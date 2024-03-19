



An update on Romeo, from cat rescuer & BJ bleg beneficiary Rob:

I wanted to send you an update on our cat shenanigans. Your post really helped!

We bought a LOT of food. I’m am currently working on improving the cat environment. We are converting the guest room in to a cat room with shelves and fun things.

For the moment, it is the private quarantined room of Mr. Romeo. We have still not caught the matrix twin who beat him up. So, we’re bringing Romeo in evenings.

The BIG plan is to catch his outdoor friend Miss Professor Longhair, get her vaccinated and then bring both in for quarantine and eventual release inside to gen pop. I’m expanding the cat patio so there is more outdoor space.– Cheers,Rob