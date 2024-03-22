Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Friday Evening Open Thread: Jared Kushner, Real Estate Dealer

Jared and his lady wife have insisted that they are out, out, never getting back together with a potential second Trump administration… and there’s no reason not to believe him (until, Murphy forbid, it actually happens), because Kushner’s found a new actually-super-wealthy sugar daddy in Saudi Arabia. The ‘beachfront condos in Gaza’ story is, IMO, further confirmation: If there were any communication between Kushner and TFG’s handlers, they’d have found *some* way to keep him from running his mouth about displacing two million Palestinians until after the election.

And once it’s being pigbladdered discussed in the Washington Post, it’s too late to cobble up some polite fantasy about ‘misspeaking’. Josh Rogin, “Kushner’s Gaza remarks are a dark signal for Trump’s second-term policy” [gift link]:

In a Feb. 15 interview at Harvard University, videos of which have recently emerged, Kushner said several striking things about the Israel-Gaza crisis. “Gaza’s waterfront property could be very valuable,” he said, lamenting that Palestinians had diverted resources away from economic development and toward weapons and tunnels. “It’s a little bit of an unfortunate situation there, but from Israel’s perspective, I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up.”

This language prompted widespread criticism in Arab media as a call for giving Gazan land to Israelis — and as an evocation of ethnic cleansing. Kushner said on X on Tuesday his words were taken out of context. Reached on Thursday, he said he was proposing Gazans be moved only temporarily. “With regard to moving the people, if Israel is going to invade Rafah, there are options they should consider to protect the civilians,” he told me.

In fairness, Kushner did at first say during his Harvard interview that if he were in charge in Israel, he would create “a secure area” inside Israel’s Negev desert to house Palestinians while Israeli forces “finish the job,” in the absence of Arab countries willing to take them in as refugees. Tarek Masoud, his interviewer and faculty director of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Middle East Initiative, asked if this was something under actual consideration in Israel.

“I don’t know,” Kushner said. “I’m sitting in Miami Beach right now. And I’m looking at the situation, and I’m thinking: What would I do if I was there?”

But then, when Masoud pointed out that Palestinians don’t want to leave Gaza for fear Netanyahu might never let them return, Kushner quickly provided justifications for that outcome as well.

“Maybe [they won’t be able to return], but I’m not sure there’s much left of Gaza at this point,” he said. “If you think about even the construct, Gaza was not really a historical precedent, right? It was the result of a war. … So, you have another war. Usually, when wars happen, borders are changed, historically over time.”…

In our interview, Kushner told me he was just making historical observations about the subjective nature of borders. “Most of the modern Middle East, since [the 1916 agreement known as] Sykes-Picot, is based on arbitrary lines drawn by foreigners. There does seem to be a different standard being applied to Gaza than there was to Syria, Yemen and a lot of other places,” he told me…

I’m not a professional, but I read the narrative differently. As I said above, it seems to me an indicator that Kushner is not involved with the Trump campaign. More importantly, IMO: Any Palestinian supporters still cherishing some hope that Saudi Crown Prince / Prime Minister MBS might step in to help them out can ditch those dreams right now. Because if Mohammed Bone Saw had any complaints about Kushner’s proposal, Jared would’ve walked it back no later than 24 hours of the original speech, much less the current controversy.

And while Jared Kushner is under scrutiny…

    19Comments

    1. 1.

      Shalimar

      On a positive note, at least Kushner didn’t personally approve any killings to free up his new blood-drenched development sites.

    3. 3.

      trollhattan

      I just became aware of this today, although it occurred two weeks ago.

      At the opening of its annual conference on fighting antisemitism on Wednesday, the Anti-Defamation League’s CEO defended the decision to honor Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser, Jared Kushner.
      Jonathan Greenblatt, the ADL’s chief, presented Kushner with an award recognizing his Middle East diplomacy. It came less than a day after Trump won a string of overwhelming primary victories, essentially guaranteeing him the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.
      Kushner is not involved in his father-in-law’s 2024 campaign, but he defended him from the stage of the ADL conference. Speaking after Greenblatt, he touted Trump’s record on Israel and said, “You can think whatever you like about Donald Trump, but he’s not an antisemite.”
      The ADL Abraham Accords Champion Award for Kushner marks a pivot of sorts for the ADL, which in 2016 and 2017 was an early and frequent critic of the Trump administration and was the first major Jewish group to call for Trump’s removal from office after the US Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.
      It also comes as the ADL has emphasized its battle against anti-Zionism — especially following Hamas’s October 7 invasion of Israel and the war it started — drawing a parallel between antisemitism on the far right and far left.
      https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/adl-honors-jared-kushner-at-annual-summit-despite-pushback-from-some-groups/ar-BB1jtqep

      Optics, how the fuck do they work, anyway?

    5. 5.

      Tony Jay

      There’s nothing much to say about this, other than what we have here is the son-in-law of a former US President (who is currently seeking re-election) casually talking up the logic of ethnic cleansing, concentration camps, and military conquest while dismissing the historical existence of a city mentioned in the fucking Bible, and you can guarantee that the News Media will spend 0.001% of its coverage acknowledging how mind-blowingly obscene Air-Head’s opinions are and 99%+ explaining how he didn’t actually mean what he said because if he did he’d be a sociopathic loon, and that can’t possibly be the case.

      People like Jared are what the Crown of Gold was designed for.

    6. 6.

      NotMax

      The guy whose own metropolitan newspaper would not commit to about-to-be Dolt 45 for the general election.

      In 2016, the [New York] Observer became one of only a handful of newspapers to officially endorse United States presidential candidate Donald Trump in the Republican Party presidential primaries. The newspaper’s owner and then publisher, Jared Kushner, is Trump’s son-in-law and was an advisor to the Trump presidential campaign. The Observer did not repeat its endorsement after Trump became the Republican nominee for President. Source

    7. 7.

      Shalimar

      @JPL: I meant the property in Serbia that was bombed in 1999 and also the property in Albania, not his verbal misadventure into Gaza.

    8. 8.

      SenyorDave

      “My words were taken out of context”.  The list of leaders who have probably said that include Hitler, Stalin, Idi Amin, Mao, etc.  Jared, you are in excellent company!

    12. 12.

      Scout211

      Jared and his lady wife have insisted that they are out, out, never getting back together with a potential second Trump administration

      Yeah, no. Not believing that for a second.  They said the same thing the first time.  Plus, Bone Saw would be at a great advantage if Jared could get his filthy hands on more US intelligence.

    13. 13.

      Joe Falco

      Future Jared conversation:

      “Ok, but have we thought about the job opportunities for those who will work at the beach resorts that will spring up after the end of the war?”

      Reporter: “You mean the displaced Gazans?”

      JK: “Oh I didn’t say that.”

    14. 14.

      Geminid

      Israel won’t shelter Gazans inside its southern region, and early in the war US, French and UK leaders told Netanyahu  they wouldn’t stand for Israel shifting Gazans into Egypt, so Kushner is just talking shit.

      Kushner made an obvious point, that Gazans will have have a better life when they give up the dream of reclaiming lands held before 1948. They are an educated people with as much potential as anyone. But Kushner is not contributing to that future with this scheme, but rather is undermining it.

    16. 16.

      Quadrillipede

      If someone lies repeatedly and provably for years, then, outside of a legal proceeding, who even cares what they say? Why does “known liar says words” even constitute news?

      IJDGI… 🫤

    18. 18.

      JoyceH

      Of course he meant that the Palestinians would only be removed temporarily! After all, someone is going to have to clean all those hotels and casinos.

      Reply
      Geminid

      @Geminid: Saudie Arabia and the UAE have said they will help rebuild Gaza, and they’ve got the money to do it. But they won’t help is Hamas is in control, and they won’t help if Israel is either. They ontend to help a Gaza controled by the Palestinian Authority, and they are already engineering a P.A. that could be up to the task.

      Many Westerners think this cannot be. They’re like, “Alas! I once believed in a Two-State Solution to this terrible problem, but I see it is now impossible.”

      The Saudis and the Emiratis are like, “We’ll git ‘er done.” They know this situation better than Westerners and have more at stake. They also have the resources and the backing of the U.S., so I do not discount their plans.

