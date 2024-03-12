It’s been nearly a month since President Biden has spoken with Bibi.

After months of Biden pushing Bibi in private, President Biden has now drawn a red line in public. When questioned about it, Bibi responds with this:

I have a red line,” he said. “You know what the red line is? That October 7 doesn’t happen again. Never happens again.”‘

I can’t decide whether to think he avoided answering because he has no good answer, or he did answer by saying he believes what happened on Oct 7 gives him license to destroy anyone and anything he pleases. Either way, Bibi avoided actually addressing the issue of what happens if he crosses the stated red line of the President of the United States.

Historically, it seems like presidents don’t want to publicly define exactly what their red line is, because that can leave them in the position of having to take an action – there’s really no wiggle room to a red line.

I don’t think, though, that Biden said that in a pique that he later regretted. I think this was a very deliberate decision on Biden’s part, and you’ll notice he didn’t walk it back after he was “caught” on the hot mic. Obviously no one knows exactly what might happen, but it seems to me that Biden has laid things out clearly. If you do X, I will do Y. So when Bibi does X, and Bibi does Y, it’s Bibi who is responsible for Y happening, and he bears the consequences.

I think that allows Biden to change course in the UN, with changes to whether weapons go to Israel, without President Biden looking weak. In fact, to me, it seems that Biden would come away looking stronger.

Excerpts from an article by Barak Ravid.

President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu laid out contradictory “red lines” about the war in Gaza in recent days that could put them on a collision course if Israel invades Rafah in southern Gaza in the next few weeks, three U.S. officials told Axios. Why it matters: U.S. officials say an Israeli military operation in Rafah would likely lead to a significant shift in U.S. policy — including an end to the defense of Israel at the United Nations and restrictions on the use of U.S. weapons by Israeli Defense Forces in Gaza. Netanyahu has effectively said his red line is that Israel must go into Rafah.

More than one million Palestinian civilians, many of them displaced by the war, are sheltering in Rafah. Driving the news: In an interview on Saturday, Biden was asked whether an Israeli military operation in Rafah was a red line for the administration. “Yes it is,” Biden replied. Biden had earlier raised concerns about an Israeli operation in the city and demanded Netanyahu present a credible and implementable plan for protecting civilians there, but this was the first time he referred to an invasion as a red line.

A day later, Netanyahu pushed back in an interview. “We’ll go there [to Rafah]. I have a red line,” he said. “You know what the red line is? That October 7 doesn’t happen again. Never happens again.”‘ Behind the scenes: Biden and Netanyahu haven’t spoken since Feb. 15. In their last call, Biden expressed concern about a possible Israeli operation in Rafah, the White House said. There have been several discussions inside the administration in recent weeks about a possible Israeli military operation in Rafah and the bottom line was that the Biden administration can’t allow it to happen, U.S. officials told Axios.

The administration doesn’t believe Israel can implement an evacuation plan for Palestinians from Rafah in a way that will prevent mass civilian casualties. No decisions have been made about how the U.S. would respond to an Israeli operation in Rafah, but two U.S. officials said one of the options discussed internally between the White House, the State Department and the Pentagon is to impose restrictions on the use of U.S.-made offensive weapons by the IDF in Gaza. A third U.S. official said it is likely that an Israeli operation in Rafah will lead to the U.S. allowing a UN security council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire to pass. The U.S. has vetoed resolutions brought to the security council three timessince the beginning of the war.

“If Netanyahu decides to defy Biden and go for such an operation it will be a showdown,” a senior U.S. official said. A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council told Axios: “This is speculation by anonymous sources and we are not going to entertain hypotheticals.” Reality check: There is no imminent Israeli military operation in Rafah and U.S. and Israeli officials say it is highly unlikely such an operation will take place before the end of Ramadan in mid-April. The Israeli war cabinet hasn’t given an order to the IDF to start evacuating Palestinian civilians from Rafah. If and when an order is given, it would take another two to three weeks to implement. What they’re saying: Netanyahu claimed on Fox News on Monday that one-quarter of the Hamas’ army is in Rafah and therefore Israel needs to enter the city and destroy the Hamas’ battalions there.

In my book, Biden standing on principle is > than Bibi fighting for power at any cost.

