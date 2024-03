Long, long day today. Got up at around 4:30, showered up, threw the lads in the back, and hit the road. Was trying to see how far I could make it and maybe wrap this trip up in two days, but was only able to make it to Weatherford, Oklahoma, which exists but for reasons I do not know why, and I am fucking exhausted. The boys are fine.

I’ll have more to say tomorrow but just wanted to check in before going to bed.