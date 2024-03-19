Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Any Primaries We Should Be Paying Attention to Tonight?

    1.

      Princess

      Not a primary but I’m seeing reports James could start seizing Trump’s assets as soon as Monday (Dan Rather, Vanity Fair). If there are mortgages and liens on a seized property, who gets first crack at its value? Asking for a weary country.

    2.

      Juice Box

      Arizona is voting today. Gallego should win the Senate nomination for the Ds, but I don’t know about Putin’s party, maybe Kari Lake?

    3.

      WaterGirl

      Guessing that we’re rooting for the craziest of the crazies in OH to give Sherrod Brown a better chance in November?

    4.

      Percysowner

       

      Trump endorsed Bernie Moreno was going against Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and State Senator Matt Dolan. Moreno won. Moreno is MAGA through and through although the revelation that he had been posting looking for “Men for 1-on-1 sex” on a casual sexual encounters website called Adult Friend Finder. There was a chance that would take him out, but it did not. So he will go against Sherrod Brown. The Democrats were rooting for him to win, thinking he will be somewhat easier to beat what with his anti-LGBTQ views and stated desire for a national abortion ban. If Sherrod can’t pull it out we will have yet another nut case representing Ohio. OTOH, Sherrod has managed to pull it out before. It’s time to start donating and writing post cards.

      @WaterGirl:  We got the crazy!

    5.

      rekoob

      @Princess: Generally speaking, lenders negotiate their priorities when offering loans. “I’ll lend at this rate, if you’ll grant me senior status to other lenders”, and the like. Since we don’t know how encumbered Trump’s various properties are, it’s hard to say how easily or quickly the State of New York can settle matters.

      My guess is it’s a real mess. The properties are mortgaged to the hilt and there’s little, if any, room for anyone, least of all Trump, to negotiate. It’s all bluster.

    7.

      Phein64

      @WaterGirl: He won!  (According to AP.)

      Locally, I know there was only one contested race for Democrats (Coroner), but neither of them is particularly competent (according to the forensic anthropologist I’m married to and her colleagues), so nothing to get to the polls for.

    11.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Jay:

      Then a lot of them will have to be sold to pay Trump’s debts.

      EDIT – If Trump is so leveraged that his entire real estate empire has to be seized to partially pay his fines, I can live with that.

    12.

      Anoniminous

      Can she grab assets outside of New York?  Like Mar-a-Longo?

      And how long is Melanoma going to continue to ‘hang’ if Donny isn’t a sugar daddy?

    15.

      RaflW

      @rekoob: God only knows how much some of Trump’s loans have been tranched into credit default swaps and all that mysterious shyte.

      I’m sure most everything has not just first, but second and maybe even more junior debt holders.

      This is why no bond co would bite. They’d be in liquidation litigation well past Donnie’s eventual expiration.

    17.

      RaflW

      @dmsilev: Very used – 1991 registration. Yes, Delta flies a handful of planes of that vintage, but I’d trust them 100X over what notorious cheapskate Trump has paid for maintenance.

    18.

      Ohio Mom

      @rekoob: During the Great Recession, one family in my neighborhood lost their house, or maybe they were renters and got evicted — all their stuff was in heaps on the front lawn. It was painful to see.

      How likely is it that something that dramatic will happen to Trump? As you point out, there will be a lot of behind the scenes accounting, and that is boring to watch.

      But maybe there will be a moment when something like the Trump sign being taken down from the building on Fifth Avenue happens, and that will be dramatic enough to be filmed for the nightly news. And that will get the normie’s atrention.

    19.

      rekoob

      @RaflW: Precisely. If I were New York Attorney General James, I’d call a meeting of lenders to the Trump properties and propose what the British call a “ring-fencing” of the loans, separating the wheat from the chaff. Give them a chance to settle the fraud claims while protecting the major assets to benefit the citizens of New York over time.

    21.

      Anoniminous

      @dmsilev:

      People who know more than I think the plane is worth between US$3.58 million to $11.27 million.  I’d bet on the lower value especially since we’re talking fire sale

    22.

      Jackie

      In FL, TIFG won, followed by Nikki Haley over Pudd’n Boots by 10 pts!!😂 🤣 😂 BettyCracker will be celebrating!!!

    25.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @RaflW: The mortgaged properties won’t be a big deal.  A bankruptcy trustee will sell them and divvy up the proceeds according to the creditors’ status.  The fun will be the properties that have his name on them where he is a minority owner.

    26.

      Jackie

      @Frankensteinbeck:

      There is reasonable odds he’ll be evicted from Mar-a-lago.  Is that dramatic enough?  We’ll just have to see.

      I like to visualize Putin buying MAL; TIFG losing the election, and as punishment for being a LOSER, Putin allows TIFG to live in the servants quarters and earn his keep as Putin’s caddy boy – on foot – as Putin doesn’t need a golf cart to get from hole to hole.

    29.

      Jay

      @Ohio Mom:

      Eviction.

      Foreclosed properties the Bank sells and disposes anything left behind.

      Evictions, it’s all left on the lawn for the owners to pick up, or until the “Got Junk” guys have to be called.

    33.

      frosty

      @Uncle Cosmo: There’s a name I haven’t heard in a long time. We had one Earl Scheib paint job done, on a Bugeye Sprite. We took off all the chrome, took off the side curtains (bolt-on windows) and took the top off. They managed to get paint on the seats.

    34.

      Belafon

      There was some report that half of Haley voters said they’d vote for Biden over Trump. That’s 10% of Republican voters, but in this race that would be decisive.

    35.

      FlyingToaster (Tablet)

      @cain: Putin and most or all of his remaining oligarchs are sanctioned; they can’t move money into (or through) any US-connected banks.

      If Bone Saw doesn’t come to the rescue, I think Donnie’s done.

    36.

      RevRick

      The DSCC (Democratic Senate Campaign Committee) has already come out with an ad against Moreno in Ohio that features Republicans saying you can’t trust Moreno, and ends with the comment, “If Republicans don’t trust Moreno, should you?”

    38.

      Bupalos

      @WaterGirl: I took an R ballot and did my part there. And you cannot CANNOT imagine how hard that was. Also cast a vote to save David Joyce, pro-ukraine house member, against Trumpist guttersnipes.

