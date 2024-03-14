What has Joe Biden done for us lately? A picture is worth a thousand words.

Last year, a young man named Harry wrote me a letter about what it’s like to live with a stutter. Tonight, I met him and his family in Milwaukee and shared some techniques I use to overcome mine. My message to Harry was simple: don’t let anyone tell you what you can or can’t do. pic.twitter.com/teyI4exB7x — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 14, 2024

.

I am proposing a tax cut to provide $400 a month for the next two years for those seeking to buy their first home or trade up for a little more space. Every family deserves a place to call home. pic.twitter.com/WbZ7RF4NqZ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 13, 2024

.

HISTORY: This is the 100th time a Black woman has been confirmed to a lifetime federal judgeship in the history of the United States. https://t.co/Ml0kb2jWK6 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 13, 2024

Not just settlers, but the whole outposts.

NEW: The Biden administration is imposing sanctions on two illegal outposts in the occupied West Bank that were used as a base for attacks by extremist Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians. https://t.co/teEpYC2yDa — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) March 14, 2024

(Axios) The Biden administration is expected to impose new sanctions as soon as Thursday on two illegal outposts in the occupied West Bank that were used as a base for attacks by extremist Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians, three U.S. officials told Axios. Why it matters: It would be first time U.S. sanctions are imposed against entire outposts and not just against individuals.

The move comes as the Biden administration ratchets up pressure on the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a range of issues, including settler violence against Palestinians and the war in Gaza. There were nearly 500 Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians between Oct. 7 and Jan. 31 of this year, according to the UN humanitarian office (OCHA).

Open thread.