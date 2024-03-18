Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When your entire life is steeped in white supremacy, equality feels like discrimination.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

And now I have baud making fun of me. this day can’t get worse.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

The revolution will be supervised.

Boeing: repeatedly making the case for high speed rail.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

I really should read my own blog.

Balloon Juice, where there is always someone who will say you’re doing it wrong.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

In after Baud. Damn.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Trump: Bottled in Bond

Trump: Bottled in Bond

by | 32 Comments

This post is in: ,

Seems our favorite adjudged rapist and fraudster is having a spot of bother raising half a billion:

Trump: Bottled in Bond

[That link leads to Friedman’s feed, as the post itself seems to be visible only to Bluesky users.]

TL:DR–no one in the rather small universe of insurance companies that provide such bonds will take on such an enormous sum without cash or cash-equivalent collateral.

Trump: Bottled in Bond 1

What I found particularly interesting was the remark in an insurance broker’s affirmation that most of the handful of companies that do handle transactions on this scale cap their exposure at $100 million.

That suggests to me that even if Judge Engeron were to reduce the bond to, say, the principle amount without interest (high in the $300 millions) or even just to cut the demand in half ($232 million) Trump would still have a big hill to climb. And even at the lower amount, he’d still be on the hook for a 4% premium, or over $5 million in ready money.

[ETA: to repeat, I am not a lawyer, but if I’ve read actual lawyers correctly, the bond has to cover 110% of the judgment, so if Engeron does not drop the amount required Trump needs to raise or get surety for over $500 million.  That’s kinda of a lot of money even for a real billionaire.]

Not to mention that Trump and his attorneys did not exactly ingratiate themselves with this judge.  That shouldn’t and maybe won’t make a difference to Engeron’s engagement with the merits of their argument, but (recalling that IANAL) it seems likely that the quality of mercy may be just a bit strained in this instance.

In possibly unrelated news, popcorn futures opened significantly higher in the morning markets.

As open as Trump’s books aren’t, this thread is.

Image: Victor Dubreuil, Barrels of Moneyc. 1897

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Dangerman
  • devore
  • E.
  • frosty
  • gratuitous
  • Jeffro
  • Kosh III
  • MattF
  • MazeDancer
  • Mousebumples
  • NotMax
  • oldster
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • p.a.
  • PaulWartenberg
  • Percysowner
  • Scout211
  • sdhays
  • Sid
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • Splitting Image
  • syphonblue
  • TBone

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    32Comments

    1. 1.

      Mousebumples

      Oh, what’s that? The consequences of Trump’s own actions?

      Couldn’t happen to a more deserving individual.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      gratuitous

      Why didn’t Mr. Shart of the Deal negotiate a settlement instead of going through a protracted trial (in which his participation was minimal). He rolled the dice and he lost, bigly. It is now time to face the consequences for his own freely chosen actions.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Scout211

      NBC
      “Defendants’ real estate holdings — including iconic properties like 40 Wall Street, Doral Miami, and Mar-a-Lago, — greatly exceed the amount of the judgment. Such assets are impossible to secrete or dispose of surreptitiously, leaving the plaintiff effectively secured during the pendency of an appeal,” the filing said.

      Ha ha.  Just believe us that all of Trump’s properties are worth effectively 400 beeeeelion dollars!  Just ask Trump!

      Reply
    9. 9.

      E.

      Presumably his Supreme Court will find new love for the 14th Amendment and find a way to extract him from this but who knows.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      sdhays

      @gratuitous: I doubt it mattered in the end since the client is a moron who wouldn’t listen to reason anyway, but you really got the feel that his lawyers hadn’t gamed anything out about this trial and basically had no strategy other than hamfisted intimidation. Their “strategy”, such as it was, seemed to be jury focused, even after they stumbled upon the fact that these kinds of trials in New York aren’t heard by juries.

      The only idea they had was intimidating the judge (fail) and jury nullification (hard fail), and they just kept going with that.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      TBone

      The art of the steal!  All he has to do is open another casino, build that tower in Moscow, beg and steal more from his cult, design some more sneakers and non-fungible tokens, and sell more real estate!  It’ll be fine! 🔥😆 Maybe another cancer charity and a university?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      sdhays

      @Omnes Omnibus: True. But we also know that at least one of his lawyers just isn’t very bright because she bragged about it on the Tee Vee.

      I still haven’t really wrapped my mind around that one.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Omnes Omnibus

      What I found particularly interesting was the remark in an insurance broker’s affirmation that most of the handful of companies that do handle transactions on this scale cap their exposure at $100 million.

      What we have to remember is that Trump has already ready posted a bond for around the $100 million mark.  That means that he has probably pledged the assets that are least encumbered.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      oldster

      The judge should just say:

      This man is a convicted serial fraudster. These appeals are another attempt to commit fraud. Hand over the money or go to jail.

      Bang!

      Reply
    26. 26.

      devore

      Sounds like the state of NY will be getting an airplane soon.   Just need to get ready to do a quick paint job to get you know what removed.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      p.a.

      Maybe he can monetize his gibberish speeches?  Given his audience: vhs tapes of the proceedings.  The MAGAts can choose to invest in them, their oxygen tanks, or their cartons of Marlboros.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Dangerman

      Can we arrange for the not rich fucker (Elon has half a billion in his couch cushions) to pick up trash along the highways and byways of NY to work it off? I recognize that it would be raining dog shit (extra credit for hitting him in the ass) but couldn’t we call it a fertilizing project, too?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      MazeDancer

      Fire sale on Fifth Avenue!

      Alas, something will happen.He can find the money, he just doesn’t want to, so he’s asking, as usual, for special treatment.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      sdhays

      @Dangerman: Elon has half a billion in his couch cushions

      Elon is pretty heavily leveraged. That’s why he wants Tesla to shovel billions in cash his way.

      It’s hard to conceive how the super rich live lavash lifestyles almost entirely on credit. It’s very different from the rest of us.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.