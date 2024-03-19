I’ve been super busy and haven’t paid much attention to the primaries this week.
Anything in particular that we should be watching for other than the Republican primary for senator in Ohio?
All I know is
Open thread.
by WaterGirl| 41 Comments
This post is in: 2024 Elections, Open Threads
Princess
Not a primary but I’m seeing reports James could start seizing Trump’s assets as soon as Monday (Dan Rather, Vanity Fair). If there are mortgages and liens on a seized property, who gets first crack at its value? Asking for a weary country.
Juice Box
Arizona is voting today. Gallego should win the Senate nomination for the Ds, but I don’t know about Putin’s party, maybe Kari Lake?
WaterGirl
Guessing that we’re rooting for the craziest of the crazies in OH to give Sherrod Brown a better chance in November?
Percysowner
Trump endorsed Bernie Moreno was going against Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and State Senator Matt Dolan. Moreno won. Moreno is MAGA through and through although the revelation that he had been posting looking for “Men for 1-on-1 sex” on a casual sexual encounters website called Adult Friend Finder. There was a chance that would take him out, but it did not. So he will go against Sherrod Brown. The Democrats were rooting for him to win, thinking he will be somewhat easier to beat what with his anti-LGBTQ views and stated desire for a national abortion ban. If Sherrod can’t pull it out we will have yet another nut case representing Ohio. OTOH, Sherrod has managed to pull it out before. It’s time to start donating and writing post cards.
@WaterGirl: We got the crazy!
rekoob
@Princess: Generally speaking, lenders negotiate their priorities when offering loans. “I’ll lend at this rate, if you’ll grant me senior status to other lenders”, and the like. Since we don’t know how encumbered Trump’s various properties are, it’s hard to say how easily or quickly the State of New York can settle matters.
My guess is it’s a real mess. The properties are mortgaged to the hilt and there’s little, if any, room for anyone, least of all Trump, to negotiate. It’s all bluster.
Origuy
@WaterGirl: Trump’s pick Bernie Moreno has already been declared the winner with just under 50% of the vote.
Phein64
@WaterGirl: He won! (According to AP.)
Locally, I know there was only one contested race for Democrats (Coroner), but neither of them is particularly competent (according to the forensic anthropologist I’m married to and her colleagues), so nothing to get to the polls for.
@Jay:
Then a lot of them will have to be sold to pay Trump’s debts.
EDIT – If Trump is so leveraged that his entire real estate empire has to be seized to partially pay his fines, I can live with that.
Anoniminous
Can she grab assets outside of New York? Like Mar-a-Longo?
And how long is Melanoma going to continue to ‘hang’ if Donny isn’t a sugar daddy?
Hoppie
No.
(Strunk & White: Omit Needless Words)
dmsilev
@Anoniminous: One airplane, B-757, somewhat used, needs repair. And repainting.
RaflW
@rekoob: God only knows how much some of Trump’s loans have been tranched into credit default swaps and all that mysterious shyte.
I’m sure most everything has not just first, but second and maybe even more junior debt holders.
This is why no bond co would bite. They’d be in liquidation litigation well past Donnie’s eventual expiration.
Jay
and it’s a lousy market to try to sell in, once all the ruZZian’s bail and their properties go into forclosure.
Ohio Mom
@rekoob: During the Great Recession, one family in my neighborhood lost their house, or maybe they were renters and got evicted — all their stuff was in heaps on the front lawn. It was painful to see.
How likely is it that something that dramatic will happen to Trump? As you point out, there will be a lot of behind the scenes accounting, and that is boring to watch.
But maybe there will be a moment when something like the Trump sign being taken down from the building on Fifth Avenue happens, and that will be dramatic enough to be filmed for the nightly news. And that will get the normie’s atrention.
rekoob
@RaflW: Precisely. If I were New York Attorney General James, I’d call a meeting of lenders to the Trump properties and propose what the British call a “ring-fencing” of the loans, separating the wheat from the chaff. Give them a chance to settle the fraud claims while protecting the major assets to benefit the citizens of New York over time.
There is reasonable odds he’ll be evicted from Mar-a-lago. Is that dramatic enough? We’ll just have to see.
Jackie
In FL, TIFG won, followed by Nikki Haley over Pudd’n Boots by 10 pts!!😂 🤣 😂 BettyCracker will be celebrating!!!
Phein64
@Percysowner: Same here, same here.
Jackie
There is reasonable odds he’ll be evicted from Mar-a-lago. Is that dramatic enough? We’ll just have to see.
I like to visualize Putin buying MAL; TIFG losing the election, and as punishment for being a LOSER, Putin allows TIFG to live in the servants quarters and earn his keep as Putin’s caddy boy – on foot – as Putin doesn’t need a golf cart to get from hole to hole.
sanjeevs
Trump is still only getting 75-80% of Republican voters.
Uncle Cosmo
@dmsilev: Where is Earl Scheib when you need him?
frosty
@Uncle Cosmo: There’s a name I haven’t heard in a long time. We had one Earl Scheib paint job done, on a Bugeye Sprite. We took off all the chrome, took off the side curtains (bolt-on windows) and took the top off. They managed to get paint on the seats.
Belafon
There was some report that half of Haley voters said they’d vote for Biden over Trump. That’s 10% of Republican voters, but in this race that would be decisive.
RevRick
The DSCC (Democratic Senate Campaign Committee) has already come out with an ad against Moreno in Ohio that features Republicans saying you can’t trust Moreno, and ends with the comment, “If Republicans don’t trust Moreno, should you?”
Anoniminous
Bone Saw?
Bupalos
@WaterGirl: I took an R ballot and did my part there. And you cannot CANNOT imagine how hard that was. Also cast a vote to save David Joyce, pro-ukraine house member, against Trumpist guttersnipes.
frosty
@Anoniminous: Mohammed Bin Saud (I think that’s the name). The one responsible for the WaPo reporter being killed and his body cut into pieces with a bone saw.
Jay
MBS Saw-di Prince.
HumboldtBlue
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings