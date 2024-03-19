Piestawa Peak, Arizona

We spent part of our first day in Phoenix before heading to Peoria. I took the opportunity to hike a trail to Piestawa Peak, which has great views of downtown Phoenix (pictured here). The trail was very crowded mid-morning on Saturday and it was getting hot, so I didn’t feel too bad turning around right before the top (where it also got a little too steep for my taste). In the foreground is a Palo Verde tree, which were blooming prolifically at this time and to which we soon found ourselves to be extremely allergic (after initially suspecting that somehow we got Covid on the plane ride from MA).