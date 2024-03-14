Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Repubs in Disarray! Open Thread: The House GOP Retreat (Noun *and* Verb)

Publicly, Republicans have cited a litany of reasons for not attending: from having to tend to reelection races to scheduling conflicts. GOP Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, for example, is scheduled to appear on “Real Time with Bill Maher” later this week. Meanwhile, when asked if he was attending, GOP Rep. Kelly Armstrong of North Dakota told CNN: “No way, I have to run for governor.” And Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee quipped: “I don’t retreat, I move forward! I got a farm to run.”

But privately, some Republicans have complained about the venue choice. Sources said Speaker Mike Johnson selected the Greenbrier Resort because it was “family friendly,” in a break from past retreats which have taken place in sunny Florida – the preferred location of former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

And other GOP lawmakers and aides told CNN they were simply not enthusiastic about the idea of having to huddle with the rest of their party at a time when Republican infighting has prevented them from even passing procedural votes…

In another hiccup for the retreat, the House GOP’s keynote speaker – Fox Business Host Larry Kudlow – had to drop out at the last minute, sources say. Howard Lutnick, the CEO of Cantor Fitzgerald, will take his place instead.

Among the Republicans who have decided to skip the retreat include Rep. Mark Green of Tennessee, the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee; Reps. Dusty Johnson of South Dakota and Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma, the co-chairs of the Main Street Caucus; and Rep. Dave Joyce of Ohio, chairman of the Republican Governance Group…

 
Per the ever-upbeat USA Today, “‘Everybody’s tired’: Groups of House Republicans skip annual retreat, exhausted by GOP infighting”:

… “Everybody’s tired. I know I’m tired,” one House Republican, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said. The intra-party battles that have roiled the House in recent months, the GOP lawmaker explained, has sapped the energy from some members.

Another House Republican who does not plan to attend noted frustration remains with ultraconservative lawmakers who have impeded House action and “is wearing everyone out” as a result.

The lawmaker reflected that there’s still hard feelings in the Republican conference, since it has been “less than six months since everything happened,” referring to the ouster of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Lawmakers typically use the retreats to talk about policy, hold discussions about ongoing debates and more. But one of the handful of Republicans who voted to oust McCarthy, Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., told USA TODAY the events are “not productive.”…

Dozens of officials are also retiring from Congress in the coming months, given the dysfunction that has consumed the House recently. Those lawmakers don’t have much incentive to attend the retreat and “working on future agendas might not be as interesting,” Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., said.

The chaos that has plagued House Republicans in the 118th Congress spilled over into the annual event — meant to promote team-building and set priorities — which returned for the first time in several years to The Greenbrier in West Virginia, a historic luxury resort nestled in the Allegheny Mountains.

“We live in challenging times, we live in a time of divided government. Democracy is messy. Sometimes it’s very messy. This is part of that process,” Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters gathered on The Greenbrier’s lawn, with members and their guests watching from one of the hotel balconies. Johnson, R-La., was joined by New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, chair of the House Republican Conference, and North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson, chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Despite Johnson’s optimism, it was a not-so-triumphant return. Fox Business’ Larry Kudlow, who was scheduled to deliver a keynote speech, dropped out at the last minute. Presumptive presidential nominee Donald Trump won’t be coming. And a spokesperson for the Congressional Institute, which sponsors the Republican Issues Conference, said just over 100 members of the 218-member majority had RSVP’d they were going. Some cited scheduling conflicts. Others were more blunt…

GOP hardliners like Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene are both reportedly sitting out the free gathering in the resort. And some in Republican leadership were also opting out. CNN reported House Homeland Security Chair Mark E. Green, Main Street Caucus co-chairs Dusty Johnson and Stephanie Bice, and Republican Governance Group Chair David Joyce would not attend.

The meeting comes a day after the conference learned it would be shrinking further: Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck announced Tuesday he’s quitting next week, citing frustrations with the party.

Johnson, Hudson and Stefanik didn’t dwell long on their internal issues, however. Instead, they hit President Joe Biden and Democrats on crime, immigration and the economy…

Lawmakers are scheduled to hear from Marc Andreessen, a venture capitalist and Republican donor; Jeanne Mancini, president of the antiabortion group March for LIfe; and Michael Herzog, the Israeli ambassador to the U.S.

This year’s is not the first House Republican retreat to the Greenbrier tinged with drama. A train carrying GOP lawmakers to the resort in 2018 collided with a truck, killing the driver. For the last several years under McCarthy, Republicans retreated to Florida. Some of those who skipped this year were reportedly unimpressed with the location compared to past retreats.

“It is not far from Washington — so a good place to bring the members to get them out of the hustle and bustle of Capitol Hill,” Johnson said of the Greenbrier.

The resort is owned by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who is seeking the Republican nomination for the seat Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin III has decided not to defend. Justice’s challenger in the GOP primary is Rep. Alex X. Mooney. It wasn’t clear as of Wednesday afternoon whether Mooney was in attendance…

In part because of its proximity to D.C. — it’s around four hours via car, six hours via train, or a very short plane ride — the Greenbrier has significant political history.

Twenty-eight sitting presidents have stayed at the hotel and, in the 1960s, Congress ordered the construction of an emergency Cold War fallout shelter and relocation facility at the Greenbrier.

Members of the media took tours of the bunker as they settled in Wednesday afternoon, waiting for the diminished crowd of lawmakers to arrive.

The perfect place to discuss the GOP’s upcoming extinction level event, I guess.

Guess it’s not lying, if Pastor Mike actually believes this…

    86Comments

    2. 2.

      Spanky

      OK, I was going to give props to the comment about eating their own liver with Hannibal Lecter, but now I’m wondering if they were being literal.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ramalama

      Democracy is messy. Sometimes it’s very messy. This is part of that process,” Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters.

      “Democracy is messy,” said Speaker Mike, tip-toeing around the excrement left by his insurrection buddies in the Capitol hallways and offices.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      JMG

      You’ve got to really hate your fellow GOP caucus members to pass up a free weekend at the Greenbrier, which is a luxury resort to the max (I’m lucky enough to have been, many years ago).

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Misery made the front page at the Guardian twice this AM: ‘Gorilla hail’ expected in parts of Kansas and Missouri Wednesday night

      Nuttin’ here, barely a few drops of water from the sky, but we are expected to get as much as 4″ of rain today. We’ll see.

      I did once see baseball sized hail, scary looking stuff with spikes all around it. My ’72 Chevy p/u was parked unprotected and when it was over I went out to inspect the damage. I expected at least a busted windshield and a dented up hood and roof but it was absolutely unfazed. All the glass was still there and not a new dent in it. (maybe in the bed but who could tell?)

      Yeah they don’t build them with steel like that anymore. Of course, most vehicles also get better mileage than the 11-12 mpg that beast gave me.

      Also in Misery, Olivia Rodrigo handed out morning-after pills at her concert in STL the other night. I wonder how long it will take for MO AG Andrew Bailey to issue an arrest warrant for attempted murder against her.

      Ever since Ashcroft, our AGs have been getting worse and worse. I don’t understand how one tops one’s predecessor by going even lower but that’s what they’ve been doing here.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ramalama

      @Baud: It’s as if Johnson thinks he’s in a Christianist version of Grey’s Anatomy (tv series), where all the relationships end up, at some point, being messy, and the characters all preface their talks with their lovers, “It’s messy. It’s complicated.”

      Reply
    10. 10.

      mrmoshpotato

      This year’s retreat for House GOP is Wednesday and Thursday in the Allegheny Mountains of WV. But no one wants to go. “Everybody’s tired.” one House Republican says. “I’d rather sit down with Hannibal Lecter and eat my own liver.” (Axios)

      Feast away!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      Many Republicans plan to skip House GOP retreat at Gov. Jim Justice’s Greenbriar Resort in West Virginia (less than 100 attending) as they grumble about location and spending time with one another.

      Let them fight.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Karen S.

      I wouldn’t want to be stuck anywhere with those mean-spirited losers, no matter how nice the surroundings. I think it’s hilarious that their God Trump won’t be there. He doesn’t need to be. He’s getting what he wants without having to show up at that sad gathering. Sad.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      mrmoshpotato

      The first order of business at the House GOP’s annual retreat, which kicked off Wednesday, was a press conference on expanding the majority, though less than half of that majority planned to attend the retreat sucking of Trump’s fat, orange, fascist asshole.

      Fixed!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MattF

      They’re all feeling the ‘gonna lose big’ vibe. TFG’s recent thoughts about cutting Social Security aren’t helping.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      I think the last year House Republicans retreated to the Greenbrier was 2018, when they hit that garbage truck 20 miles west of Charlottesville. They never got over it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      mrmoshpotato

      @MattF:

      They’re all feeling the ‘gonna lose big’ vibe. TFG’s recent thoughts about cutting Social Security aren’t helping.

      Wait.  The “Go fuck yourselves and die, seniors!” dollar isn’t a good dollar?  (h/t Bill Hicks)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Uncle Cosmo

      Yeah, it’s messy, particularly when you’re messing around with peoples’ lives and not accomplishing a fucking thing. With the lead role of “Mackie Messer”** played by under(thebus)study “Pastor”*** “Mock” Johnson

      ** German speakers will get this; the rest of yinz möchten fischen gehen.

      *** Pronounced “bastard,” I remind yinz.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Ken

      ‘I’d rather sit down with Hannibal Lecter and eat my own liver,’

      Why is there never a malignant genie granting wishes when you really want one?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      Seniors love sacrificing their retirement to pay for tax breaks for billionaires and corporations. That’s why they overwhelmingly vote GOP. 

      Not in my neck of the woods.  Regardless of age, we are all blue in the face – and where is my primary ballot, Louis DeShitass?  (Seriously, my March 17 ballot hasn’t come in the mail yet.)

      Reply
    29. 29.

      OzarkHillbilly

      On a personal note, poor Percy has the ear infection from hell and it’s driving him crazy. He’s shaking his head every 30 seconds to 5 minutes. Picked up 3 different treatments for him from the vet yesterday, and I hope they work because if not, it’s gonna be a long week in NOLA for us.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty

      The Reps don’t want to listen to another Johnson sermon like the last time they met.  It must have been torture for Gaetz and Greene. You might think a few of them had had enough of this guy and agreed with the Dems on a replacement to get at least a few important things done.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      “’I’d rather sit down with Hannibal Lecter and eat my own liver,’ said one House Republican when asked if they are attending the House GOP retreat.”

      Funny, that’s how I feel about spending time with Republicans.
      This is one of many reasons I don’t join a country club.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      gene108

      TFG’s recent thoughts about cutting Social Security aren’t helping.

      I’m of the opinion that unless something gets the saturation of Hillary’s email server or Al Gore being accused of taking credit for inventing the internet, most people won’t notice.

      Republicans have been talking about privatizing and/or cutting Social Security and Medicare ever since Bush, Jr.’s failed attempt to privatize SS in 2005, but it never registers with voters.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Betty:

      It must have been torture for Gaetz 

      Well, anything that takes away from Matty’s fucking high school girls time – allegedly…

      and Greene

      Where do I even start with that baseball cap wearing trash?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      OzarkHillbilly

      This opening line of a sad story cracked me up:

      The grim task of assessing the carnage is under way after the largest wildfire in Texas history turned the Panhandle’s picturesque hillsides into a hellscape of ash and ember.

      Ah yes, the “picturesque” Llano Estacado, a place Coronado described to the king of Spain thusly: “There is not a stone, nor bit of rising ground, nor a tree, nor a shrub, nor anything to go by.”

      Mind you, I find it to have a rather stark and simple beauty but picturesque? Ummmmmm… No.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud: LOL!  We ain’t talking about Bitchass Ghouliani here.

      But it is time to watch last night’s A Closer Look because we got subtitles now, and I can mute Dump’s disgusting face.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      TBone

      Whatever fresh hell awaits today, I will not be attending because neighbors have prevailed upon us to care for our newest neighbor (golden retriever puppy named Maui) while they’re out.  Puppy Day is good for the soul, this one is very, very cute and smart.  She’s gonna get lots of tummy rubs and treats. Puppy love! Also, did anyone notice it’s Pi Day?

      Reply
    49. 49.

      gene108

      @TBone:

      I thought all Republicans were conservative God fearing family values Christians? Why would they not appreciate a good sermon to emphasize God’s role in Making America Grate Again?

      Reply
    51. 51.

      catclub

      @Baud: Seniors love sacrificing their [other people’s] retirement to pay for tax breaks for billionaires and corporations. That’s why they overwhelmingly vote GOP.

       

      especially if those other people are those people.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      TBone

      @gene108: it didn’t go over well last time he did it.  One of them said to the press “I’m not in church.” I’d have said much more 😆

      Man who farts in church sits in pew.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Baud: Flat as a pancake, any rises are so gentle as to be unnoticeable. There is the Palo Duro Canyon which is absolutely stunning, even more so because it is so completely at odds with the rest of the Llano.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Soprano2

      We have the same thing in the MO legislature – they have a state “Freedom Caucus” that is wearing out the other Republican members. They’re actually helpful to Democrats because they prevent the R supermajority from doing some bad things, believe it or not, because the bad things the other R’s want to do aren’t extreme enough for the “Freedom Caucus”. It’s a clown show.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      sdhays

      “No way, I have to run for governor.” And Rep. Tim Burchett of Tennessee quipped: “I don’t retreat, I move forward! I got a farm to run.”

      Man, Tim Burchett sounds busy! He should resign (immediately) so he can have more time to devote to his shitty farm!

      Reply
    61. 61.

      p.a

      A political philosoph of NO!  should have  really tiny windows for electoral success.  But Electoral College, racism, gerrymander, $$$ influence…

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @JMG: Weeeellllll, sorta. The Greenbriar is a very, very old-school luxury resort, very much from a by-gone era. I’ve been twice (work-associated), with one visit being pretty “swank.” Just does not compare to luxury resorts in Florida, especially this time of year. Generally, small rooms, 2nd tier amenities, and not much to do except golf and hike. Maybe fish a little. I loved it, especially as I wasn’t paying for the privileges, but like the Balsam’s in NH or the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island, it’s not everybody’s cup of tea.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      catclub

      @gene108: God’s role in Making America Grate Again?

       

      I really want to put up a sign in my yard.
      “America IS great. Greater with Trump in prison.”

      Reply
    67. 67.

      catclub

      @Chief Oshkosh: Generally, small rooms, 2nd tier amenities, and not much to do except golf and hike. Maybe fish a little. I loved it,

       

      I went to a much smaller version in North Carolina and loved it because they had a library AND bookshelves in every room. This is a real contrast to the Florida Gold Coast, which had … beaches and glitzy crap.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      trnc

      Lawmakers typically use the retreats to talk about policy,

      How much can you talk about the single policy of impeaching Biden?

      hold discussions about ongoing debates and more.

      So, talking about talking. Brilliant.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2: It was predicted for last night in our more northern regions. Today is torrential rains. Maybe. Right now the sky is awfully dark, saw some lightening off to the north earlier.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Sid

      Biden could do the country a lot of good by using the Trump ‘president-is-king’ theory and sending Seal Team Six to The Greenbriar. Maybe send Teams Seven and Eight, just to be thorough.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      catclub

      CNN fluffing a perennial loser in the prediction stakes:

      Jeremy Grantham, the investor famous for predicting the dot-com crash in 2000 and the financial crisis in 2008, has an answer Wall Street won’t like: He believes that AI is a bubble that could start letting out some air.

      Not mentioned: He has been continually saying we are in a bubble and expects a 50% drop in stock prices since 2011. Just think if you believed him and got out of stocks then.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      EarthWindFire

      @sdhays: Something tells me that the democratic Senator from MT, also a farmer, doesn’t skip his party’s retreats. No proof, just a hunch.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      catclub

      @Baud: The folks in the Ritholtz and Reformed Broker crowd are finally on to those guys.  They ask when these debbie downers say when to get back IN, and also point out they are wrong 98% of the time.

      Reply

