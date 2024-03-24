Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Double Angel Match Up to $100 for Worker Power in AZ

Double Angel Match Up to $100 for Worker Power in AZ

I got a phone call with a fundraising offer that’s right up our alley and too good to pass up – external matching for two of our key states – but it has a timetable attached.   And we can’t pursue that while we’re still raising funds for Worker Power.

So, to help goose our current effort along, we’re running two Angel matches at once, which gives us a double match for donations up to $100.  So $100 = $300, $75 = $225, $50 = $150, $25 = $75, $10 = $30, $5 = $15.

To count toward the double match, tell us about your donation in the comments, or send me an email message.

Right now, as you know, we are trying to fund a boots-on-the ground voter registration team for three weeks.  If we can fund the first 2 weeks right now, I am hoping we can defer funding for the third week until after we have pursued this pending opportunity.

What’s at stake?  Why District 2 and District 4 in AZ?  In a word: micro-targeting!

  • 11 electoral votes to keep Biden as president
  • replace Sinema with Ruben Gallego to hold the Senate seat
  • flip one seat in the U.S. House to beat the vulnerable Republican who barely beat Jevin Hodge
  • pick up two AZ House seats  (Republicans hold the AZ House by 2 seats)
  • pick up one AZ Senate seat  (Republicans hold the AZ Senate by 2 seats)
  • get rid of the charter-school-loving election denier who chose Clarence Thomas as her son’s godfather
  • as a bonus, creepy crazy Kari Lake loses again!

Remember, this time it’s personal!

Open thread!

