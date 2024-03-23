A few months ago I asked for suggestions for good Taylor Swift songs because I had never listened to her.

I have had a dozen tabs open with songs you had suggested, but that’s not practical, so I decided to make a playlist. Now I’m finally ready to listen, and I am looking for suggestions for really good Taylor Swift songs to add to the playlist.

Playlist so far.

What else would you guys recommend?

As long as I get some good Taylor Swift recommendations I’ll be happy, so don’t feel like you’re limited to Taylor Swift.