Respect: Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

It was a delight to watch this 9-minute video of Sherrod Brown this morning.

He’s so genuine, and I love his smile – you see it on and off all through the interview.  Unlike the other side, he’s a real person whose emotions and facial expressions are connected to what he is talking about.

I love his response when Lawrence O’Donnell points out that he won with 100% of the vote.

His respect for the people of Ohio shines through whenever he speaks, no matter what the topic.

Think about taking a listen.  It’s really inspirational.

Ohio peeps, and everyone else, can you share your thoughts on what Sherrod Brown has done for Ohio?  And for the rest of us.

Open thread.

    2.

      AddiePray

      My wife was head of a small Jewish school in OH in Oct 2018, when Tree of Life was shot up in Pittsburgh. Sherrod called and left her a message to please contact his office if there was anything he could do, if she had any concerns, etc. A real mensch.

    3.

      Kay

      Brown is probably best known for his work on pensions. His latest pension success was also his biggest:

      WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation (PBGC) approved $35.8 billion in Special Financial Assistance (SFA) funding to the Central States Pension Fund. This means about 40,000 Ohio retirees, workers and their families keep their hard-earned pensions with no cuts. The funding is a direct result of the passage of Brown’s Butch Lewis Act which was included in the American Rescue Plan that Brown helped write and pass.

      “Today, we are putting money back in the pockets of hard-working Ohioans and are keeping our promise to union workers by restoring the retirement security they’ve earned,” said Brown. “After years of advocacy by workers, retirees, and small business owners, Democrats in Congress and this administration finally saved the pensions that union workers in Ohio earned over a lifetime, with no cuts.”

      Brown has been figting for this fix for years touring the state to stand with Ohio retirees, workers and their families, and co-chairing a Congressional Committee on the pension crisis in 2018. Those efforts led to Brown’s Butch Lewis Act being included in the American Rescue Plan, which saved the pensions of more than 100,000 Ohioans. Brown named the legislation in memory of Butch Lewis the former retired head of Teamsters Local 100 in Southwest Ohio. Without this funding, the Central States Pension Fund was expected to run out of money in 2025. Lewis’ widow, Rita Lewis, who joined Brown to lead the fight to protect the pensions of millions of Americans, shared her thoughts on the announcement.

      “Seven plus years of not giving up in the fight to save our hard-earned pensions has finally been rewarded by receipt of $30 billion dollars to secure the promise of a secure and dignified retirement,” said Rita Lewis. “My heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made this wonderful day possible especially Senator Brown, Mike Walden, former President of the NUCPP, who spearheaded our grassroots movement and especially President Biden, a man of principle who kept his promise to millions of Retirees! Without Democratic support this day would have never happened!”

      He also restored pension benefits for Delphi retireees (auto industry) – that was for salaried retired workers (not hourly) so administrative and clerical, managers, engineers, etc. They didn’t have a union to protect them like the hourly workers did, so got screwed.

      He has ads up with retired workers thanking him.

    6.

      Kay

      @WaterGirl:

      I think it mostly stays within Ohio – also, you know the problems with our national media and substantive or complex issues-  although to give Ohio media credit they cover it extensively.

      These are people who earned a pension (so did not save for retirement in a tax advantaged stock plan like a 401k) and then it is just taken from them during a sale of a company or a reorganization. They’re (obviously) too old to go back and do it differently so just screwed. There are enough of them so they could be his margin in a close race in Ohio.

    10.

      Kay

      Sherrod’s 2024 race to me is a test of labor – whether labor can turn voters out when they’re supporting a pro-labor Senator. The same is true nationally with Biden. It’s time for them to put up or shut up. They either support pro labor pols and policy and get them elected or they don’t. If they don’t, I don’t think anyone can blame Democrats if Democrats don’t prioritize their issues.

      They won’t get any better than Brown and Biden. They can’t fail this test.

    13.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Morning everyone.  Anyone else watching Manhunt on AppleTV?  It’s a series about the hunt for John Wilkes Booth immediately after the assassination of Lincoln.  It stars Tobias Menzies as Edwin “Mars” Stanton, the Secretary of War and good friend of Lincoln who more or less led/oversaw the search effort.  Like the excellent podcast 1865, only one episode in, Manhunt is already not shying away from the likely involvement of the Confederacy in the conspiracy to kill Lincoln (a fact that most of my history books never mentioned).  It’s really good.

    14.

      Kay

      @WaterGirl:

      In the past they could complain that Democratic Presidents weren’t pro labor enough – true of both Clinton and Obama. They can’t say that with Biden. The most pro labor ever.

      This is a choice. Their members can choose the financial health and security of themselves and their families OR they can choose to bitch about how much they resent black people, immigrants and women. Voting for Republicans is a luxury for them. They can indulge in these ridiculous culture wars if they want, but don’t come crying to Democrats when Trump and Merino screw you. They will.

    15.

      Bupalos

      He’s an absolute mench, and quite simply does the legwork.

      Your question prompts me to consider just how responsible he is for my conversion from ‘reasonable centrist’ to flaming dem. He showed up to a small classical music event at St. Anne’s church in Cleveland Heights, probably in 1997, and gave a little speech that was really just imploring people to understand that politics was going off the rails, giving very detailed unprecedented examples of things the Gingrich crew was doing with scheduling votes at midnight or somesuch. It was completely inside baseball and made for a technically terrible speech and in a funny way was really nonpartisan and it was in no way about voting for him. It was like a public service announcement and also the most earnest and honest thing imaginable. You could really tell the guy badly wanted to do a job he was working incredibly hard at and believed in and was being prevented from doing.

      Somehow actually being exposed to these “conservative” operatives and their norm-breaking mindset through my (Heritage funded) grad school with the Neocons wasn’t as effective as that little presentation. I kind of forgot that. I owe that guy.

    17.

      rikyrah

      @Kay:

      He also restored pension benefits for Delphi retireees (auto industry) – that was for salaried retired workers (not hourly) so administrative and clerical, managers, engineers, etc. They didn’t have a union to protect them like the hourly workers did, so got screwed.

      He has ads up with retired workers thanking him

       

      CLAP CLAP CLAP CLAP

    18.

      RevRick

      We have a bunch of vulnerable Democrats defending Senate seats in this cycle, Montana (Jon Tester) and Ohio foremost among them. But we also need to support Jacky Rosen in Nevada, Tammy Baldwin in Wisconsin, Ruben Gallegos in Arizona, and likely Elissa Slokin in Michigan. My Senator, Bob Casey, seems pretty safe. Much as I loathe Ted Cruz and Rick Scott, they are probably safe, unless Joe Biden wins Texas and Florida, in which case it’s a Democratic landslide and pop the champagne.

    19.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Kay:

      In the past they could complain that Democratic Presidents weren’t pro labor enough – true of both Clinton and Obama. They can’t say that with Biden. The most pro labor ever.

      Oh, I’ve seen some of that anyway, about blocking the railroad strike. “Union Joe, what a joke.”

    20.

      Kay

      Ohio is unusual because it is the only state with pro union STATE policies and a substantial union presence that is also (now) a red state so they’re essentially “free loaders” on people in other states who vote for Democrats. They could shift that with Sherrod in 2024, so we’ll see.

    22.

      Kay

      @Matt McIrvin:

      That was just ignorance though. Freddie deBoar, who is just lazy, wrote an entire whiny essay about Biden and railway workers AFTER it had become clear that Biden did not screw them. His entire essay was wrong, and wrong because he didn’t read anything. He writes for the NYTimes! Jesus Christ, buddy. Pick up a newspaper. Get current.

      They don’t actually follow labor issues, our ridiculous and useless  “Left”. None of them know anything about unions or labor policy. It’s like they have some vague notion of the Triangle Shirtwaist Fire and that’s where the thought and analysis ends.

    23.

      Bupalos

      @Kay: I’m considering doing some burma-shave down rt. 82.

      “DON’T LET MERINO PULL THE WOOL OVER YOUR EYES”

      “DON’T LET MORONO MAKE US ALL STUPID!”

      HOWEVER YOU SPELL IT

      WE CAN ALL SMELL IT

      A PILE OF MERENO BRINGS FLIES.

    27.

      Jackie

      @RevRick: Very true. We will ALL be dancing in the streets should Colin Allred oust Cancun Cruz!

      I don’t know who’s running opposite of Scott – not enough national exposure? Although that hopefully changes as election season heats up!

    28.

      AM in NC

      @UncleEbeneezer: Mr. AM in NC and I are watching this, and it was news to me about the Confederate Secret Service plot.  Interested to see more of this series and to read more about this conspiracy and why it might have been memory-holed.  A LOT of people were reasonably invested in NOT going back to war immediately after the surrender.

    29.

      Jackie

      WaterGirl, I watched LO’D’s interview last night, and you’re right; Sherrod Brown is a true asset to the Democratic Party.

