The rest of the comments were smacking Boebert like she was a piñata.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: President Biden Has An Omnibus Spending Bill to Sign

Saturday Morning Open Thread: President Biden Has An Omnibus Spending Bill to Sign

by | 11 Comments

This post is in: C.R.E.A.M.

Per the Associated Press, “Senate passes $1.2 trillion funding package in early morning vote, ending threat of partial shutdown”:

The Senate passed a $1.2 trillion package of spending bills in the early morning hours Saturday, a long overdue action nearly six months into the budget year that will push any threats of a government shutdown to the fall. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The vote was 74-24. It came after funding had expired for the agencies at midnight, but the White House sent out a notice shortly after the deadline announcing the Office of Management and Budget had ceased shutdown preparations because there was a high degree of confidence that Congress would pass the legislation and the president would sign it on Saturday.

“Because obligations of federal funds are incurred and tracked on a daily basis, agencies will not shut down and may continue their normal operations,” the White House statement said.

Prospects for a short-term government shutdown had appeared to grow Friday evening after Republicans and Democrats battled over proposed amendments to the bill. Any successful amendments to the bill would have sent the legislation back to the House, which had already left town for a two-week recess.

But shortly before midnight Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a breakthrough.

“It’s been a very long and difficult day, but we have just reached an agreement to complete the job of funding the government,” Schumer said. “It is good for the country that we have reached this bipartisan deal. It wasn’t easy, but tonight our persistence has been worth it.”…

Rep. Jeffries had a pretty good day:



Pastor Johnson’s flock, not so much:


Leopards, faces, things of that nature…

  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • ColoradoGuy
  • EarthWindFire
  • Geo Wilcox
  • MattF
  • New Deal democrat
  • p.a.
  • Princess
  • RevRick

    3. 3.

      Another Scott

      Yup, this is Gingrich’s House. Recycling noisy demonizing failure still gets you failure.

      [ womp, womp ]

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MattF

      I get the feeling that Johnson keeps sending them back to their districts because he’s tired of their complaining all the time.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Princess

      “People over Politics” is such bullshit but it’s the kind of thing normies eat up with a spoon, so good for Jeffries. It can be Biden’s campaign slogan.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      New Deal democrat

      Just what is Digital World Acquisition Company, the SPAC that is trying to line Trump’s pockets with enough cash just in time to avoid New York seizing his properties?

      According to Wikipedia,

      On October 20, 2021, DWAC and Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) announced that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement that would combine the two entities, allowing TMTG to become a publicly traded company. DWAC was created with the help of ARC Capital, a Shanghai-based firm specializing in listing Chinese companies on American stock exchanges that has been a target of SEC investigations for misrepresenting shell corporations. Some investors were surprised to learn that their investment money was being used to finance a Trump company. In 2021, the DWAC Trump venture was linked with another company, China Yunhong Holdings, based in Wuhan, Hubei, until its lead banker who was running the merger promised to sever ties with China in December 2021, stating that Yunhong was to “dissolve and liquidate”. In February 2022, Reuters reported that the connection between Shanghai-based ARC Capital and Digital World was more extensive than thought, with ARC having offered money to get the SPAC off the ground

       
      …. In October 2021 it was reported that House representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) [last seen taking Mike Johnson hostage to attempt to prevent the House funding Ukraine] had purchased between $15,000 and $50,000 DWAC shares after the Trump merger was announced.
       
      Per Invictus at The Big Picture, “the address of Digital World Acquisition Corp [is] 3109 Grand Ave, Miami, FL. It’s a UPS store. I’m sure it’s fine. Nothing to see here, folks. Move along.”
       
      What are the odds that during a second term, in addition to Ukraine, Trump wouldn’t lift a finger to help Taiwan?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RevRick

      @Princess: I agree that it’s a bullshit slogan. Aristotle, after all, located Politics under the category of Ethics. It is supposed to be how we work together for the common good, which, of course, means arguing about what constitutes the common good, and also how best to attain it.
      The problem with most of the GOP caucus is that they have adopted the nihilistic notion that there is no common good, and the function of government has become one of repression.

      Reply

