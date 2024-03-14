Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

Everybody saw this coming.

Take your GOP plan out of the witness protection program.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

“In the future, this lab will be a museum. don’t touch it.”

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

Sadly, media malpractice has become standard practice.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I’m just a talker, trying to find a channel!

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

When the time comes to make an endorsement, the pain of NYT editors will be palpable as they reluctantly whisper “Biden.”

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

You’re just a puppy masquerading as an old coot.

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

The arc of the moral universe doesn’t bend itself. it’s up to us.

Biden: Oh no. We’ve upset Big Pharma again.

What Has President Biden Done For Us Lately?

What has Joe Biden done for us lately?  A picture is worth a thousand words.

Not just settlers, but the whole outposts.

(Axios)

The Biden administration is expected to impose new sanctions as soon as Thursday on two illegal outposts in the occupied West Bank that were used as a base for attacks by extremist Israeli settlers against Palestinian civilians, three U.S. officials told Axios.

Why it matters: It would be first time U.S. sanctions are imposed against entire outposts and not just against individuals.
The move comes as the Biden administration ratchets up pressure on the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over a range of issues, including settler violence against Palestinians and the war in Gaza.

There were nearly 500 Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians between Oct. 7 and Jan. 31 of this year, according to the UN humanitarian office (OCHA).

Open thread.

    62Comments

    3. 3.

      hueyplong

      We’re looking at nearly 8 months of Biden competently doing things to help American voters while Trump threatens people, acts out during his civil and criminal trials, lashes out against insufficiently loyal members of his own party, openly accepts huge cash bribes to change his position on issues, and both mentally and physically deteriorates in real time.

      On the other side of the scale, Biden will be 8 months older.

      So, both sides.

    5. 5.

      Kristine

      Thinking about the GOP House retreat and SFF convention hotel deals and wondering if there’s a minimum # of reservations required and if the GOP will need to pay for empty hotel rooms? Be a nice bit of salt to rub into wounds.

    13. 13.

      Jackie

      @hueyplong:

      On the other side of the scale, Biden will be 8 months older.

      As will be TIFG. And everyone else, including you.🤷🏼‍♀️

      ETA: I’m done with the Biden ageism – even when said in jest.

    17. 17.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Woke up to 40 mph gusts in the San Gabriel foothills which is always a bit scary.  One cat is hiding under the bed, the other two are mad that we won’t let them go outside.

    18. 18.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I missed this yesterday, too funny not to pass on:

      A sand dune that cost homeowners on a Massachusetts beach more than half a million dollars to construct has washed away after just three days.

      An affluent group of beachfront property owners in Salisbury, Massachusetts – a coastal town 35 miles north of Boston – are mourning the loss of their investment after a safety measure they took to protect their homes failed.

      The dune, made of 15,000 tons of sand, was meant to keep dangerous tides from encroaching on to the shore and damaging beach houses. The dune had just been completed in February but was gone within 72 hours.

      Salisbury Beach Citizens for Change, the volunteer organization behind the dune project, said on Facebook that even though the expensive protection mechanism was destroyed within days, “the sacrificial dunes did their job”, arguing that much more could have been destroyed were it not for the presence of the dune.

      Puts me in mind of the Monty Python Castle in a swamp skit:

      Everyone said I was daft to build a castle in a swamp, but I built one all the same, just to show them. It sank into the swamp. So I built a second one. That sank into the swamp.

    20. 20.

      WaterGirl

      @JPL: I think today is gonna be a day.

      There’s a good chance we’ll find out today whether Fani Willis will be disqualified.

      There’s all sorts of stuff going on in the MAL documents case today, and I imagine the best we can hope for is that Cannon will do something really stupid that can be appealed to the 11th circuit.  Worst case, she could dismiss a bunch of the charges for bullshit reasons.

      This timeline gets more unbelievable every day.  A book or a movie where the former president who is on trial for ILLEGALLY POSSESSING CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS is running for president again, and they are planning on giving him classified briefings.

      THAT’S RIDICULOUS – THAT COULD NEVER HAPPEN!

      Yet here we are.  It’s crazy town.  We are all being tested.

    23. 23.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: That Jesus guy also said something about building houses on sand.

      On the positive side, half a million dollars has been transferred from people who clearly have more money than sense, to a bunch of construction and landscaping workers.

    24. 24.

      WaterGirl

      @Ken: Guessing that the affluent group of beachfront property owners in Salisbury, Massachusetts are more likely to be republicans than not, I can only say this:

      They don’t seem to listen to that Jesus guy about anything else, why would they listen to him about this?

    25. 25.

      Jackie

      @WaterGirl:

      There’s a good chance we’ll find out today whether Fani Willis will be disqualified.

      Judge McAfee said yesterday, he was pushing himself to get his decision down on paper for his self imposed FRI deadline. So don’t start holding your breath until tomorrow 😁

    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @Jackie: Yeah, I still think there’s a good chance that it will be today.  Especially if he wants his decision to get lost in all the MAL case news.

      We’ll see.  Not holding my breath.

    28. 28.

      catclub

      @Jackie: I am optimistic that if he had planned on booting Fani Willis, he would not have bothered to kick out 6 of 41 counts.

      The case is likely to collapse if he boots her, and he would have had all the time in the world to do that if the State of Georgia actually keeps on pursuing the case.

    30. 30.

      catclub

      @Ken: That Jesus guy also said something about building houses on sand.

       

      But they were not building houses.

      I think this is more:  “Like sands through an hourglass, so are the days of our lives.”  3 in this case.

    31. 31.

      catclub

      @catclub: never mind.

      cheers to SpaceX for its monumental flight test.
      Though the fate of the Starship spacecraft and booster is uncertain, SpaceX never intended to recover either vehicle after this mission.
      Even before the flight, SpaceX noted that Starship’s fate wouldn’t be certain, saying only “Excitement guaranteed!”

    32. 32.

      Ken

      @catclub: They already built their houses on sand; the dune was a futile attempt to protect them.

      According to the Guardian article, the homeowners group is calling this a success, since the damage would have been worse without the dune. So they’re asking the state for another 1.5 million, which I suppose will get them through the next three storms…

    34. 34.

      JPL

      @WaterGirl: I’m totally speculating, but I assume it will be tomorrow.   If he rules in Fani’s favor, which he should, he’ll probably want to leave town for the weekend.    trumps goons will be out in force.

    36. 36.

      Butch

      @catclub: Looking at how his businesses such as Hyperloop and The Boring Company have fared, I never understood the “going to revolutionize space flight” stuff from the Musk fanbois.  I even saw it on progressive sites.

    37. 37.

      Jackie

      @catclub: I’m not too worried about Willis, but I won’t assume anything by any means!

      TIFG’s best buddy, Aileen Cannon, on the other hand, has me fretting. I just hope Jack Smith has plenty of ammunition and tricks up his sleeve to circumvent her being able to dismiss the case!🤞🏻🤞🏻

    46. 46.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @WaterGirl: Just a minor nit-pick, imo, it’s better to frame it as “willfully and illegally retained documents pertaining to National Security” since that aspect of the crime has nothing to do with classification status and is the most slam-dunk part of the charges.  There’s really no legal defense for it at all.  Trump very much wants everyone to focus on whether or not they were classified so he can claim he de-classified them or that they were his personal property etc.  It’s a distraction effort.

    48. 48.

      catclub

      @Butch: I never understood the “going to revolutionize space flight” stuff from the Musk fanbois.

       

      I think manned space flight is incredibly hard, and NASA has been crippled by emphasizing that [keeping the shuttle and the space station] over other things that could be done in space. OTOH, NASA has the most experience in getting astronauts back from space, which is very hard.

       

      So if he is trying to revolutionize manned spaceflight, that is hard.  If by revolutionizing he means unmanned, then he might have a chance to be better than NASA.

    49. 49.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Back in October, when Netanyahu was dragging his feet on a deal to bring Benny Gantz into an emergency government, Schumer had a long phone conversation with the former Defense Minister and made sure it was well publicized. That was a clear message from Israel’s most powerful Congressional supporter. The PM caved soon after, under pressure from the U.S. and within Israel included senior members of his own Likud party.

    53. 53.

      JPL

      @Baud: GOP had changed their position on mail in ballots and started encouraging them.   trump’s position is the opposite and if elected, I’m sure he’ll try to ban the practice.

    55. 55.

      Kay

       

      I’m not an expert – there are attorneys who specialize in defending lawyers who allegedly violate ethics rules – but I was on a state board to evaluate claims against attorneys for a decade. Not malpractice, which is different, but violations of the Ohio ethical code for attorneys so I evaluated a lot of claims. We do it as a committee, the attorney is entitled to due process and presents a defense. We use the state ethics code to evaluate the complaint as it comes in. This is the Georgia code but they’re all the same – based on a national model.

      So I watched the Fanni Willis testimony wearing that hat and evaluated the Trump claim of a conflict and I just can’t get there. They have some not so good facts for her but once you really try to put them within the code they don’t amount to a claim. If they’re not within the code they’re just not a violation. I could see how people who aren’t familiar with the codes and the process thought “aha! we got her boyfriend, trips, something something!” but that’s not it at all. The key to the whole thing is the behavior has to harm the client. The client here is the county (and “the administration of justice” is also in play- prosecutors have an additional duty). I couldn’t get there.

    56. 56.

      Jackie

      @Jeffro: For those of us (me) who don’t know what you’re referring to re Schumer:

      Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called for new elections in Israel and said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is an “obstacle to peace,” the Wall Street Journalreports.

      “His speech is the latest in a series of high-level warnings and White House moves aimed at pressuring Israel and Netanyahu’s government to permit more humanitarian aid into Gaza and to rethink its plans to attack Hamas, the U.S.-designated terror group whose bloody Oct. 7 attack on Israel sparked the war.”

    59. 59.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Israelis usually pay more attention to American politics than we pay attention to theirs, especially now. So Schumer’s remarks will be news over there, like his October phone call with Gantz was.

    62. 62.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Kay: Yeah. The two things that stick in my head from my Prof Resp class as a 3L are “Who is the client?” and “Don’t commingle funds.”  I suspect I am not the only one.

