Three Months That Changed The World (Respite)

Time for another thread, and perhaps a break from our exhausting round of ragegasms.

I don’t have anything particularly useful to offer, so I’m afraid that what you get is some random musing on some science-y stuff.

Yesterday afternoon I was reading a fascinating essay by Abraham Pais* on Einstein and quantum theory (as one does).  I was rolling along when this passage brought me to a screeching halt:

In the last four months of 1859 there occurred a number of events which were to change the course of science.

On the twelfth of September, Urbain Jean Joseph Le Verrier (1811-1877)submitted to the French Academy the text of a letter to Hervé Faye (1814 1902) in which he recorded that the perihelion of Mercury advances by thirty-eight seconds per century due to “some as yet unknown action on which no light has been thrown,” (Le Verrier, 1859). The effect was to remain unexplained until the days of general relativity.** On the twenty-fourth of November a book was published in London, entitled On the Origin of Species by Means of Natural Selection, or the Preservation of favoured Races in the Struggle for Life, by Charles Robert Darwin (1809-1882). Meanwhile on the twentieth of October Gustav Kirchhoff (1859) from Heidelberg submitted his observation that the dark D– lines in the solar spectrum are darkened still further by the interposition of a sodium flame. As a result, a few weeks later he proved a theorem and posed a challenge. The response to Kirchhoff’s challenge led to the discovery of the quantum theory.

I know, I know.  While Darwin’s book was pretty much instantly understood to open enormous new vistas in the study of the living world, no contemporary observers could have had more than a twitch of recognition that either Mercury’s motion or what would come from a deep dive into the electromagnetic spectrum.  But in hindsight we can (as Pais did) see those three months as a watershed, a before and after moment in the making of modern science, and hence of so much of our allegedly modern lives.

Three Months That Changed The World (Respite)

The economic historian Brad DeLong has made the case that 1870 or so was a critical turning point, the moment when humankind at last broke out of Malthusian trap that had capped growth and the chance for an ever increasing fraction of humankind to enjoy lives that exceed subsistence. He makes a strong argument, IMHO, but what strikes me is the way the last half of  the nineteenth century was genuinely a break with the past across so much of human experience, for ill (see, e.g. this) and very much for good.

My book in progress (out next spring) looks at one of those shifts, born of the long struggle to understand the mechanisms of infectious disease that came to a climax in the 1870s and 1880s. Pais here points to parallel leaps in other scientific domains. There’s no doubt that a raft of technologies born of various sciences made everyday life in the last third of the century meaningfully different across growing swathes of the globe than what one’s parents or grandparents had experienced in recent decades.

All of which to say is that I’m finding it both fun and provoking to look into that time.  History does not repeat itself, but, as they say, it knows the chords. I’m hearing a lot of resonances between our own time and what was going on about one hundred and fifty years ago.

That’s enough late-night dorm room meandering from me.  What do y’all think?  Leaving the miseries of minute-by-minute politics aside for a moment, how radical a shift in our understanding of and engagement of the world have we gone through over the last while?  What are the odds we’ll find a way to turn any such new ideas into human flourishing.

Or, if you’d rather, MLB’s Opening Day is ten days away.*** That’s fair game too.

Which is to say, this thread is as open as are at this blessed moment of possibility each team’s chances of winning the World Series.

*Pais was a physicist, a friend of Einstein and Bohr, the biographer of both men, and someone I had the good fortune to know, albeit slightly. One afternoon we got to walk around the Prague Jewish cemetery together; it was a truly moving hour or so.

**I tell the story of Le Verrier’s Mercury discovery and the at once serious and comic scientific quest that followed in The Hunt for Vulcan. It’s a fun read, if I do say so as shouldn’t.

***I, for one, do not take this coming Wednesday’s two game set in South Korea as baseball’s opening day. YMMV.

Image: Joseph Wright of Derby, A Philosopher Giving that Lecture on the Orreryc. 1766.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Yutsano

      I just put up post 300 on the last thread about woodcocks. I feel accomplished now, and in need of a shower.

      dmsilev

      It’s a fun read, if I do say so as shouldn’t.

      Can confirm “fun read”. Of course, my definition of “fun” may be a bit askew, so take that into account.

      Fascinating that all three events happened so close together, though to be fair, seeing absorption lines was only one of the many things that lead to quantum theory, so I’d give that one a bit less weight than the other two.

      Peke Daddy

      Maxwell’s equations. Roentgen discovering X-rays. Rutherford discovering the nucleus. Crick, Watson and DNA.

      Traveller

      Thank you this fascinating post (and excellent choice of image). I can’t even pretend to understand most of it, but you write exceedingly well and so you at least, were a very fun read. Thanks again, Best Wishes, Traveller

      Old School

      Sure enough, the Dodgers and Padres are playing two games in South Korea this week.

      I had missed that was happening.

      lowtechcyclist

      Leaving the miseries of minute-by-minute politics aside for a moment, how radical a shift in our understanding of and engagement of the world have we gone through over the last while?  What are the odds we’ll find a way to turn any such new ideas into human flourishing.

      It all depends on how sufficient our response is to global warming, doesn’t it?  That’s the cloud over everything.

      Tom Levenson

      @lowtechcyclist: The discoverer, really. He made the calculation, sent the prediction off to the Berlin Observatory, where a couple of observers found Neptune pretty much where he said it would be after maybe an hour of observing.

      (There was a priority dispute with an English astronomer who had done a similar calculation, but who had failed to find anyone willing to take a look. Which is why credit now mostly goes to the Frenchman.)

      Le Verrier’s Neptune triumph plays  big role in the story of Vulcan, the intra-Mercurian planet invoked to explain the inner planet’s excess perihelion advance–all of which is in my so-immodestly promoted book.

      Scout211

      Which is to say, this thread is as open as are at this blessed moment of possibility each team’s chances of winning the World Series.

      I’m hoping for a Women’s NCAA win but my team got a very tough draw even though they did get a #1 seed. Go Hawkeyes!

      Changing the subject, in the open thread category, I’ve been intrigued with the anti-trust settlement that the National association of Realtors signed last Friday.

      CNN   An earth-shattering, multibillion-dollar antitrust ruling against the National Association of Realtors late last year led to a settlement on Friday that will loosen the powerful trade group’s stranglehold on America’s housing market. The $418 million settlement with a group of homebuyers is expected to take effect sometime around July, pending a judge’s approval. It would transform a number of rules and guidelines set by the NAR that critics say have kept housing prices artificially inflated.

      The TL;DR: 6% commissions, split between the buyer’s and seller’s brokers, will no longer be the norm. Agent commissions are expected to fall — in some cases, dramatically — because they will be competitive and negotiable, and sellers will be able to shop around for better rates. And other broker tactics that critics say are anticompetitive, such as a rule that made sellers’ agents set compensation for buyers’ agents, will be prohibited.

      It’s not all good news: Buyers may have to pay their broker directly in the future, which could be tough for buyers accustomed to financing that commission as part of their mortgage. And some buyers could choose to forgo using a broker altogether. Also, a bunch of brokers are probably about to quit.

      But the biggest takeaway for homebuyers is undoubtedly welcome: The overall cost to buy a home should fall by thousands of dollars on average.

      For decades, Americans have paid a standard commission of around 6% when selling a home, split between the seller’s broker and the buyer’s broker. The National Association of Realtors and its 1.5 million agents say those fees are negotiable. But certain NAR rules have kept commissions significantly higher than in other countries, where they can average around 1% or 2%.

      After the settlement, those commissions will be fully competitive, meaning brokers can advertise their rates to prospective sellers, and people can shop around for bargains.

      Real estate commissions are expected to fall between 25% and 50% because of the new rules, according to TD Cowen Insights.

      SteveinPHX

      The season starts when Cincy plays it’s first game. Every night before I go to bed I rub two chicken legs together and say a prayer for the Reds upcoming season.
      May the pitching staff stay healthy!

      I gotta get back to work.

      Steeplejack

      @Tom Levenson:

      Is is there supposed to be a hyperlink in “so much of human experience, for ill (see, e.g. this) and very much for good”?

      Ksmiami

      Unlocking the genome is probably one of the most significant break throughs in terms of humanity’s future and it’s just starting- biotech/genomics companies are looking to solve diseases etc at a molecular level and according to our own particular makeup.

      counterfactual

      @Scout211: I feel a disturbance in the Force, as if millions of MAGA-hats cried out in terror, and were cancelled.

      This will hit Trumps campaign finances.

      bjacques

      Monoclonal antibodies for treating non-Hodgkins Lymphoma in about the last 30 years is the one I care about. Not for me personally, but close enough.

      I finally finished Money For Nothing a few months ago, due to time pressures—my record for starting and finishing a book is still about ten years, for The Satanic Verses. Anyway, cracking book! I didn’t realize derivatives, or something like them, existed 300 years ago.

