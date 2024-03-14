Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

Every reporter and pundit should have to declare if they ever vacationed with a billionaire.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

Cole is on a roll !

Meanwhile over at truth Social, the former president is busy confessing to crimes.

I really should read my own blog.

The fundamental promise of conservatism all over the world is a return to an idealized past that never existed.

The frogs are rarely mistaken.

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Never forget that he train is barreling down on Trump, even as he dances on the tracks.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

Republicans don’t want a speaker to lead them; they want a hostage.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

Even though I know this is a bad idea, I’m off to do it anyway!

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Thursday Morning Open Thread: Fighting All the Way

Thursday Morning Open Thread: Fighting All the Way

by | 38 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Thursday Morning Open Thread 18

(Joel Pett via GoComics.com)


Looks like some progressive Dems might be figuring out the old GOP winning formula: If you can’t fall in love, you can just fall in line…

Thursday Morning Open Thread 19

(Jack Ohman via GoComics.com)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • 3Sice
  • Baud
  • catclub
  • Caveatimperator
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • geg6
  • Geminid
  • Jeffro
  • JML
  • Ken
  • Melancholy Jaques
  • NotMax
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • p.a.
  • rikyrah
  • Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony
  • Steve in the ATL
  • TBone
  • Uncle Cosmo
  • Waspuppet
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    38Comments

    4. 4.

      Jeffro

      The bracket just needs a “REPUBLICAN” next to “CRIME” in order to move it over to the ‘real threat’ side.

      Also, I might have to troll the RWNJs in my life with that Axios article.  I know that they’re pretty disgusted with that clown show after several televised routs by the House Dems on the Oversight Committee.  I kind of feel obligated to rub it in.  =)

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      Bonus: see if you can spot the flaw at the end of this “argument” from NYT deputy opinion editor* Patrick Healy

      I thought about [Jesse] Ventura’s remark as I read my colleague Rebecca Davis O’Brien’s great reporting about how Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is eyeing Ventura and the N.F.L. quarterback Aaron Rodgers as possible running mates for his independent presidential bid. Kennedy was already on my mind after I helped moderate a group of Trump voters who don’t support the former president anymore; some of them talked up Kennedy and were familiar with some of his political positions.

      That left me taking Kennedy more seriously than I did before. Some voters are giving this guy a real look, and a few see him as the new Trump — outsider, anti-establishment, his own person (regardless of the dangerous and fact-free views that he holds).

      And that he’s looking at Ventura and Rodgers only makes me take him more seriously. Kennedy knows what he’s doing in considering partners who speak in unfiltered ways, for better or for worse, and they have star power and an ease with crowds. A lot of voters will see them as regular people.

      Now, those two may have so much baggage that they never get anywhere, or they might conclude that they shouldn’t join the ticket. And Kennedy may yet flop. But the whole Kennedy-Ventura-Rodgers thing is no joke, in my book. I doubt President Biden and Trump are laughing about it.

      *I am adding this to my email signature at work and will let you all know if anyone notices

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Caveatimperator

      @Jeffro:

      That’s absolutely hilarious. It will go over just as well as Kanye West’s run for President. After all, the general public is so stupid and simple minded that they will vote for a celebrity they like over politicians who promise something they want.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Waspuppet

      If House Republicans really “desperately want out of their self-inflicted chaos,” three or four of them can file a motion to vacate, and then vote Hakeem Jeffries for speaker. Done.
      If they don’t want to do that, then the only thing they’re desperate for is for everyone to do what they say.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Jeffro: As I said to somebody elsewhere yesterday:

      Like Aaron Rodger’s is gonna give up his multimillion dollar pay check for sitting on his butt after getting hurt in the 2nd (3rd maybe?) game of the season to make RFK Jr. look like an even bigger idiot than he already does?

      For some reason or other, I suspect Jesse Ventura’s one dance in the spotlight was more than enough for him. Playing 2nd fiddle to a for sure loser just isn’t the draw it used to be.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Baud:

      What is not a joke is the way that the political media promote bullshit like this.

      And people keep talking about the Kennedy name like anyone under 50 knows or cares.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Ken

      @3Sice: Political hot takes are like playing the market; you only have to be right once.

      And you keep the cachet even if you’re never again right afterward, judging by past examples. We could try to get this named the “Nate Silver Effect”.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      p.a.

      … regardless of the dangerous and fact-free views that he holds…

       

      No mention in the article about what these actually are?!?!  Like, inform the public, right?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JML

      Job interview today. whole thing has come together so fast i didn’t even realize how much I wanted the job until now, and now I’m super nervous. (at least with a virtual interview they can’t see my hands shake!)

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Reprentative Omar has impressed me. She had a few rough months early in 2019 but has since proved to be a serious legislator.

      I thought Omar handled her removal from the foreign affairs committee last year with a dignity that sharply contrasted wih Republican hypocrisy. Another talented member of the House Class of 2018.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Steve in the ATL

      To tie in this morning’s On The Road post, back in 2016 when Trump was campaigning, I heard Judy Woodruff speak at the University of the South. While she is hardly a liberal, she did say, “I know that the Sewanee football team had a tough season. Is the solution to that getting rid of your coach and bringing in someone who knows nothing about football?”

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Jeffro:

      But the whole Kennedy-Ventura-Rodgers thing is no joke, in my book. I doubt President Biden and Trump are laughing about it.

      If it happens, Biden will cheer. A conspiracy theory ticket would hurt Trump.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Jeffro

      “[Rodgers and Ventura] may have so much baggage that they never get anywhere, or they might conclude that they shouldn’t join the ticket. And Kennedy may yet flop. But the whole Kennedy-Ventura-Rodgers thing is no joke, in my book. I doubt President Biden and Trump are laughing about it.”

      might I just suggest that President Biden is probably chuckling, nay, chortling about it.

      trumpov, however, knows full well that an out-and-out anti-vax ticket will most definitely pull more votes from him than President Biden.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      catclub

      Another threat to the GOP crazies is Diversity, Equity and inclusion.
      Never mind that the abbreviation is DEI – remind me of the latin word for god?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Uncle Cosmo

      FWIW, SpaceX is nearly 30 minutes into the Starship/Heavy flight test and the only glitch so far appears to be a failure of some engines to relight on the Heavy booster burn-back, so the booster hit the water of the Gulf at about the speed of sound. Starship reached ~16,500 mph and ~110 miles altitude; the payload bay door opened and closed successfully in space; next milestone is a retrograde burn to test the relighting of the engines in vacuum.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.