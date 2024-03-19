Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

The revolution will be supervised.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

This fight is for everything.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

People are weird.

It’s a doggy dog world.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

This country desperately needs a functioning Fourth Estate.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Books are my comfort food!

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Spring Is Coming — Gradually, Then All At Once

An update on Romeo, from cat rescuer & BJ bleg beneficiary Rob:

I wanted to send you an update on our cat shenanigans. Your post really helped!

We bought a LOT of food. I’m am currently working on improving the cat environment. We are converting the guest room in to a cat room with shelves and fun things.

For the moment, it is the private quarantined room of Mr. Romeo. We have still not caught the matrix twin who beat him up. So, we’re bringing Romeo in evenings.

The BIG plan is to catch his outdoor friend Miss Professor Longhair, get her vaccinated and then bring both in for quarantine and eventual release inside to gen pop. I’m expanding the cat patio so there is more outdoor space.– Cheers,Rob

A comment from wise commentor Kay, yesterday morning:

… I think a lot of the malevolent MAGA energy has dissipated, at least where I live (75% Trump). Several other commenters in Trump areas say the same. 2020 really felt like there was a heightened risk – I had an actual sort of road rage encounter with one of them in the days before the election and they did these “rolling rallies” where they essentially shut down a highway by going 20 miles an hour in a caravan and no one in local law enforcement would do anything because they were all Trump cultists too. It was really aggressive behavior and meant to intimidate and frightening because it was clear they had co opted law enforcement.

It’s like the air went out of a balloon now though. I genuinely think the high Covid casualties they took disheartened a lot of them. It’s all fun and games and owning the libs until half your friends die.

    2. 2.

      Suzanne

      It’s like the air went out of a balloon now though. I genuinely think the high Covid casualties they took disheartened a lot of them. It’s all fun and games and owning the libs until half your friends die.

      Not just this.
      The Deep Promise of Trumpism was a restored place on top of the social hierarchy for entitled, uneducated white men. How’s that workin’ out?! It’s not. So I think it’s harder to be enthusiastic.

      Trumpism is just Tall Poppy Syndrome, at scale, yeah?

      Reply
    4. 4.

      waspuppet

      The other big difference from four years ago is we have a president who doesn’t openly prefer other countries to this one, is not a broke, rapist, racist game show host, and who has read a book at some point in life.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Albatrossity

      Apropos of nothing at all, here’s a good giggle from Joyce Vance’s Substack today

      Trump’s motions included one to prevent Michael Cohen from testifying, which the Judge denied. Trump said Cohen wasn’t trustworthy and had lied in the past, but the credibility of a witness is a matter for the jury to decide. The Judge pointed out there was no law on Trump’s side, but thanked him for his “interest in protecting the process of justice and the integrity of this court.” It’s entirely possible that this Judge possesses a rich sense of irony.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kay

      COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the eve of an Ohio Republican Senate primary awash in resentment and rage, two leading candidates stuck close to their tribes Monday, reinforcing battle lines in a race that has become a referendum on former President Donald Trump.
      Allies of Trump and his preferred candidate, Bernie Moreno, barnstormed the state, warning that a vote Tuesday for state Sen. Matt Dolan would deal a blow to their MAGA movement. Dolan, meanwhile, campaigned here with Gov. Mike DeWine, who despite feuding with the right-wing base has remained popular among moderates and independents key to Dolan’s coalition.

      The GOP primary is to run against Sherrod Brown, the incumbent.

      Dolan is the stronger general election candidate so we should want him to lose and Moreno to win BUT
      Moreno is Trump’s candidate so it would be fun if Trump/Moreno lost the primary. OTOH, Sherrod Brown beating Moreno (Trump’s candidate) in the general would be a bigger win for for us because that would mean JD Vance and Trump blew an Ohio pickup.
      I went to a local charity event last night and while there asked people I know to be active, engaged Republicans Moreno or Dolan and every single one was Moreno but this is a very Trumpy county.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      p.a.

      And if push comes to shove, this time our guy controls the federal departments of “we have guns too you know”.

      Although to be honest I think some of those entities are problematic.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kay

      @Albatrossity:

      I recognize that Michael Cohen is a smidge felonious but I just like him. I also admire that unlike all these other GOP “tough guys” he did his time in prison with dignity and without fucking whining incessantly about how he was being persecuted.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Soprano2

      The pic I took after I got my first Covid shot came up in my FB memories today. How quickly we forget how crazy things were three and four years ago! Almost exactly a year from the day things shut down here to the day I got my first vaccine. That’s amazingly fast.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kay

      Donald Trump’s reelection campaign has begun to see warning signs that the small-dollar donors who fueled his last run for the White House have slowed their support to the former president this year, according to people familiar with the matter.
      Since late last year, members of Trump’s team have been warned by Republican Party advisors that their small-dollar donor base could be shrinking, said the sources, who were granted anonymity to discuss internal campaign matters.

      This is a better indicator of base enthusiasm than a poll, I think. It doesn’t tell us anything about the willfully blind “independents” who seem to swing wildly from one election to the next (because they’re morons) though.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: I like him too because he doesn’t have any illusions about himself or what he did for TFG, and he doesn’t try to make excuses for it. He’s unusual among the people who worked for TFG.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Bupalos

      I think I agree that there seems to be marginally less loudly transgressive Trumpism out and about right now. What that is a sign of is really hard to say. I don’t really think it’s covid demoralization. My first thought is that the perceived center of our opposition from their point of view has changed from BLM to reproductive freedom. I think that is a “demoralizing” change in opponents to exurban trucknuts.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      Catherine Rampell in the Post: would YOU put up a $464M bond for this guy?

       

      Despite boasting about his deep pockets — and even saying in a deposition last year that he had “substantially in excess of $400 million in cash” — Trump has struggled to come up with the dough. So, he tried to get out of it. First, his lawyers asked to instead post a $100 million bond. After all, Trump treats every bill he receives as merely an opening offer — even when it’s a court ruling.

      Got that? Trump owes this money because he fraudulently misrepresented the value of his assets, and now apparently no one will accept those assets as collateral. Oops.  Imagine you sold someone a glass engagement ring that you claimed was a real diamond. Then, when a judge found you liable for fraud, you tried to use the “diamond ring” as collateral for an appeal bond. That’s the level of chutzpah we’re working with here.

      There are other reasons companies might not want to accept his real estate as collateral, including that the properties might be heavily encumbered by debt already, which would mean that the bond issuer would be second, third or fourth in line in the case of a foreclosure. (On a separate note, it would have been useful to know whom he owed money to when he was president — and if not then, now, when he’s running for the office again.)
      Additionally, imagine you loan Trump a few million dollars, and then he gets elected president again. It would become virtually impossible to collect. If you did try to collect, Trump would likely have few qualms about siccing the Justice or Treasury departments on you.
      How do we know? Because he did exactly this the last time he was president. He weaponized the powers of state for much smaller infractions. For example, his administration opened a b bogus antitrust investigation into auto companies that didn’t support his fuel-efficiency standards. His former chief of staff, John Kelly, also said in a sworn statement that Trump tried to order the Internal Revenue Service to investigate his perceived enemies. More recently, Trump himself stated (on TV!) his intentions to deploy law enforcement against his opponents if granted another term.  That’s the funny thing about rule of law: When you make clear you won’t uphold it, those who might need its protection are a little less willing to do business with you.

      His own petard, it is hoisted!  LOLOL
      Have a happy Tuesday jackals!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      He’s reformed. Rehabilitated. A success story for the criminal justice system. The whole discussion about how he’s a “LIAR!” so cannot sully a courtroom is a joke in terms of trials, too. A lot of witnesses are liars in one area/situation or another. Both sides still use them.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      rikyrah

      @Jeffro:

      Which is why I have been wondering..does the State of New York investigate the background of those who would help him post bond?

      Like, say, some shady Russians wanted to give him the bond money…would they investigate the source?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Harrison Wesley

      The Biden-Harris administration wants to invest in women?  It should contact Willard Romney; he’s got binders full of them.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      mrmoshpotato

      It’s like the air went out of a balloon now though.

      Like a wet, juicy fart – which is what they all are. 💩💨🌊

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Geoduck

      I hate the Shiatgibbon as much as most folks here, but people are still dying from COVID. Keep getting your boosters and think about still wearing a mask in the supermarket…

      Reply
    29. 29.

      RevRick

      I read the replies to Rattner’s tweet and they were filled with the usual MAGA whataboutism. They are desperate to erase and rewrite the ugly history of the Trump years.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Ken

      @Jeffro: I have always enjoyed the ending of Trading Places, where the head of the Exchange confronts the Duke brothers and says “All accounts to be settled at the end of the day.” Seeing a variation applied to Trump is delightful. It will be especially pleasant if, after adding up all the assets and subtracting all the debts, he turns out to be worthless.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Princess

      Some Maga dude left a comment on a friend’s meme FB post so I clapped back. In the old days, someone like that would have clapped back at me even harder, but nothing. bupkis. zilch. Sad, low-energy trolls. I agree that some kind of spark has gone out of the whole operation.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      debit

      @Geoduck: Yep.  I work at a long term/senior care facility and covid is still merrily romping through the populace.  We just (literally yesterday) came out of outbreak status. For now.

      If you’re going to see someone in assisted living/long term care, please wear a mask. You could be saving a life.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Kay

      I was at a charity event last night and talking with an aquaintance. Her son has just finished “match day” (physician residency matching) and did not get his first choice (Cincinnati) but instead got Lancaster PA. She IMMEDIATELY followed telling me this with telling me that she thought Cincinnati used “diversity” as a factor and “not one of their picks was a white man”. So what should have been a very happy day for her family -their son is moving toward his dream of being a physician, let’s celebrate, turns into this bitter, ungenerous nasty assumption that everyone who beat him on this one measure didn’t do it on merit.

      This isn’t even good for white men. Blaming women and black people and immigrants every time they come up short is just not a recipe for good people.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      TBone

      @rikyrah: I don’t know but 4 months in federal prison in Miami might be uncomfortably hot soon. Do they get A/C?  Now let’s do Gym Jordan’s defiance of a Congressional subpoena for a matching pair.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Suzanne

      @mrmoshpotato:

      It’s all fun and owning the libs until a bunch of your friends die in a hospital because they refused a free vaccine.

      It’s also all fun and games until you and your friends still make less money than women who still won’t date you.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Princess

      @debit: I was recently the victim of a superspreader event. One guy travelled across an ocean for a party and infected 75% of the people there (of about 20 people). One of them infected me even though we were both wearing masks and avoiding close contact. Frankly, I think  the current variants are too infectious for masks to do much good and are giving people a false sense of security. I suspect that’s the real reason they are no longer being recommended. The CDC has it right: if you’re sick stay the fuck home until you feel better.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Another Scott

      I’d like to think that January 6, 2021 was a wake-up call for lots of people.  That it wasn’t just rooting for one’s home team or one’s tribe, that there were dire consequences for the country in continuing to support TIFG.

      I’d like to think that Dobbs (released on June 24, 2022, but leaked weeks/months earlier) made more people realize our rights are always tentative if we put monsters in charge.

      So, I don’t know if it’s an all-at-once thing, or more a matter of things don’t change until they do.

      We make our future every day.

      Forward!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      TBone

      @Kay: how does she know that every pick was a person of color? Seems like a laser focus on the wrong subject and she needs her glasses adjusted.  With a fire hose.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: So what will their excuse be if right wingers are successful at getting rid of diversity programs? Too many white men think they will always come out on top of everything, and that they deserve to.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Suzanne:

      The Deep Promise of Trumpism was a restored place on top of the social hierarchy for entitled, uneducated white men. How’s that workin’ out?! It’s not. So I think it’s harder to be enthusiastic.

      I think it’s closer to this than Covid.  They’ve done a great job of convincing themselves that Covid is other people’s problem, even when their friends and family members die of it.

      They’re much less enthusiastic because Trump failed.  In 2020 they thought they were on the verge of crushing their enemies forever.  Even during the interregnum Trump told them they could do even better, and win no matter what the vote.  They were hungry for that.

      Then he failed.  They like what he’s still promising, but it’s a whole lot harder to get excited by the guy who finally said the right words but still didn’t deliver.

      @Kay:

      their small-dollar donor base could be shrinking

      This isn’t news.  It’s wonderful and I think it’s important as a measure of how enthusiasm for Trump has dropped.  It’s just that it’s been going on for awhile now.  Trump’s base have not been ponying up the cash like they used to.  He peaked when they thought he could overturn the election, and it’s been downhill ever since.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      sdhays

      @Bupalos: I think it’s simply the losing. The wind started to seep out of the balloon in early 2021. Trump is supposed to crush his enemies, and instead he lost to Joe Biden and Democrats took Congress. And there hasn’t been an opportunity to feel that rush of crushing the Democrats since. The Republican House has been a disaster.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Suzanne

      @Kay: So many white dudes are mortally offended at the idea that women or any people of color might be better than them at something.

      I tried to explain this to a white dude colleague once who espoused a bunch of this kind of crap. At the higher professional levels, higher education levels we’re talking about…. everyone is good. Everyone is skilled. Variation in measures like tests is so small as to be irrelevant. There’s not some imaginary ranked list of people from “most merited” to “least merited”.

      Instead, there’s relative strengths and weaknesses, and everyone has them. People show differentiators in ways that are difficult to measure but are important. (This discussion started when I noted that a student I had interviewed for an internship sent a beautifully calligraphed thank-you note, and I said, “This person is awesome, let’s hire her.” And building a team or a class or any sort of group is going to try to account for those weaknesses. And experience with various communities, cultural sensitivity, an ability to communicate with various people is absolutely a thing you want your group to be able to do. It is a vital aspect of success.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      BellyCat

      @Kay: Ugh. The bigger problem with “Match“ is that it is anti-freemarket.

      The number of residencies are limited based on the type of specialty. The situation creates scarcity for some specialties, which drives salaries up for some and down for others. The most ambitious/talented generally pursue the highest salaries, gutting some much needed areas.

      This is essentially why we have something like 1/3 the number of geriatricians needed in the United States. Harvard’s medical residency did not even have a single applicant.

      As boomers continue to swell senior status, a healthcare crisis for the elderly is being completely ignored.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @Another Scott:

      I’d like to think both of those things and a couple more were true, but if they were, Biden would have a double digit lead in the polls. We don’t live in that country. We live in a country where people do not base their votes on things the government actual can and does control. Instead, they believe that the president is responsible for the price of gas, the cost of Five Guys hamburgers, and the marketing decisions of beer companies.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Jeffro

      @Kay:This isn’t even good for white men. Blaming women and black people and immigrants every time they come up short is just not a recipe for good people.

      100%

      Also, the irony of a white candidate* complaining that (paraphrasing here) he worked twice as hard and was still treated unfairly is just wow.  Sooooo close to getting it!

      *or his mom!

      Reply

