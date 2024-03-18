On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Albatrossity
Last weekend Elizabeth and I, as well as three of the students in her Wild Literature class, traveled to Nebraska to view the greatest wildlife migration spectacle in North America, one million Sandhill Cranes massing along the Platte River and bulking up before they continue their journey to Alaska, Canada, and Siberia. I have made this journey many times in the past, but, like the cranes, somehow I have an urge to return year after year after year. It was a good trip, so I’ll take a brief hiatus from chronicling our westward trip in 2015, and pick that up again next week.
It’s nearly spring, even in Flyover Country, but it snowed in central Nebraska the day before our scheduled trip to view cranes from a blind on the north side of the Platte River. This was a bit alarming because we were planning to camp near Grand Island. Elizabeth and I had the teardrop trailer to keep us off the cold ground, but the students only had tents and ThermaRest pads and sleeping bags. Fortunately, we found some snow-free campsites, and the students were still game for the camping adventure (it would definitely give them something to write about in their journals!), so we set up camp and headed to the Crane Trust facility for our next adventure. Click here for larger image.
A puffed-up American Robin (Turdus migratorius), enjoying the sunshine and blue skies in a tree with some burgeoning springtime buds. Click here for larger image.
Those of you who have been to see cranes along the Platte in March know the drill; those of you who have not, well, you need to bucket-list this experience. After a brief orientation session to alert us to the do’s and don’ts of viewing these magnificent creatures from a riverside blind, we headed out to the blind about an hour before sunset. With 25 or so other folks in the blind, we settled in to view some birds. Lots of birds, and not just cranes. Here are some Northern Pintails (Anas acuta) flying into the sunset, while a bunch of cranes loaf of the far bank. Click here for larger image.
Other duck species also use the Platte River. These Mallards (Anas platyrhynchos) look pretty good in their nuptial plumage, and in the golden hour light, with a skein of cranes in the background. Click here for larger image.
A small group of Common Mergansers (Mergus merganser) fished and preened in front of us for a while. The river here is pretty shallow, so they didn’t have to do very much diving! Click here for larger image.
As the sun got lower, more Sandhill Cranes (Antigone canadensis) arrived and lounged around on the far bank. The skies were filled with endless sinuous shifting lines of cranes, heading toward the river from wherever they had been feeding during the day. And I would be remiss if I did not mention that a huge part of this experience is auditory. Tens of thousands of cranes can make some noise… Here is a brief video to give you a taste of the soundscape. Click here for larger image.
Where’s Waldo? We had been told that a single Whooping Crane (Grus americana) had been seen the day before from this blind. Whooping Cranes typically migrate later than the Sandhills, and early April is the best time to see them. And there are only a few hundred in the world, so our expectations were low, because that single bird could be anywhere up or down the river from here. Nevertheless, Elizabeth was the first to spot this bird, directly across the river from us, and thankfully in front of the growing mass of Sandhill Cranes so that it stood out from the crowd even more. Note the grazing deer in the background as well. Click here for larger image.
Another shot of the Whooping Crane, as it came out even further from the Sandhill flock. It seemed to know that it was posing for a long-distance portrait. Click here for larger image.
Later in the evening, as photons faded and stars began to twinkle above us, the cranes moved closer, into the shallow sandbar-filled river. They spend the night with their feet in the water. This is for protection against predators like coyotes or bobcats, who would have to make some splashy noises before they reached the edge of a flock. The light was very low, shutter speed was very low, but this bird still stands out from the crowd even in a lousy picture. Click here for larger image.
After a chilly night in the campground, but refreshed by the events of the previous day, we broke camp and headed to a local truck stop for a hearty warm breakfast and conversation. Then we headed back home, stopping to view some of the many foraging flocks of cranes in the corn stubble fields near the river. I’m sure they were saying “See ya next year!” Click here for larger image.
