Monday Morning Open Thread: Are You Better Off?…

Monday Morning Open Thread: Are You Better Off?…

My Irish-American Nana, the lace-curtain one, would’ve had a phrase for this: Irish schmaltz. There’s a particular kind of faith-and-begorra blarney that hides a knife, and President Biden is gifted in its use: The Kennedy family, which has given so much to America & Democratic politics, is always welcome here. But RFK Jr — the closest you’ll get is if you take the visitors tour, assuming you can score a ticket.

Meanwhile…

  Baud
  p.a.

    p.a.

      p.a.

      Headline writers: Don’t outsmart yourself. Just do “Trump Promises Bloodbath if he Doesn’t Win Election.”

       

      It’s nothing to do with “outsmarting”, it’s propping up a flop to maintain a horse-race and sell clicks.

