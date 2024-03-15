On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Argiope

Late last Spring we found ourselves with a graduation at Mount Holyoke one weekend and a wedding in Buffalo the next. We looked at each other and said “ROAD TRIP!” and, as the song says, got out the map. We wanted to go somewhere new and thanks to the Louise Penny books I learned about from you all, I floated the idea of visiting Quebec.

We headed from MA to Quebec City for about 5 days, then wandered down to Lake Placid overnight and Buffalo for the knot-tying festivities. These photos will focus on Quebec City and later we’ll tour some areas upriver. Quebec City was very European in character, yet we loved not having to do the whole overnight flight thing to get there.

People were very friendly (love me some Canadians) and there is a nice mix of natural beauty nearby plus great restaurants and patisseries. So grab your passports, fill up the tank, and let’s head to Quebec this morning. We could use a nice croissant about now, n’est-ce pas?