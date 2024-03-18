Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Prosecutors Consider Sam Bankman-Fried Incorrigible

Late Night Open Thread: Prosecutors Consider Sam Bankman-Fried Incorrigible

by | 3 Comments

And they make a good argument, IMO. Per the Associated Press:

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s orchestration of one of history’s largest financial frauds in his quest to dominate the cryptocurrency world deserves a prison sentence of 40 to 50 years, federal prosecutors on Friday told a federal judge.

Prosecutors made the recommendation in papers filed in Manhattan federal court in advance of a March 28 sentencing, where a judge will also consider a 100-year prison sentence recommended by the court’s probation officers and a request by defense lawyers for leniency and a term of imprisonment not to exceed single digits.

Bankman-Fried, 32, was convicted in November on fraud and conspiracy charges after his dramatic fall from a year earlier when he and his companies seemed to be riding a crest of success that had resulted in a Super Bowl advertisement and celebrity endorsements from stars like quarterback Tom Brady and comedian Larry David.

Some of his biggest successes, though, resulted from stealing at least $10 billion from investors and customers between 2017 and 2022 to buy luxury real estate, make risky investments, dispense outsized charitable donations and political contributions and to buy praise from celebrities, prosecutors said.

“His life in recent years has been one of unmatched greed and hubris; of ambition and rationalization; and courting risk and gambling repeatedly with other people’s money. And even now Bankman-Fried refuses to admit what he did was wrong,” prosecutors wrote…

They said crimes reflecting a “brazen disrespect for the rule of law” had depleted the retirement funds and nest eggs of people who could least afford to lose money, including some in war-torn or financially insecure countries, and had harmed others who sought to “break generational poverty” only to be left “devastated” and “heartbroken.”

“He knew what society deemed illegal and unethical, but disregarded that based on a pernicious megalomania guided by the defendant’s own values and sense of superiority,” prosecutors said…

“The defendant victimized tens of thousands of people and companies, across several continents, over a period of multiple years. He stole money from customers who entrusted it to him; he lied to investors; he sent fabricated documents to lenders; he pumped millions of dollars in illegal donations into our political system; and he bribed foreign officials. Each of these crimes is worthy of a lengthy sentence,” they wrote.

They said his “unlawful political donations to over 300 politicians and political action groups, amounting to in excess of $100 million, is believed to be the largest-ever campaign finance offense.”

And they said his $150 million in bribes to Chinese government officials was one of the single largest by an individual.

“Even following FTX’s bankruptcy and his subsequent arrest, Bankman-Fried shirked responsibility, deflected blame to market events and other individuals, attempted to tamper with witnesses, and lied repeatedly under oath,” prosecutors said, citing his trial testimony…

Axios finds a pony in the pile: Long, but not life-long!

  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Damien
  • teezyskeezy

    1. 1.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      By my “they’re lucky I’m not king” standards (which typically means head affixed to the end of a pike and put up outside the city walls as an example to others), this works.

    2. 2.

      Damien

      11 billion?  That’s how much the parent company of the for-profit college that defrauded me stole!  Only difference is that I assume the people SBF ripped off aren’t committed to paying back the money for him.

    3. 3.

      teezyskeezy

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: Does that mean it works because it’s a strong enough sentence for a would be head piker, or, is it because you accept a weaker than head-piking sentence because you know head piking is a *bit* over the line?

      Either way, I’m not really seriously inquiring in earnest, just passing the time by being silly, same as most.

