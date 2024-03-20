It was a delight to watch this 9-minute video of Sherrod Brown this morning.

He’s so genuine, and I love his smile – you see it on and off all through the interview. Unlike the other side, he’s a real person whose emotions and facial expressions are connected to what he is talking about.

I love his response when Lawrence O’Donnell points out that he won with 100% of the vote.

His respect for the people of Ohio shines through whenever he speaks, no matter what the topic.

Think about taking a listen. It’s really inspirational.

Ohio peeps, and everyone else, can you share your thoughts on what Sherrod Brown has done for Ohio? And for the rest of us.

Open thread.