Late Night Open Thread: 'Tis the Sneezin' Season

Late Night Open Thread: ‘Tis the Sneezin’ Season

If you find yourself suddenly tired, sad, cranky… maybe it’s (also) your histamines. Apparently it’s time for us to start washing our faces as obsessively as we’ve learned to wash our hands, paying particular attention to eyebrows & eyelashes. And maybe take the ‘outdoor’ clothes off as soon as you walk in the door, or at least before you go into your bedroom.

Per the Associated Press, “Allergy season arrived early in US. Here’s how to keep pollen from ruining your spring”:

Allergy season is here — and it’s earlier and stronger than expected.

More than 80 million Americans deal with itchy eyes, runny nose and other symptoms of seasonal allergies, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America…

Dr. Rachna Shah usually starts looking at pollen counts in the Chicago area in April. But she peeked at her data in mid-February, and saw tree pollen was already at a “moderate” level.

“This season has been so nuts,” said Shah, an allergist and director of the Loyola Medicine Allergy Count. “Granted, it was a pretty mild winter, but I didn’t expect it to be so early.”

Shah said she believes this season will be longer than other years, assuming the weather remains warm. Experts say climate change has led to longer and more intense allergy seasons.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America issues an annual ranking of the most challenging cities to live in if you have allergies, based on over-the-counter medicine use, pollen counts and the number of available allergy specialists. This year, the top five were Wichita, Kansas; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Greenville, South Carolina; Dallas; and Oklahoma City…

The best and first step to controlling allergies is avoiding exposure. That’s easier said than done when everyone wants to enjoy spring weather.

To prevent allergy issues, keep windows closed at home and in the car, avoid going out when pollen counts are highest and change clothes when you get home.

Pollen trackers can help with planning. The American Academy of Allergy Asthma and Immunology tracks levels through a network of counting stations across the U.S. Counts are available at its website and via email

As with all self-care, there is no One Weird Trick, but sometimes enough small modifications can make a crucial difference. Ah, the ‘joys’ of being made of meat jelly…

    3. 3.

      Kristine

      My allergies—and the resulting asthma attacks—lessened to a great extent after I left Florida. I remember one of my organic chem profs telling us that if you moved to Florida with no allergies, in 5 years you’d have every allergy known to man.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Allergies are one reason I’ve in coastal CA most of my life — much less pollen blowing in from the Pacific. Still feels like the pollen apocalypse thanks to flowering trees on all sides of the house

      Allergies are probably also one reason I’m a night person, since pollen drops out of the air when it cools down in the evening.

      Mike in NC

      We live on a golf course with a million trees around us. For several years I got a springtime sinus infection, but now I’m acclimated to it. But every day I have to hose down the car to get rid of yellow pollen.

      Poe Larity

      I’m just going to go work at a Napa winery and sleep in their caves, Those barrels aren’t going to guard themselves.

      Adam L Silverman

      This is why I have a Navage. And use it every day. Sometimes two or three times during allergy season.

      Melancholy Jaques

      @HumboldtBlue:

      It is a mistake to regard any corporate owned media as anything but the opposition. Moments like this, they show us who they really are, who they really want to be.

