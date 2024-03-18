Seems our favorite adjudged rapist and fraudster is having a spot of bother raising half a billion:

[That link leads to Friedman’s feed, as the post itself seems to be visible only to Bluesky users.]

TL:DR–no one in the rather small universe of insurance companies that provide such bonds will take on such an enormous sum without cash or cash-equivalent collateral.

What I found particularly interesting was the remark in an insurance broker’s affirmation that most of the handful of companies that do handle transactions on this scale cap their exposure at $100 million.

That suggests to me that even if Judge Engeron were to reduce the bond to, say, the principle amount without interest (high in the $300 millions) or even just to cut the demand in half ($232 million) Trump would still have a big hill to climb. And even at the lower amount, he’d still be on the hook for a 4% premium, or over $5 million in ready money.

[ETA: to repeat, I am not a lawyer, but if I’ve read actual lawyers correctly, the bond has to cover 110% of the judgment, so if Engeron does not drop the amount required Trump needs to raise or get surety for over $500 million. That’s kinda of a lot of money even for a real billionaire.]

Not to mention that Trump and his attorneys did not exactly ingratiate themselves with this judge. That shouldn’t and maybe won’t make a difference to Engeron’s engagement with the merits of their argument, but (recalling that IANAL) it seems likely that the quality of mercy may be just a bit strained in this instance.

In possibly unrelated news, popcorn futures opened significantly higher in the morning markets.

As open as Trump’s books aren’t, this thread is.

Image: Victor Dubreuil, Barrels of Money, c. 1897