From one proud Irish family to another — it was good to have you all back at the White House. https://t.co/x62TsIYWVu — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 18, 2024



My Irish-American Nana, the lace-curtain one, would’ve had a phrase for this: Irish schmaltz. There’s a particular kind of faith-and-begorra blarney that hides a knife, and President Biden is gifted in its use: The Kennedy family, which has given so much to America & Democratic politics, is always welcome here. But RFK Jr — the closest you’ll get is if you take the visitors tour, assuming you can score a ticket.

There have been few moments in American history where the "are you better off than four years ago" question has been so trivially easy as now. https://t.co/JyW5vUEQOZ — Ernie Tedeschi (@ernietedeschi) March 14, 2024

Biden camp needs to run a 'four years ago' campaign that is just literally whatever was happening that corresponding week. Empty shelves, empty streets, corpse trucks, Trump talking about bleach and how he got a gift of ventilators from Putin that explode. https://t.co/gRmUtAVifU — zeddy (@Zeddary) March 14, 2024

Meanwhile…

An ill-intentioned elderly man with a poor memory https://t.co/vt9k1h0nsA — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) March 16, 2024

Even if you think Trump was just referencing the economy with his bloodbath comments, I would suggest someone running for the highest office in the land shouldn’t employ rhetoric that could be remotely understood as a call for violence. — Jean-Michel Connard ??? (@torriangray) March 17, 2024

YOU LIBS BETTER STOP LYING ABOUT TRUMP SUPPORTING VIOLENCE OR YOU WILL NOT LIKE WHAT HAPPENS — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) March 17, 2024