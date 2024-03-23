look at this cat! his name is Bruce and he is real https://t.co/9uGUlHOgCC pic.twitter.com/qOslqMnA1c — mang mang, my baby shot me down (@mangmangmang) March 21, 2024

Incorrect assemblage at the factory, always read the instructions

According to I Can Haz Cheeseburger:

Bruce was brought into the vet for reasons unbeknownst to us, probably because his owners were wondering what is up with this crazy chimera cat? It turns out that Bruce is fine and healthy, and the vets describe him as a Minuet, which is a combination of a Persian cat and a Munchkin cat…

Munchkin cats have shortened limbs, like dachshunds. So the little dude inherited a (fortunately modified) ‘peke face’ from the Persian side of his gene line, he’s an XXY male with achondroplasia, and considering his pale eyes, probably a whole bunch of other extremely recessive genes as well. And yet, still (to human eyes) adorably cute… which he probably doesn’t love, either.