On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
Argiope
Late last Spring we found ourselves with a graduation at Mount Holyoke one weekend and a wedding in Buffalo the next. We looked at each other and said “ROAD TRIP!” and, as the song says, got out the map. We wanted to go somewhere new and thanks to the Louise Penny books I learned about from you all, I floated the idea of visiting Quebec.
We headed from MA to Quebec City for about 5 days, then wandered down to Lake Placid overnight and Buffalo for the knot-tying festivities. These photos will focus on Quebec City and later we’ll tour some areas upriver. Quebec City was very European in character, yet we loved not having to do the whole overnight flight thing to get there.
People were very friendly (love me some Canadians) and there is a nice mix of natural beauty nearby plus great restaurants and patisseries. So grab your passports, fill up the tank, and let’s head to Quebec this morning. We could use a nice croissant about now, n’est-ce pas?
Let’s start with the Quebec parliament building, shall we? Late May was lovely in this part of the world, not too hot but with brilliant blue skies. Walking all around this building is possible and encouraged; Quebec City is highly walkable, and there are rental bikes, but you won’t need them near the city center because it’s not gigantic if you stay near the old town or within the old city walls.
Old town Quebec has cobbled streets and lots of pedestrian-oriented shopping. These buildings, beautifully maintained and refurbished, were built in the 1600s—so some of the oldest permanent structures in North America are up here if we don’t count the earthworks made by indigenous folks. This area, officially the historic district, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Another street view of the historic district near the main concentration of art galleries. Need a restroom break? You’ll like this setup: everyone goes in the *same* public restroom. There are…wait for it…stalls inside, so no one can see anyone else’s junk—yet everyone uses the same one! Kids, adults, men, women, non-binary, trans, it’s all good—just wash your hands. Quebec City is proudly gay-positive, with rainbow flags flying on the streets. I’m sure there are plenty of RWNJs, but they are keeping a low profile in the city.
Here’s Notre-Dame-des-Victoires, finished in 1723 and one of North America’s oldest churches, also in the old town. There are more galleries in this area, a giant mural of the city, street musicians, and lots of ambling people—but nowhere near as many as you’d see in most spots in Europe. While Quebec City is francophone, virtually everyone is bilingual and folks were perfectly willing for us to struggle along en francais or change to English for speed and practicality. No judgment. They are very tolerant of Americans even though we elected TFG. People seemed genuinely happy to see us.
And here’s an interior of a different church, Notre-Dame de Quebec Basilica. For those of the Catholic persuasion, it apparently boasts a Holy Door that will be opened in 2025. And get this: it’s the only Holy Door outside of Europe. I have no idea what this means or why this door is a big deal. But the cathedral is a calm and peaceful space for heathens like me who enjoy looking at the architecture and statues. And also, too, resting tired feet.
Here’s the biggest landmark in Old Quebec City: Château Frontenac. It’s big, it’s old (some parts more than others), and you can tour it to see the Art Deco interiors. For a mere $400 US dollars a night, you can say here if you want. We don’t have that kind of budget but enjoyed the history relayed by a period-costumed tour guide. It has an incredible bar with very impressive wine cellars and racks. It’s also located on a boardwalk with a toboggan run, in case the mood strikes you to visit during the winter carnival. I spent a winter in Ottawa as a youth and used up all my cold tolerance then, but for those who enjoy having their snot freeze upon inhalation, this could be a great cold-season time. Enjoy it for me if you go.
Here’s the boardwalk, AKA Dufferin Terrace, with the Chateau Frontenac just to our right but out of sight. Let’s walk in this direction since it’s such a nice day, past the toboggan run, onto La Promenade du Gouverneurs. You rested your feet back there in that cathedral, right? Should be ready for this then.
We just made it up all those stairs, so let’s have a little rest and take a minute to wonder why those gouverneurs were so into promenading while we look over the St Lawrence River, which is pretty wide here. You can see across from up here to the opposite bank and to Ile d’Orleans, where we’ll drive next time when we leave the city proper and go touring around. We’re looking north here, up the St Lawrence, where we’ll also be touring to see some of the towns and lovely spots in rural Quebec. Rested up? Cool, we’ll keep walking up to the Citadel and the huge park overlooking the St Lawrence River. We will wish we had a kite, or failing that, a picnic and a bottle of wine. Alas, all we brought was our water bottles so we’ll sit a spell and then hike back down for a bite to eat.
Just how hungry are we? Well, probably after that hike we are ready for our one poutine of the trip. For the uninitiated, poutine is a dish after Cole’s heart. Take some French fries, cover them with cheese curds, and then smother them with brown gravy or red wine sauce. Feeling adventurous? Add more stuff: bacon, pepperoni, Italian sausage, fried onions, peas, maybe some hot sauce, an egg. This is food you should eat only if you are very young, very hungover, or have just hiked up to the Citadel and back down. Even then, you’re gonna need to pace yourself. Poutine is the most Quebecois thing ever, but fortunately, there is more traditional French fare in this city if you want it, and trust me, you do. Most of it is not extravagant and the exchange rate makes it even nicer.
You know what, maybe we should go for something lighter instead. Like something from a patisserie, a hunk of baguette and some local cheeses, maybe. Or a quiche. Remember that we’re going to a creperie for dinner, though, and save room. Next time, we’ll leave the city and hit a winery on the Ile d’Orleans, visit a really tall waterfall, and maybe see a moose crossing or two. Have a great day, everybody.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings