniminous

      @Baud:

      “Polysyllabic latinate utterances comprising English symbology may have well been replicated upon a fibrous substance.”

    32.

      cain

      I expect the Dems to bring the hammer. The GOP definitely are sad clowns – even Hur’s nonsense is not damning anybody. They are going to be spending a lot more money. So far, unable to damage him whatsoever.

      I’m not sure if Hur is going to make the successful jump to grifter at this point.

    33.

      Kay

      Really disurbing to watch the clips. Hur is a liar. How long has he been at DOJ and in/regarding what else has he lied? They should review any work he did – this is not new or a one-off.

    35.

      Kay

      I mean, it’s great that we caught the liar but how long did this liar work for the US? 

      Wow. This is a real black eye for his employer.

    37.

      dmsilev

      @RaflW: It is weird. Usually people who leave mid-term have a good reason, another job or incipient indictment or an aggravated case of George Santositis, but this is just a raised middle finger towards what passes for the GOP Leadership.

    38.

      Anoniminous

      @Kay:

      Given the hit job the FBI did on Hilary Clinton and the fact two points make a line … I’d say he’s par for the course at the DoJ.

    40.

      RaflW

      @dmsilev: Also, too, more chaos:
      Buck’s unexpected resignation before his term ends would fall in the window where Colorado requires the governor to set a special election to fill the vacancy for the rest of this year, potentially supercharging that race. State law says a special election cannot be scheduled less than 90 days before the Nov. 5 election — meaning it must occur by early August.

      Gov. Polis should set the election for 91 days before the general, thus leaving the seat open as long as possible.

    42.

      Jay

      @twbrandt:

      as long as the ReThugs have a majority in the House, even if Speaker Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is elected with a minority of ReThug votes, it’s just a trap.

    44.

      twbrandt

      @Jay: what I meant was that at the rate Repubs are leaving, we could see a Democratic majority in the House before November.

      It was just a poor joke, I guess.

      ETA: fix spelling

    45.

      Kay

      @Anoniminous:

      I sure hope he didn’t work on anything….important. They’re reading the transcript to him and he’s still pretending it says what he said it did. Donald Trump has turned all of these people into crazy liars. It’s just no holds barred – they all lie, all the time.

    46.

      Almost Retired

      My goodness, the timing for the Republican’s attempted amateur fitness for duty examination in absentia couldn’t have been worse for them – coming as it did a few days after Biden’s bravura and very-much-not-demented speech.  Ha ha fuckers.

    48.

      Jay

      @twbrandt:

      you won’t. Most of the ReThugs quitting early, are MAGgAt’s that are just not MAGgat enough for the base.

      They arn’t going to be replaced in a special election or an appointment by a Democratic Party Member, they are going to be replaced by the looniest of loons.

      The Re Thugs from purple arn’t quitting, it’s the ReThugs from Blood Red.

    49.

      Anoniminous

      But is Trump competitive?

      Ever since Trump’s surprising 2016 victory, falling backward into an Electoral College majority when he expected to lose, many Republicans, pundits and even some Democrats have treated Trump’s support as perpetually underestimated. But as Seth Masket and Julia Azari observed earlier this week, “Trump has never commanded a national majority, not in polls nor at the ballot box.” Neither he nor his campaign evince any interest in addressing his perpetually low ceiling. The party infrastructure is in tatters, with the Republican National Committee possibly putting itself on the hook for Trump’s legal bills. Abortion, its weakest issue in recent elections, remains a liability, as last week’s Alabama Supreme Court ruling against IVF demonstrated. Add to all that the consistent underperformances at the polls, and the alarm bells, for Republicans at least, go from muted to blaring.

      Trump’s single biggest asset is the archaic Electoral College. Thus we cannot be complacent. Neither should we be intimidated. We can win this election. We can even win big. As I’ve noted before Dobbs was a Black Swan Event and nobody knows or can predict its affect on the 2024 elections.

    50.

      Kay

      @trollhattan:

      You wonder if they tell one another the truth. Was Hur like “ok, Jim, as you know the transcript is different than what I said and what was reported so we should probably….” OR is it more subtle, like they all realize it’s a pack of lies and no one says it out loud? It would be crazymaking. It’s a fantasy world.

    52.

      teezyskeezy

      @TaMara: The Right wing has a lot of power in the infosphere and often leverages their vast wealth to peel off crucial votes. I don’t really want to doom about it, but whether or not a GOP action is a self punch in the nuts does depend on how they get to spin it…and sometimes they don’t lose on their stupid actions.

    53.

      JPL

      @Kay: Dean had him read parts out loud, and he said no you can.  She said no, I asked yo to read it.   You could see him choke.

    54.

      ...now I try to be amused

      @TriassicSands:

      Once again, the Republicans turn things on their head. They lie constantly, but they don’t have to remember their lies, because when caught they instantly fabricate a new lie, which the media present, often without question. We move from lie to lie and the vast majority of Republican voters simply don’t care or they choose to believe whatever lie is consistent with their delusions.

      That kind of lie is more accurately called bullshit, as Harry Frankfurt defined it. They say what they would prefer the truth to be. They might even stumble over the truth from time to time, like a blind squirrel finding the nut.

    56.

      matt

      That’s the thing – it’s hard to get people who are good at what they do to participate in a super hierarchical fascist organization where everything hinges on loyalty. Of course once the fascists seize power that partially goes away. Only game in town.

    57.

      Anoniminous

      @Kay: ​
       
      Since Little Ronnie RayGuns they’ve been lying and have gotten away with it. Why should March 12, 2024 be any different?

    58.

      Captain C

      @Kay: Given the GQP of the last decade or two, and especially recently, it may not have occurred to any of them that someone would check their work.

    59.

      Dave

      @Kay: The cowards answer is some mix of both but I strongly suspect it’s mor option 2 than option 1 and that it is likely it’s been steadily favoring option 2 over time.

    61.

      Princess

      The alarm bells should be blaring for the GoP but they don’t seem to be hearing them, I guess Buck just decided f— all y’all.

      Btw Betty Cracker, if you’re reading this, we miss you!! We hope you’re doing okay, and we’re all thinking about you.

