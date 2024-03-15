Wapo: No Labels, the centrist group planning a third-party presidential bid, plans to announce a nominating committee Thursday that will be charged with selecting a presidential candidate in the coming weeks, Joseph Lieberman told Washington Post https://t.co/pVzDVoAfWd — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) March 13, 2024

If I ever hear the name Joe f*vking Lieberman again, it should be in conjunction with his obituary, preferably one that involves words like ‘to be buried in an unmarked grave’. However, Lieberman’s found his natural fit with the attention-seeking grifters — per the Washington Post, “No Labels announces committee to select presidential candidate”:

The centrist group No Labels announced a committee of 12 people Thursday who will decide in the coming weeks who should appear on the group’s potential third-party presidential ticket. Led by co-chairs of the group — including former senator Joseph Lieberman (I-Conn.), retired Navy Adm. Dennis Blair and civil rights activist Benjamin F. Chavis Jr. — the committee will then take its recommendation to a separate group of No Labels supporters that is prepared to formally nominate the ticket on 48 hours’ notice… The announcement comes a day after the resignation of another co-chair of the group, former North Carolina governor Pat McCrory (R), for reasons that have not been fully explained in public. “I wish them the best,” he said in a statement to the Wall Street Journal. It also comes days after No Labels started serious conversations with former Georgia lieutenant governor Geoff Duncan (R). Duncan traveled to Sea Island, Ga., last weekend, where leaders of the American Enterprise Institute think tank were holding their annual donor retreat. He held off-site meetings there with potential supporters about a possible No Labels candidacy, according to multiple people familiar with the meetings, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations… Lieberman said in an interview on Wednesday that the group would have the ability to stop a candidacy from moving forward after a few months if it failed to gain traction and appeared to be a possible spoiler that could help elect former president Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee. “We want to give the American people the third choice — bipartisan, moderate — that they say they want,” Lieberman said. “But if for some reason after two or three months, they say they don’t want it, we have got to be realistic and say, ‘This is not the year.’”…

Pat McCrory can sense a trainwreck coming when it’s close enough to hear the engineer yelling:

… The group will launch a group called the Country Over Party Committee to aid in vetting potential nominees ahead of No Labels’ virtual convention this spring. The group showed photos of a few members of the committee in the release video, including No Labels attorney Dan Webb and national co-chair Ben Chavis, and Lieberman, who represented Connecticut in the Senate first as a Democrat and then as an independent, noted that he will be part of the vetting committee, as well… To be considered for the No Labels Unity Ticket, the candidates must agree to the organization’s six core beliefs, Rawlings said, including “that we care about this country more than demands of any political party.” And candidates “must endorse the key elements of the No Labels commonsense policy booklet, which includes 30 ideas to address our nation’s most important challenges, ranging from immigration and border security to the budget flexion and growing threats from abroad,” Rawlings added. Lieberman said Thursday in an interview with CNN that a candidate could be announced as soon as next Thursday. Last week, No Labels said it would be “accelerating” its candidate outreach after its delegates voted to put forward a ticket for November.

No Labels was born as a way for Nancy Jacobson & Mark Penn to keep collecting money from the shady & the gullible. It’s in the news right now after charming a handful of obscure attention seekers and the worst of Our Very Serious Mainstream Media (see: gullible) into arguing that it’s more than a rightwing billionaires’ stalking horse. Ed Kilgore, at NYMag — “No Labels Green-lights 2024 Bid With No Candidates”:

… Former Dallas mayor Mike Rawlings, the chairman of the virtual convention that made this decision on Friday, put out a statement saying: “They voted near unanimously to continue our 2024 project and to move immediately to identify candidates to serve on the Unity presidential ticket.” At some point in the next couple of months, assuming the group can identify qualified candidates to fill out the “unity ticket,” it is expected to reconvene the delegates for an up-or-down vote that will conclude the deliberative process. Says Rawlings: “Now that No Labels has received the go-ahead from our delegates, we’ll be accelerating our candidate outreach and announcing the process for how candidates will be selected for the Unity Ticket on Thursday, March 14.” The political logic of this two-step process is pretty simple: The idea of a bipartisan “third option” has always been more popular than any actual ticket. A poll from Monmouth last summer showed support for such a ticket dropping by half when specific candidates (in that case, West Virginia senator Joe Manchin and former Utah governor Jon Huntsman, both No Labels leaders) were identified… … This contest is too volatile to tell exactly how a future No Labels ticket would affect the outcome, though Third Way and other Democrats will continue to warn of its perils. For now, it does make sense for No Labels to make every effort to show support for a no-name presidential ticket before taking the final plunge, even if it knows an identified ticket is likely to lose altitude once the blanks have been filled in. At the moment, No Labels claims presidential ballot access in 16 states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Utah. ABC News reports the group believes it is still on a trajectory to secure a post on the ballot in 33 states ultimately. It’s a high-stakes, dangerous game No Labels is playing, and there remains a chance it will flip the board at the crucial moment and back off the unity-ticket plans. Everyone connected to No Labels claims to be revolted by the idea of playing spoiler, and most say they’re particularly horrified by the idea of Trump as the 47th president. But the lack of empirical data that their “third option” would actually work with real candidates is a problem these self-styled “problem-solvers” need to address definitively very soon.

… The No Labels pitch is, on its face, fair: Americans want and deserve an alternative to the presumptive 2024 nominees, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. But while No Labels presents itself as a centrist voice for Americans who “feel politically homeless,” in reality the group is a front for billionaires and corporate executives — a Washington influence machine that fights for their financial interests in the halls of Congress. With Robert Kennedy Jr. also running as an independent, Democrats believe the No Labels third-party effort could undermine Biden and help throw the election to Trump. Over the past year, the dark-money group has been leading a reported $70 million campaign to secure ballot access nationwide for a potential 2024 “unity” ticket. No Labels has refused to disclose who’s funding this effort, claiming that this is to protect its donors from “agitators and partisan operatives.” Thanks to a quirk in America’s broken system of campaign finance laws, the group will never be required to disclose who funded its ballot access effort — and would only have to start reporting donors if it were to formally back candidates…

