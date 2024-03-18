Near Grand Island NE

Where’s Waldo? We had been told that a single Whooping Crane (Grus americana) had been seen the day before from this blind. Whooping Cranes typically migrate later than the Sandhills, and early April is the best time to see them. And there are only a few hundred in the world, so our expectations were low, because that single bird could be anywhere up or down the river from here. Nevertheless, Elizabeth was the first to spot this bird, directly across the river from us, and thankfully in front of the growing mass of Sandhill Cranes so that it stood out from the crowd even more. Note the grazing deer in the background as well. Click here for larger image.