The Lithuanian Foreign Minister is, as usual, correct:

We tried to get Putin to de-escalate by putting limits on how much we help Ukraine. This obviously hasn't worked. Putin is much more likely to be deterred by @EmmanuelMacron's strategic ambiguity and clearly defined goal of defeating Russia. — Gabrielius Landsbergis🇱🇹 (@GLandsbergis) March 14, 2024

More from Odesa:

"Сьогодні в лікарні від важкого поранення загинув ще один працівник ДСНС України, ще одна жертва вчорашнього російського удару по Одесі", — повідомив Ігор Клименко. Таким чином кількість загиблих від удару по Одесі 15 березня зросла до 21. "Ще понад 70 осіб отримали поранення" pic.twitter.com/H52kX7Lbhr — DSNS.GOV.UA (@SESU_UA) March 16, 2024

“Today, one more employee of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, another victim of yesterday’s Russian attack on Odesa, died in the hospital from serious injuries,” Ihor Klymenko reported. Thus, the death toll from the attack on Odesa on March 15 increased to 21. “More than 70 people were injured”

President Zelenskyy addressed the increased casualty count from the Odesa attack in his daily address. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Ukraine will now always have a strike force in the sky – address by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Dear Ukrainians, Today, unfortunately, the number of fatalities has increased after the strike on Odesa: twenty-one lives have been taken. My condolences to the families and loved ones. Necessary assistance is provided to all the wounded. Local authorities and the Ministry of Internal Affairs are providing support. There will definitely be our military responses to Russia. These weeks have demonstrated to many that the Russian war machine has vulnerabilities that we can reach with our weapons. I am grateful to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and Defense Intelligence for their new Ukrainian long-range capability. I am equally grateful to our defense-industrial complex and everyone who works for Ukrainian strength. What our own drones are capable of is a true Ukrainian long-range capability. Ukraine will now always have a strike force in the sky. I want to separately commend our warriors this week who are fighting on the ground on the front lines – every soldier, every commander, especially in those areas where the fighting is most intense. Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Donetsk region, near Kupyansk, in the South. I thank all our brigades, all combat units, who are destroying the occupier, giving us greater stability on the front. Today, I discussed the operational situation in detail with General Syrskyi: our capabilities, and existing threats. It is felt that the Armed Forces of Ukraine are becoming stronger. One more thing. We always have to celebrate every Ukrainian success – all our people who bring pride to Ukraine and Ukrainians. This week, our team returned from the Deaflympics in Türkiye. For the first time in our independence, our national Deaflympics team won the most gold medals in the team medal count. I had the opportunity to thank our athletes, coaches, and everyone who helped the team. I presented state awards. I am proud that our people are capable of overcoming all difficulties and, despite everything, capable of bringing results to Ukraine. Thank you to everyone who fights for Ukraine, works, and dedicates their lives to ensuring that Ukraine wins. It will win. I am confident. Glory to Ukraine!

The cost:

On March 16, 2022, Russian occupiers attacked the Drama Theatre in Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians were hiding from shelling. They dropped a bomb on the theater and were not stopped by the inscription "Children." The exact number of victims is still not known – according… pic.twitter.com/sMtUkTKT8A — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 16, 2024

On March 16, 2022, Russian occupiers attacked the Drama Theatre in Mariupol, where hundreds of civilians were hiding from shelling. They dropped a bomb on the theater and were not stopped by the inscription “Children.” The exact number of victims is still not known – according to various reports – from 300 to 600 people. Every Russian murderer must be held accountable for what he has done! Eternal memory to those who died.

A Taurus update. First tweet from the thread, the rest from the Thread Reader App:

To no one's surprise, it took around 24h for the secret information that was referenced in the parliamentary debate on Taurus to leak. This information pertains to the processing power required for inputting & processing targeting data. Some thoughts: 1/10https://t.co/FhQ8qlaP8T — Fabian Hoffmann (@FRHoffmann1) March 15, 2024

The notion that the Taurus targeting process necessitates large amounts processing power and data is not a new or secret revelation. Broadly speaking, there is a “simple” and an “extended” Taurus mission planning protocol. The two are also referenced in the leaked call. 2/10 “Simple” mission planning typically involves waypoint navigation using GPS. While this simplifies the planning process, it also renders Taurus more vulnerable to countermeasures and reduces accuracy. 3/10 “Extended” mission planning is more complex. Here you integrate topographical data for TERCOM, pictures for image-based navigation, data on enemy air defense positions, and more detailed models of your target. 4/10 The probability of Taurus reaching and eliminating its target rises with the complexity of the mission planning process, as discussed in the leaked call. The greater the intricacy of the targeting process, the higher the level of training required by the Ukrainians. 5/10. Keep in mind that this kind of extended mission planning was feasible back in the early 2000s, so it doesn’t require supercomputer-level technology. It’s also entirely achievable to store the necessary data separately from the physical data processing machines. 6/10 In the leaked call, officers discussed how Storm Shadow mission planning is conducted through “reach back.” This likely refers to accessing some data stored in the UK. This indicates that the UK helps Ukraine perform an extended mission planning process in Ukraine. 7/10 Does this change anything? Absolutely not. Ukraine is fully capable of developing its own data processing infrastructure and obtaining its targeting own data, which they probably already have. Let’s not forget that Ukraine also has its own cruise missile program. 8/10 The fact remains, that if there was political willingness to allow Ukraine to use Taurus, the government would find a solution that minimizes and potentially prevents any direct Bundeswehr involvement in Ukraine. The key issue is the lack of political will. 9/10 This has been a savvy political move by the SPD. They invited high-ranking officers to a “secret” meeting where reporting was not allowed, talking about the scarcity of German equipment. It’s no surprise that this tactic influenced some uninformed members of parliament. 10/10 Many thanks to @John_A_Ridge for reminding me that the United States developed a mission planning system for Tomahawk in the 1990s that can fit inside a van lol.

France:

The President of France Emmanuel Macron gave an interview to Ukrainian media. Its main points: On the role of France and his words on troops in Ukraine

🔹The role of France in the war in Ukraine is what Churchill has called "the nerve of war". 🔹We must bear collective… pic.twitter.com/hfTDk7dERK — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) March 16, 2024

The President of France Emmanuel Macron gave an interview to Ukrainian media. Its main points: On the role of France and his words on troops in Ukraine

🔹The role of France in the war in Ukraine is what Churchill has called “the nerve of war”. 🔹We must bear collective responsibility. We are ready for any challenge and if there comes another wave of escalation from Russia, we will be ready to react for the security of Ukraine and Europeans. But France will never initiate any kind of aggression. 🔹Ukraine must have clear visibility of the military aid calendar and walk confidently up to the moment when negotiations become possible. On aid to Ukraine

🔹I will go to Berlin, speak to Chancellor Scholz and the Prime Minister of Poland. I am confident we will be able to allocate extra finances. 🔹We don’t have limits, we will react to how Russia reacts. I’m not going with advancing initiatives yet because this is not the spirit of collective solidarity. On negotiations with Putin

🔹If Putin wants to offer something, I will answer his phone call. But the true negotiations about the end of the war must be held by Putin and Zelenskyy.

More exceptionally clear, tough language from Macron. The follow-up question (not just for Macron) is: does a permanent de facto or de jure partition of Ukraine count as a Russian "win"? https://t.co/JBEjuxlbDt — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) March 14, 2024

Another dig at Scholz. 'President Emmanuel Macron affirmed that those who place “limits” on commitment to support Ukraine “are not choosing peace but choosing defeat”' https://t.co/OFp3LHNrZ8 — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) March 14, 2024

NATO HQ:

Story here with full quotes:https://t.co/0HJTBQxi8X — Andrew Gray (@andrew_r_gray) March 14, 2024

From Reuters:

BRUSSELS, March 14 (Reuters) – Ukraine is running out of ammunition in its war against Russia’s invasion and NATO members are not doing enough to help Kyiv, the alliance’s secretary general Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. In unusually blunt comments about the state of the war, Stoltenberg said NATO allies had the capacity to provide more to Ukraine but needed to show the political will to do so. “Unprecedented aid from NATO allies has helped Ukraine survive as an independent nation. But Ukraine needs even more support and they need it now,” Stoltenberg told reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels. “The Ukrainians are not running out of courage, they are running out of ammunition.” More than two years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukraine’s military has recently been grappling with significantly reduced weapons supplies from the West. “NATO allies are not providing Ukraine with enough ammunition and that has consequences on the battlefield every day,” Stoltenberg said. “It is one of the reasons why the Russians have been able to make some advance on the battlefield over the last weeks and months. “It is an urgent need for allies to make the decisions necessary to step and provide more ammunition to Ukraine. That’s my message to all capitals,” Stoltenberg said. “We have the capacity, the economies, to be able to provide Ukraine what they need. This is a question of political will. To take the decisions and to prioritize support for Ukraine.” He added that any attempt to organise Russian elections in occupied regions of Ukraine would be illegal.

The Avdiivka and Novomykhailivka fronts:

/2. FPV drone of the 79th Brigade targeting Russian ground delivery drone on the Novomykhailivka front. https://t.co/HT8SqMH9oP pic.twitter.com/AnxcJRuRoZ — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 16, 2024

En route to Britain:

The bulk of Russian jamming activity in the region is for force protection reasons, i.e. to protect Russian forces (in this case in Kaliningrad). Much likelier that RAF plane was incidentally affected by that than targeted specifically. https://t.co/A3ntj90whI — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) March 14, 2024

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

This one just happened!

/1. Drone attack is reported in the Slavyansk-na-Kubani, Krasnodar region of Russia. Russian media claim that at least five drones attacked “a local plant”. No details yet about what was targeted. 290km from the frontline. pic.twitter.com/mR9EIECg86 — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 17, 2024

It’s such a recent attack there is no more thread yet. Just the first tweet.

Syrzan, Samara Oblast, Russia:

Get ready to update your Russian oil refiners Bingo card! Syzran refinery, located 1000 km deep inside Russia, is currently offline. pic.twitter.com/fAtjga9xF0 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) March 16, 2024

I remember how a month or two ago, when some of the first plants were hit, one russian guy said: “H*h*ls, what’s the point? We have so many of these refineries”. Looks like the drones are coming for all of them lol. https://t.co/TQYS3eMFpZ — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) March 16, 2024

/1. This morning, 6am local time, Russian oil refinery in Syzran, Samara region, was attacked by drones. On the video man mentions that “AVT-6 is done” and that “K-2 column is on fire” The capacity of the AVT-6 on the Syzran oil refinery is 6 million tons per year. That is… pic.twitter.com/7oIF5uqayn — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 16, 2024

/3. Additional footages of fire on the territory of the Syzran oil refinery as a result of the drone attack pic.twitter.com/UU5kBRcI3k — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 16, 2024

/5. Fire on the territory of Syzran oil refinery on the satellite imagery https://t.co/upJzcOHZ7d — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 16, 2024

Russian media as well as the governor of the Samara region say that this morning Novokuybyshevskiy oil refinery was also attacked by drones. As claimed, a fire also started there as a result of the attack and was extinguished in half an hour. But unfortunately no videos have yet… https://t.co/DD4Vnt00Xn pic.twitter.com/8dGMiP257H — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 16, 2024

Russian media as well as the governor of the Samara region say that this morning Novokuybyshevskiy oil refinery was also attacked by drones. As claimed, a fire also started there as a result of the attack and was extinguished in half an hour. But unfortunately no videos have yet appeared in the media to verify what was hit.

The Novokuybyshevskiy oil refinery is located 100km away from Syzran oil refinery. And 900km from the frontline. (53.0664572, 49.8708594)

If you were wondering how things are going with the Ukrainian aligned Russian legions that have raided across the Ukrainian border in to Russia, here you go:

Kozinka Village:

Disturbing footage shows a Russian tank demolishing civilian houses in Russian Kozinka village to stop advancing Free Russian forces. pic.twitter.com/i1BSmGHuLa — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) March 16, 2024

Graivoron border point:

"Russian Volunteer Corps" democratic forces using a 30-mm gun of a BTR-82A captured in May 2023 against the regime forces at the Graivoron border point. pic.twitter.com/XX4aJeVIdJ — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) March 16, 2024

Belgorod:

Belgorod, SMO zone, 16 March 2024, results of shelling. pic.twitter.com/4DkBv9SfZA — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated) March 16, 2024

Moscow:

Putin: "Are we ready for negotiations? Yes, we are, but we are only willing to negotiate based on the realities that have emerged…rather than on some kind of fantasies created by psychotropic drugs…They’re snorting cocaine now, right?" https://t.co/VcYNpoH5DL — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) March 14, 2024

Ukrainska Pravda has the details:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that Russia is supposedly ready for a peaceful solution to the war it has unleashed against Ukraine, but only on condition that the territories it has captured will be taken into account and Moscow is provided with guarantees. Source: Putin in an interview with Kremlin-aligned Russian news agencies Russia 1, RIA Novosti, and RT; BBC News Russian Quote from Putin: “Are we ready for negotiations? Yes, we are, but we are only willing to negotiate based on the realities that have emerged, as they say in such cases, on the ground, rather than on some kind of fantasies created by psychotropic drugs.” Details: Putin added that “possible negotiations are not a pause for rearming Kyiv, but a serious conversation with security guarantees for Moscow.” Putin claimed he already knew the “carrots [i.e. incentives] they are going to offer him” to prove that the right time had come for talks. Quote from Putin: “They’re snorting cocaine now, right? Well, it doesn’t matter, it’s even easier with such people. It’s tougher with the smart ones, they are more dangerous as they influence the consciousness of society, including ours. They will toss out all sorts of their desires under the guise of carrots for us.” Why this is important: Russia invaded Ukraine and occupied Ukraine’s Crimea and part of Donbas in 2014. The Russian Federation commenced a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, launching missiles and bombs on civilian settlements across the country overnight. Notably, in the early days of the full-scale war, Russian propagandists extensively disseminated claims that “Russia will take Kyiv in three days”, while Russian soldiers marching on Kyiv carried their ceremonial uniforms to parade down Kyiv’s central Khreshchatyk Street. Nevertheless, Ukraine’s Armed Forces expelled Russian troops from Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts and continue to hold back the Russians on other fronts. Realising that it would be impossible to achieve victory with force, Russia started to promote the idea of alleged peace talks through which it would seek to retain all the occupied territories. At the same time, the Russians are continuing to terrorise Ukraine, striking energy and civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. They often do so during the night. Russian forces are suffering heavy losses regardless of their vast number of weapons and hardware. Russia has failed to achieve even the most minor strategic victory, such as reaching the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts as of early March 2024, after over ten years of war and more than two years of full-scale invasion. Fighting for every street and house is ongoing in the cities and villages of Ukraine’s east. Russia has been trying to find weapons and mercenaries in other countries. Ukraine views the complete withdrawal of Russian troops from its territory, the restoration of Ukraine’s 1991 borders, the release of all prisoners of war, war criminals being brought to justice and Russia paying reparations as the preconditions for negotiations. Ukraine’s Peace Formula outlines all of this. Background: Earlier, Pope Francis advised Ukraine to “have the courage of the white flag” and negotiate with Russia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded that “Russian murderers and torturers are not moving further into Europe solely because they are being held back by Ukrainians with weapons in their hands under the blue and yellow flag”.

That’s enough for tonight.

