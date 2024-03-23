BREAKING: Senate passes $1.2 trillion funding package in early morning vote, ending threat of partial shutdown https://t.co/kCCXrrYxrI
— The Associated Press (@AP) March 23, 2024
Per the Associated Press, “Senate passes $1.2 trillion funding package in early morning vote, ending threat of partial shutdown”:
The Senate passed a $1.2 trillion package of spending bills in the early morning hours Saturday, a long overdue action nearly six months into the budget year that will push any threats of a government shutdown to the fall. The bill now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
The vote was 74-24. It came after funding had expired for the agencies at midnight, but the White House sent out a notice shortly after the deadline announcing the Office of Management and Budget had ceased shutdown preparations because there was a high degree of confidence that Congress would pass the legislation and the president would sign it on Saturday.
“Because obligations of federal funds are incurred and tracked on a daily basis, agencies will not shut down and may continue their normal operations,” the White House statement said.
Prospects for a short-term government shutdown had appeared to grow Friday evening after Republicans and Democrats battled over proposed amendments to the bill. Any successful amendments to the bill would have sent the legislation back to the House, which had already left town for a two-week recess.
But shortly before midnight Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced a breakthrough.
“It’s been a very long and difficult day, but we have just reached an agreement to complete the job of funding the government,” Schumer said. “It is good for the country that we have reached this bipartisan deal. It wasn’t easy, but tonight our persistence has been worth it.”…
Rep. Jeffries had a pretty good day:
The House has passed legislation to fund the government, meet the needs of everyday Americans and avoid a shutdown.
People. Over. Politics. pic.twitter.com/gPIi0HpURT
— Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) March 22, 2024
Leader Jeffries: Let us turn to our national security priorities and make sure that we don't abandon the people of Ukraine in their hour of greatest need. pic.twitter.com/JUsxzJNvAT
— House Judiciary Dems (@HouseJudiciary) March 22, 2024
Pastor Johnson’s flock, not so much:
Republicans, having realized the massive mistake voters made putting them in charge are now determined to retire in as many numbers as possible to rectify the mistake and put Jeffries in charge.
— LadyGrey ???????????? (@TWLadyGrey) March 22, 2024
I wish the average person could understand that Republicans are such a disaster at being in charge of anything that their House Members are resigning in mass because they hate each other so much.
They are begging people not to put them in charge of things anymore. https://t.co/UJzYTNDCVk
— That Well-Adjusted Biden Guy (@What46HasDone) March 22, 2024
Leopards, faces, things of that nature…
And who, pray tell, taught the Freedom Caucus that they could burn down the House to get whatever they want? Whomst, Newton Leroy? https://t.co/ihMVYxyS6n
— Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) March 23, 2024
