Hope and Inspiration On a Wednesday Morning

I always feel better knowing that Sheldon Whitehouse is not giving up on making our judicial system work.  He calls them out and actually tries to make change.  Dick Durbin in my senator, and I wish he would make Senator Whitehouse the chair of Judiciary Committee.  Sadly, in all these years, Durbin has never once called to ask for my advice!

This look like good news to me – it certainly seems to have the potential to be better than the current judge shopping that is so destructive to the rule of law.  But I am not really familiar with this group and what power it actually has.  Does anybody know?

The Judicial Conference of the United States has strengthened the policy governing random case assignment, limiting the ability of litigants to effectively choose judges in certain cases by where they file a lawsuit.

The policy addresses all civil actions that seek to bar or mandate state or federal actions, “whether by declaratory judgment and/or any form of injunctive relief.” In such cases, judges would be assigned through a district-wide random selection process.

“Since 1995, the Judicial Conference has strongly supported the random assignment of cases and the notion that all district judges remain generalists,” said Judge Robert J. Conrad, Jr., secretary of the Conference. “The random case-assignment policy deters judge-shopping and the assignment of cases based on the perceived merits or abilities of a particular judge. It promotes the impartiality of proceedings and bolsters public confidence in the federal Judiciary.”

In most of the nation’s 94 federal district courts, local case assignment plans facilitate the random selection of judges. Some plans assign cases to a judge in the division of the court where the case is filed. In divisions where only a single judge sits, these rules have made it possible for a litigant to pre-select that judge by filing in that division.

In a November 2021 letter, Senator Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), and Patrick Leahy, a Vermont senator who since has retired, raised concerns about a concentration of patent cases filed in single-judge divisions.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts, Jr., referenced this letter in his 2021 Year-End Report on the Federal Judiciary, calling for a study of judicial assignment practices in patent cases.

“Senators from both sides of the aisle have expressed concern that case assignment procedures … might, in effect, enable the plaintiff to select a particular judge to hear a case,” Roberts said. During the patent-case study, the Court Administration and Case Management Committee (CACM) determined that similar issues might occur in bankruptcy and other types of civil litigation. Public debate grew when several highly controversial lawsuits, seeking nationwide injunctions against federal government policies, were filed in single-judge court divisions.

In submitting the proposed policy to the Judicial Conference, the CACM Committee said that some local case assignment plans risked creating an appearance of “judge shopping.” The committee also noted that the value of trying a civil case in the nearest court division becomes less important when the impact of a ruling might be felt statewide or even nationally.

The amended policy applies to cases involving state or federal laws, rules, regulations, policies, or executive branch orders. District courts may continue to assign cases to a single-judge division when they do not seek to bar or mandate state or federal actions, whether by declaratory judgment and/or any form of injunctive relief.

In addition to the Judiciary policy, the CACM committee will disseminate guidance to all district courts regarding civil case assignment.

The 26-member Judicial Conference is the policy-making body for the federal court system. By statute, the Chief Justice of the United States serves as its presiding officer and its members are the chief judges of the 13 courts of appeals, a district judge from each of the 12 geographic circuits, and the chief judge of the Court of International Trade.

What else are you seeing along the lines of hope and inspiration?

I love that some right-wing idiot is now referring to Biden as Jacked Up Joe.
But I hope we don’t end up with photos like this.

Hope and Inspiration On a Wednesday Morning

Open thread.

    18Comments

    1. 1.

      Jeffro

      If they have switched from Senile Joe to Jacked-Up Joe, then I got nothin’…NOTHING BUT GLEE, that is!  =)

      The amount of cognitive dissonance on the right is just, wow.  No wait, that’s not quite it.  The ability to power through amazing amounts of cognitive dissonance on the right is the truly ‘wow’ thing here.

      Have a Jacked-Up day, Jackals!

    5. 5.

      Ramalama

      I love that some right-wing idiot is now referring to Biden as Jacked Up Joe.
      But I hope we don’t end up with photos like this.

      Joe Biden’s complete EVISCERATION of Paul Ryan during the VP debate (thus saving Obama’s lousy performance against Romney) makes me feel less nervous about … Biden pulling a Ryan wrt photo sessions.

    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      @Ramalama: I don’t know… I can totally picture Joe’s campaign putting out something like that Paul Ryan photo – but with Joe Biden, of course – to mock Hannity for the jacked up joe comment.

    7. 7.

      Caveatimperator

      @WaterGirl:

      The White House has embraced the Dark Brandon memes, for example.

      They know that Democrats will go for these kinds of hyper-tough images if they’re played for laughs. They’re just stupid if they’re too serious. We laugh at the photoshopped pictures of Trump with muscles not merely because they’re implausible, but because the artists aren’t joking around.

    8. 8.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I’ve read some more about Hur’s transcript vs Hur’s report and seen more reporting. I do not see how he was allowed to do what he did. Did no one at DOJ compare the two documents prior to dissemination? And even now, shouldn’t there be some consequences for lying in an official report (regardless of Hur’s resigning from DOJ)? JFC on a pogo stick, I’ve been chewed out for making honest errors in federal gov’t reports. What should the consequences be for someone who lied

      ETA: I guess the consequences are a sinecure in a RW “think” tank.

    9. 9.

      Jackie

      When Sheldon Whitehouse gives an interview from his office I automatically look over his left shoulder to see if the framed photo is still prominently displayed: it is!

      THE PHOTO of Nancy Smash standing and leaning over the table pointing her finger accusingly at TIFG while every other person (ALL men) seated at that long table are hanging their heads in shame and/or discomfort and/or embarrassment.

      Sen. Whitehouse admires Nancy as much as we all do.

    11. 11.

      WaterGirl

      @Chief Oshkosh: I didn’t follow the details closely, but I believe that Merrick Garland released the report with no edits.  Then – after Hur pulled his little trick of resigning the day before the hearing – the DOJ released the actual transcripts.

      Do I have that wrong?

    12. 12.

      Frankensteinbeck

      It seems to me that judge shopping benefits conservatives vastly more than liberals.  Lunatic left-wing judges that ignore the law and precedent to make up their own legal world aren’t really a thing, and we don’t actively try to establish them in places where they can be exploited.  Conservatives have done a Hell of a lot of damage with judge shopping, and reducing their ability to do that is a very good thing.

    14. 14.

      Kay

      @Chief Oshkosh:

      And even now, shouldn’t there be some consequences for lying in an official report

      FWIW, I agree. That whole performance, start to finish, is embarrassing for his employer. Really low standards for basic things like “honesty”. I genuinely wonder about the rest of his work – it should be reviewed. If he lied on this he probably lied on other issues.

    15. 15.

      Eunicecycle

      @Jackie: I love that picture, too. I remember that the Rs tried to make the narrative that she was being “aggressive” (not ladylike, you know?) but of course we all said, “Hell yes!”

    17. 17.

      Baud

      Chuck Rosenberg on Morning Joe was defending Hur. It was weak. Lost some respect for him. McCaskill was livid

    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @Kay: I like to think that Merrick Garland will wait a few days and then release an official announcement.

      The report by Robert Hur does not comport with the standards and requirements of the DOJ.  We will be reviewing previous work done by Robert Hur to insure that it is up to the standards of the DOJ.

