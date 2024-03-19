Real wages are higher, unemployment is lower, and…oh right…there's no deadly pandemic sweeping America. https://t.co/29hmKtKw0y
— Steven Rattner (@SteveRattner) March 18, 2024
An update on Romeo, from cat rescuer & BJ bleg beneficiary Rob:
I wanted to send you an update on our cat shenanigans. Your post really helped!
We bought a LOT of food. I’m am currently working on improving the cat environment. We are converting the guest room in to a cat room with shelves and fun things.
For the moment, it is the private quarantined room of Mr. Romeo. We have still not caught the matrix twin who beat him up. So, we’re bringing Romeo in evenings.
The BIG plan is to catch his outdoor friend Miss Professor Longhair, get her vaccinated and then bring both in for quarantine and eventual release inside to gen pop. I’m expanding the cat patio so there is more outdoor space.– Cheers,Rob
The Biden-Harris administration understands that when we invest in women, ALL of society benefits. pic.twitter.com/SJhjkPfD0C
— CAP Action (@CAPAction) March 18, 2024
A comment from wise commentor Kay, yesterday morning:
… I think a lot of the malevolent MAGA energy has dissipated, at least where I live (75% Trump). Several other commenters in Trump areas say the same. 2020 really felt like there was a heightened risk – I had an actual sort of road rage encounter with one of them in the days before the election and they did these “rolling rallies” where they essentially shut down a highway by going 20 miles an hour in a caravan and no one in local law enforcement would do anything because they were all Trump cultists too. It was really aggressive behavior and meant to intimidate and frightening because it was clear they had co opted law enforcement.
It’s like the air went out of a balloon now though. I genuinely think the high Covid casualties they took disheartened a lot of them. It’s all fun and games and owning the libs until half your friends die.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings