Thursday Night Open Thread

Busy busy day today. I really wanted the living room to be habitable before leaving even though we never got the painting done there, so I ran around all of Arizona it seems picking up two last pieces from estate sales. Got a throw rug for dirt cheap at one place, and I picked up a table with footstools/seats for the living room.

Thursday Night Open Thread 6

As I was telling Joelle, we may not have chosen a paint yet, but were about 3-4 more sample containers away from having enough paint to paint the living room 11 colors. Picked up the pineapple pillows for 4 bucks a piece today because Joelle and her sorority sisters have a 30 year running joke about pineapples and no before anyone asks we are not swingers I don’t have the energy or patience for more than one woman in my life.

Thursday Night Open Thread 7

That is Curtis, the mostly blind and completely deaf shiba inu who is 15 years old, has the mannerisms and behavior traits of Felix Unger. And finally, we have Jack trying out the new carpet:

Thursday Night Open Thread 8

I just can not tell you how much I love Jack and will miss him, as he is just the best dog. He’s really very much like Lily in that it is as if his personality was completely custom built to be with me. He is by my side most of the day as I work at the computer or around the house, goes with me everywhere, and I would totally take him home if his owner was not in hospice and looking forward to seeing him on weekends (Joelle drives him to the home for visits).

So, to recap:

Laundry room organized and has a good storage space.
Kitchen is completely reorganized and functional.
Living room has most everything done except we need a lamp and to paint it, and I need to replace one of the deadbolts on the front door we never use.
Sunroom was completely gutted, painted.

Going through it all, we probably spent about 2500 bucks total on everything, which is just a fuckton of money, but since we bought everything used and I did all the labor, I really feel like we got a lot of bang for the buck. The living room was the major expense, with “new” credenza, cabinet, couch, rug, coffee table, tv, sort kind of a morris chair, and curtains. Of that 2500, a solid 800 was just on initial outlays of tools and expenses like paint, putty, etc. It’s not really my style, but everything works and the couch is comfortable and the important thing is she is happier.

Most everything works now with the exception of a couple things that an electrician needs to deal with and I have to do something long term about the fucking doorbell I ripped out of the wall because it would randomly just go off and made me mental and one day I just ripped the fucking thing off the wall and covered the leads electrical tapes and covers. Joelle looked at me a little scared when it happened but sometimes violence is the answer and she understood that the doorball had to be put down quickly and ethically. It was for the better.

I really did not want to leave without getting the hallway and living room painted, but we just couldn’t decide on a color and we didn’t have a free weekend to do the hallway painting, as that is a two person job- me painting, and Joelle keeping the menagerie away from me and more importantly the wet paint. On the other hand, I am glad that got most of the things that were not functional taken care of and all the safety hazards are gone. Got new smoke detectors installed. I still need to get a fire extinguisher and fire blanket for the kitchen, but Joelle does not cook much when she is alone so that can wait a little bit.

I’m just happy I will be able to sleep and not think about those things and everyone is not in danger. That’s it for me.

*** Update ***

I almost forgot about the pizza ordeal. Because it was March 14th today, aka pi day, some asshole running a local pizzeria decided that they FUCKING LOATHE their staff and was selling two cheese pizzas for $6.28. Joelle decided she wanted to bring two to work and asked me to pick them up. I voiced my objections and was ordered to the Eastern Front anyway, arrived 10 minutes after the pizzas were supposed to be ready, and waited in line behind the entire fucking population of Tempe before reaching the counter and having some poor young girl in tears say that she can’t even find their order and they are super behind and asked if I could come back later. So I fucked off a couple miles down the road to this Mexican place I had eyeballed a number of times but never made it in.

And it was banging. Just a delightful little outdoor garden with lots of shade, and the food was delicious and the staff was great. Maybe not the best Mexican I have had down here, but still amazing, and all of it was made better by the charm of the place, the kindness of the staff, and knowing it was a local mom and pop. So if you are ever in Tempe, make sure you check out Parilla Los Picos. For 9.95 on Thursdays you get a burrito and beverage and chips and salsa. Very good.

Went back an hour and fifteen minutes later, and the line was the same size but I just skipped it and went to the pizza warmer and told the guy my order and name and he handed it to me. The poor girl at the register was near a meltdown by that point and people were just being horrible. I’m never going to that place again (the name of the place is Sauce). Plus the pizza was garbage.

  • AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team
  • Anne Laurie
  • CaseyL
  • eclare
  • HeleninEire
  • I gotta get out of this place
  • Kayla Rudbek
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Ohio Mom
  • Old School
  • prostratedragon
  • Quinerly
  • TeezySkeezy
  • teezyskeezy
  • Trivia Man

    5. 5.

      Trivia Man

      When i go shopping i put the pineapple in the cart upside down. Ive heard thats a conversation starter but so far nobody seems to have noticed.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      CaseyL

      Curtis goes through the house tidying up? Good boy!
      I hope you’ll FaceTime or something when you’re back in WV. Joelle might not need it, but Jack will.
      I have a doorbell story, too!
      Many years ago, I lived in an apartment with a smoke detector in the ceiling in the entry hall and – this is important – a box holding the inside part of the doorbell mechanism by the front door in the entry hall.
      One night a chirping kept waking me up from a very sound sleep. I would go out into the hall (still half asleep and thinking NOT at all clearly) and the chirping would stop; I would go back to bed and it would start up again. A few repetitions and I was ready to kill something.
      I thought the chirping was coming from the doorbell. To this day, I don’t know why I thought that. I do not know why it never occurred to me that it was the smoke alarm letting the world know its battery was failing. I focused, vengefully, on that poor little doorbell.
      Each time that damned chirping woke me up, I went out into the hall and dismantled another piece of the doorbell. First, I ripped off the outer cover of the control box. Then I pulled out the little chime thingies. I stuffed napkins into it. A rag. Nothing muffled the chirp because, well, it wasn’t the doorbell chirping.
      The chirping stopped when the battery finally died; and I was able to go to sleep and stay that way.
      The next morning, when I was considerably more in my right mind, I went into the entry hall, saw the remnants of the doorbell hanging pathetically from the hole in the wall…. and then, some dim light bulb went off in my head, and I slowly looked up at the ceiling. At the smoke alarm.
      I have felt guilty about that poor doorbell ever since.​

      Reply
    9. 9.

      TeezySkeezy

      @Trivia Man: Not my scene, but there are so many imaginary fucking swinger codes that they’ve become real to the people also not actually in the scene but who are curious and so I have to assume from this point forward that when I get a random neg it must be because I accidentally signaled some unreal swinger code to tourist self-imagined swingers.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Anne Laurie

      @teezyskeezy:  Last post got its fair top-of-page… so, hand to Murphy, I was *thisclose* to hitting publish on a long wonky post that I’ll save for tomorrow instead.

      (Don’t worry, Cole, we all love you whenever you care to share with us!)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      I gotta get out of this place

      You should get a picture frame – place it around the painted test strips on the wall – and call it art. It’ll look deliberate… Yeah, we meant to do that.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team

      I had an offer for a great job but they just paused all hiring. I am long term optimistic, but disappointed about not being ‘set’ yet.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      mrmoshpotato

      she understood that the doorball had to be put down quickly and ethically. It was for the better.

      Hahaha!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      TeezySkeezy

      @AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team: You know, that kind of messaging from corporate HR has zero informational content.  You can go back and forth in your head about whether what they said to you reflects more on them or on you, but end of the day, it’s bullshit corporate speak that seriously you cannot extrapolate from it anything about *your* own worth as a human.  The best you can say is they had some bullshit algorithm that probably isn’t helping them make excellent hiring decisions.

      A sad thing is that many people think corporate HR is always about catching the baddies “doing the harassment” and protecting their precious resource, the “humans,” but that’s often (I won’t say mostly, because I don’t have stats, just anecdotes) untrue and their function is mostly to reject resumes based on bullshit while ignoring malfeasance and employee abuse because some rando personnel trainer fucked someone in HR and has bad stories to tell and so you can’t get any fucking justice because of that venal situation.  Do I sound particularly bitter about a very real thing or just conjecturing about things I imagine could be happen? Your guess.

      Anyway, it doesn’t reflect on you. It reflects on the depravity of the CYA corporate culture.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kayla Rudbek

      Mr. Rudbek and I had a good time tonight, although Google Maps sent us down a hiking trail that went into Rock Creek Park and we were dressed for listening to classical music at an embassy instead. I am very glad that I didn’t wear heels. And from what we could see as the metro passed Haynes Point, it looks like the cherry blossoms are coming out so we can go bike there this weekend (less crowded than the tidal basin).

      Reply
    20. 20.

      eclare

      @Trivia Man:

      I am missing something.  The only thing that I know about upside down pineapples is that they ripen faster that way.  That is how I store them, it works.  I am too scared to Google any other meanings.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Kayla Rudbek:

      Mr. Rudbek and I had a good time tonight, although Google Maps sent us down a hiking trail that went into Rock Creek Park and we were dressed for listening to classical music at an embassy instead. 

      Hiking to the symphony.  Oh yes.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Quinerly

      @eclare:

      I remember a Parade Magazine “expose” on swingers signaling each other in grocery stores with their pineapples. I don’t know what was funnier….the pineapples or Parade Magazine doing a piece on it.

      Reply

