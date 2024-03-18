At this point I am a nervous ball of anxiety walking around making sure I have not missed anything. I’m planning on just putting the cats in the car before bed and letting them acclimate over night while I am not around to hear their bullshit, so their space in the car is all ready to go:

My luggage except my travel bag is in the carrier on top, in the front seat I have a small electric cooler to keep beverages and Steve’s insulin. Everything else is staying. I’m not really leaving any clothes because I didn’t bring a helluva lot of stuff, and besides, if I keep disciplined and continue to watch what I eat, none of them are going to fit in six months when I come back anyway.

Speaking of weight loss, I am down 32 lbs since what I refer to as “Peak John Cole” and I am down over 20 since I got here. I’ve really gotten quite used to this new way of doing things, which is basically to exercise a lot more, and I basically don’t eat during the day. After the first week or so, I don’t even really get hungry during the day- and I was never a big morning eater anyway. So basically I just exercise, drink tons of water, and then just eat from the hours of 4-9 pm. Will I always do this? I have no fucking idea. It’s working for now and I am definitively a “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it” kind of guy. If I get super hungry I’ll have a healthful snack, but those times are few and far between. Am I grumpy during the day without eating? Yes, but that is because I am awake and not because I am hungry.

At any rate, I am sad to leave. The sun is a nice thing and I wish there was more of it back in West By God. I am also glad I am getting out of here before the sun becomes a weapon against all mankind. And it’s time to start getting things ready for the garden and I have to power wash the house, and the front porch needs to be painted, and Gerald ripped down 2/3 of my ridiculously sized deck because I could not afford either mentally or financially to keep repairing the thing and replacing boards every year and I never really used it anyway, so now I need to go paint it, and move all the plants that were surrounding the deck but are now just in the middle of the yard because there was no deck.

At any rate, I’ll holler at you from some Red Roof Inn or some other place in the midwest tomorrow night. Be nice to each other for a fucking change.