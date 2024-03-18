Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Evening Open Thread: Readership Capture

In the ‘national divorce’ the GOP loves to talk about, Dems already got ice cream, football, Taylor Swift…

Genuinely good news, assuming it happens:


 
… Aaand, another development from the Trump Crime Cartel:

    33Comments

    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Glad to see Teller and Penn saying good things about Democrats. Last I knew, they were raving Libertarians.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Matt McIrvin

      I don’t know about Teller, but Penn seems to have had some kind of revelation when he realized that antivaxxers were assuming he was a natural ally.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      dr. bloor

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Jillette is a long-standing libertarian.  His response to COVID was the outlier in his politics.

      He endorsed Yang last cycle.  I hope Raskin took a long, hot shower after touching him.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Starfish

      @Kayla Rudbek:

      This article is weird. I have seen some concerns with the Christian app’s lately, but Gloo is not explicitly Christian and has an office where I live, and I knew people who worked there.

      People need to take their concerns about data harvesting and generalize concerns about TikTok and some Christian apps to hammering out some privacy rights legislation out of them instead of saying “Be afraid of this app or that app.”

      This app and that app collect as much of your information as they are legally allowed to. Their purposes are probably aligned with capitalism as opposed to aligned with some nefarious intent. All this tech is old enough that it should be regulated.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Matt McIrvin: Might also help that he legitimately was interested in a less authoritarian government and that is emphatically not on offer from the Republicans.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @HumboldtBlue: See this guy earning a living at his parents’ house making pocket change from Uber Eats? I have more money than Donald Trump right now.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      oldster

      When I first saw Manafort’s involvement with the Trump campaign back in 2015 — that’s when I knew that Trump was a Putin asset, or as good as one.

      I had already watched Putin use Manafort to try to rig the elections in Ukraine, and if he couldn’t rig them, to disrupt them. Manafort is Putin’s guy, his fixer.

      Jailed for being a Russian asset, and now he’ll go back to destroying democratic elections. Because Putin is still trying as hard as he can to destroy the United States, and the Republicans are helping him.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      danielx

      @Omnes Omnibus: ​
       So, begging your indulgence, that means…what? That the judge has already laid out the prevailing rules regarding evidence and procedure in his/her court and therefore a lot of SFB’s usual tactics of delay and obfuscation won’t fly?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Washington Post…canceled them last year! Vying to be as clueless, bothsidesy and malevolent as the FTFNYT. We’re at the point that no news they believe is fit to print is fit to read.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Eolirin

      @SiubhanDuinne: Penn was always a quite bit less crazy than your median Libertarian, and Trump and then COVID opened his eyes on how insane the rest of them really were so he jumped ship completely. 

      Teller afaik has never really been as ahem, vocal, about politics.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @danielx: The Trump people asked for a bunch of things to be excluded from evidence and the court basically said no to all but one.  They can’t use Stormy Daniels’s lie detector results.  It was a sweeping loss for the defense.  The trial should go forward in April.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Pete Downunder

      @danielx: I was never a New York lawyer but on the left coast motions in limine (at the threshold) were used to dispose of procedural issues and anticipated evidentiary problems so as not to have issues in front of the jury

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jackie

      @HumboldtBlue: I hope it’s televised LIVE. Navarro is almost as big a baby as TIFG. I also hope he leaves prison aged by four years+ in the four months he’s incarcerated. And TIFG sees it and really goes off his rocker!

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Eolirin

      @HumboldtBlue: Yeah, and pro science and staunch atheists. The current GOP is entirely anathema to their worldview. They really detest conspiracy theories. Right now only the Democrats are pro-reality and that’s done a lot of work. 

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Anoniminous

      I am thinking we are looking at the same kind of shift in politics that happened with the societal shift in Gay Marriage. A number of factors came together in 2011 in a Black Swan Event that decisively flipped public opinion from Anti to Pro.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      NotMax

      @Eolirin

      “It doesn’t seem to me that this fantastically marvelous universe, this tremendous range of time and space and different kinds of animals, and all the different planets, and all these atoms with all their motions, and so on, all this complicated thing can merely be a stage so that God can watch human beings struggle for good and evil — which is the view that religion has. The stage is too big for the drama.”
      – Richard Feynman
      .

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Eolirin: Years ago they were giving a platform to anti-environmentalist hacks like Steven Milloy and were case studies in the infection of the skeptic movement with libertarian politics. Penn Jillette already expressed regret for doing that years ago and also seems to really hate Donald Trump on the basis of having met him. So he’s been evolving.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      NotMax

      @NotMax

      Or, more succinctly,

      “[I call myself] an atheist. Agnostic for me would be trying to weasel out and sound a little nicer than I am about this.”
      – Richard Feynman
      .

      Reply

