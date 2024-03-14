Busy busy day today. I really wanted the living room to be habitable before leaving even though we never got the painting done there, so I ran around all of Arizona it seems picking up two last pieces from estate sales. Got a throw rug for dirt cheap at one place, and I picked up a table with footstools/seats for the living room.

As I was telling Joelle, we may not have chosen a paint yet, but were about 3-4 more sample containers away from having enough paint to paint the living room 11 colors. Picked up the pineapple pillows for 4 bucks a piece today because Joelle and her sorority sisters have a 30 year running joke about pineapples and no before anyone asks we are not swingers I don’t have the energy or patience for more than one woman in my life.

That is Curtis, the mostly blind and completely deaf shiba inu who is 15 years old, has the mannerisms and behavior traits of Felix Unger. And finally, we have Jack trying out the new carpet:

I just can not tell you how much I love Jack and will miss him, as he is just the best dog. He’s really very much like Lily in that it is as if his personality was completely custom built to be with me. He is by my side most of the day as I work at the computer or around the house, goes with me everywhere, and I would totally take him home if his owner was not in hospice and looking forward to seeing him on weekends (Joelle drives him to the home for visits).

So, to recap:

Laundry room organized and has a good storage space.

Kitchen is completely reorganized and functional.

Living room has most everything done except we need a lamp and to paint it, and I need to replace one of the deadbolts on the front door we never use.

Sunroom was completely gutted, painted.

Going through it all, we probably spent about 2500 bucks total on everything, which is just a fuckton of money, but since we bought everything used and I did all the labor, I really feel like we got a lot of bang for the buck. The living room was the major expense, with “new” credenza, cabinet, couch, rug, coffee table, tv, sort kind of a morris chair, and curtains. Of that 2500, a solid 800 was just on initial outlays of tools and expenses like paint, putty, etc. It’s not really my style, but everything works and the couch is comfortable and the important thing is she is happier.

Most everything works now with the exception of a couple things that an electrician needs to deal with and I have to do something long term about the fucking doorbell I ripped out of the wall because it would randomly just go off and made me mental and one day I just ripped the fucking thing off the wall and covered the leads electrical tapes and covers. Joelle looked at me a little scared when it happened but sometimes violence is the answer and she understood that the doorball had to be put down quickly and ethically. It was for the better.

I really did not want to leave without getting the hallway and living room painted, but we just couldn’t decide on a color and we didn’t have a free weekend to do the hallway painting, as that is a two person job- me painting, and Joelle keeping the menagerie away from me and more importantly the wet paint. On the other hand, I am glad that got most of the things that were not functional taken care of and all the safety hazards are gone. Got new smoke detectors installed. I still need to get a fire extinguisher and fire blanket for the kitchen, but Joelle does not cook much when she is alone so that can wait a little bit.

I’m just happy I will be able to sleep and not think about those things and everyone is not in danger. That’s it for me.

*** Update ***

I almost forgot about the pizza ordeal. Because it was March 14th today, aka pi day, some asshole running a local pizzeria decided that they FUCKING LOATHE their staff and was selling two cheese pizzas for $6.28. Joelle decided she wanted to bring two to work and asked me to pick them up. I voiced my objections and was ordered to the Eastern Front anyway, arrived 10 minutes after the pizzas were supposed to be ready, and waited in line behind the entire fucking population of Tempe before reaching the counter and having some poor young girl in tears say that she can’t even find their order and they are super behind and asked if I could come back later. So I fucked off a couple miles down the road to this Mexican place I had eyeballed a number of times but never made it in.

And it was banging. Just a delightful little outdoor garden with lots of shade, and the food was delicious and the staff was great. Maybe not the best Mexican I have had down here, but still amazing, and all of it was made better by the charm of the place, the kindness of the staff, and knowing it was a local mom and pop. So if you are ever in Tempe, make sure you check out Parilla Los Picos. For 9.95 on Thursdays you get a burrito and beverage and chips and salsa. Very good.

Went back an hour and fifteen minutes later, and the line was the same size but I just skipped it and went to the pizza warmer and told the guy my order and name and he handed it to me. The poor girl at the register was near a meltdown by that point and people were just being horrible. I’m never going to that place again (the name of the place is Sauce). Plus the pizza was garbage.