Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Are *You* Ready for the Weekend?…

According to I Can Haz Cheeseburger:

Bruce was brought into the vet for reasons unbeknownst to us, probably because his owners were wondering what is up with this crazy chimera cat? It turns out that Bruce is fine and healthy, and the vets describe him as a Minuet, which is a combination of a Persian cat and a Munchkin cat…

Munchkin cats have shortened limbs, like dachshunds. So the little dude inherited a (fortunately modified) ‘peke face’ from the Persian side of his gene line, he’s an XXY male with achondroplasia, and considering his pale eyes, probably a whole bunch of other extremely recessive genes as well. And yet, still (to human eyes) adorably cute… which he probably doesn’t love, either.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      That’s a cool lookin’ kitty! Quite a mix of things going on there and it’s adorable! Our Morty is kind of like that; Scottish Fold, Thai (old school Siamese) cat, snowshoe, polydactyl (14 in front & 10 in the rear) and big blue eyes all in one furry package of cute.

      I love the eyes on that kitty, same with the Tux in front and orange out back…lol!

      Betty Cracker

      It’s a mild night (temps in the 60s), so we left all the windows open. Now I’m awake because the Limpkins are screaming their heads off. They are as loud as any peacock.

      TBone

      Wide awake at 4am, hubby had surgery yesterday, has a hole in a major artery as a result.  Surgery unsuccessful, needs more surgery.  Supposed to take it easy for a few days, not lift or pull anything so he doesn’t have a blowout.  So what’s he doing?  Not taking it easy, straining trying to open a stuck jar lid, lifting things, etc. This man gonna be the death of me.  I need to tackle, rope and hogtie.  Wish I had a tranq dart gun.

      Reply

