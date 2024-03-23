Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Taylor Swift Music Recommendations

A few months ago I asked for suggestions for good Taylor Swift songs because I had never listened to her.

I have had a dozen tabs open with songs you had suggested, but that’s not practical, so I decided to make a playlist.  Now I’m finally ready to listen, and I am looking for suggestions for really good Taylor Swift songs to add to the playlist.

Playlist so far.

What else would you guys recommend?

As long as I get some good Taylor Swift recommendations I’ll be happy, so don’t feel like you’re limited to Taylor Swift.

    47Comments

    3. 3.

      Rachel bakes

      From my 17 year old:

      “Look what you made me do”

      ”welcome to New York “

      ”we are never getting back together”

      ”mean “

      ”our song”

      ”my tears ricochet “

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Who?

      Just kidding. A little. There’s a Disney ad I see featuring her and those few seconds my main reaction is, I don’t get why she’s such a huge deal. But I understand I’m old and out of touch. Also, I’m an idiot for trying to draw any kind of conclusion from 10 seconds.

      Also don’t get why Billie Eilish is a big deal.

      /curmudgeon

      I’ll listen to the playlist and try to get educated. Probably better than the random 70s soundtracks that keep popping up in my brain, much to the puzzlement of both my wife and myself.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mousebumples

      I also recommend the Eras Tour (on Disney+), if you just want to experience the music and her showwomanship.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Brooklyn Dodger

      Just getting familiar with her songs. I like “Karma.”

      Thanks for the tip of “All Too Well”, I’ll check it out.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Rob

      @Suzanne: Absolutely! When I had that CD in the car and the 10-minute version was coming up, I made sure that kleenex were handy in the front of the car.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Manyakitty

      @TerryTime: but will they let you listen in order or will they shuffle it? Not that it matters in this case, probably, but I am enraged that you can’t just look up a song and hear it without paying for yet another one of their scam unlimited programs. Ridiculous. Amazon is one of the main contributors to the enshittification of everything. I’m still so pissed that they’re charging more for less and less and less that I’m just about ready to deal with the inconvenience and give Bezos the boot.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      clay

      She’s done some notable collaborations. Check out “The Alcott” by The National, which she co-wrote and sings on.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      My sense of Taylor Swift is that she’s not so much a great musician but just very, very good at tapping into the zeitgeist.  Instead of listening to her, I’d watch her music videos, google blank space, style, look what you made me do, bejewelled, wildest dreams.

      wildest dreams is a good example of what I mean:  the story told by the video does not track the lyrics but isn’t incompatible with them either; instead, it just tells a completely different story from the one you’d expect from just hearing the song.  I think her music videos much more clever & interesting than her songs, which are undeniably banal.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Craig

      Fairly clueless. I’ve tried to not be a “whatever” person about her. Don’t really know pop music anymore. My old friend that bonded with me over Norwegian Black Metal in the 90s has been going off on her since around 2019, complementing the production and writing. This week I learned that I have heard her, I just didn’t know it. Shake It Off is a catchy as hell song. I might watch The Eras Tour tonight. I think I prefer Billie Eilish, but whatever, there’s more to life than punk rock, metal and hip-hop.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      SpaceUnit

      I would recognize exactly two Taylor Swift songs, but I’m planning to watch the concert on Disney at some point.

      If old school rock is more your cup of tea The Warning released another banger last week.  Those girls are just killing it right now.  Hell You call a Dream (live)

      You’re welcome.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mel

      It’s not Taylor Swift, but give a listen to The Revivalists “Wish I Knew You”. Such a great band, and such a terrific song.

      Also well worth a listen: LP’s  “Lost on You”, and Susan Tedeschi’s gorgeous, bluesy tune “You Need to Be With Me”.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      WaterGirl

      @Ivan X: Well, then I wrote the last line of the post just for you!

      As long as I get some good Taylor Swift recommendations I’ll be happy, so don’t feel like you’re limited to Taylor Swift.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Jackie

      WaterGirl, if you have Disney Plus, her movie concert is available to watch. If you’re wanting to understand the Taylor Swift phenomenon, that may be fun.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Prescott Cactus

      Thanks Watergirl !

      I’ve never listened to one of songs. This will be interesting. Am I stuck with The Who and the Pearl Jams forever? No problem if I was…

      Just in case, are these going to be available on 8-tracks or only cassettes ?

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Mike S

      The Disney Folklore The Long Pond sessions documentary is quite good. Its fun to watch her process of writing. I’m a fan.

      I like this song from Folklore.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      JoyceH

      I don’t have Disney Plus, but have been wondering about it. I like quite a number of the Disney animated movies and would like to see them again – Moana, Brave, the Princess and the Frog, Tangled, etc. I assume they have other stuff there so – what other stuff do they have?

      Reply
    40. 40.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Suzanne: ​

      Her best song is “All Too Well”, and the ten-minute version is incredible.

      This. I can’t remember the last time a song has had quite that much of an effect on me on first listening. Thanks for recommending it in the first Taylor Swift thread.

      ETA:

      @Rachel bakes:

      ”we are never getting back together”

      Yeah, that’s another good one.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      gwangung

      @JoyceH: Everybody knows about Star Wars and Marvel, but if you’re old enough to remember all the cheesy low level comedies Disney used to produce. particularly the ones that somehow became nostalgia bait later, they’re still making them. And they’re on Disney Plus.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      JoyceH

      Hey, I’m dating myself, but does anyone else remember when the weekly Disney TV show was originally called The Wonderful World of Color? My sister and I would go over to the neighbor lady’s house to watch it on her color TV. (Once color became standard, it was renamed The Wonderful World of Disney.)

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Craig

      @JoyceH: I went down a YouTube Disney rabbit hole awhile ago looking for Donald in Mathmagicland and came across the first episode where Walt shows off the color. Pretty cool.

      Reply

