Does anyone know how the attempted boycott of Meet the Press went today?

Good morning to everyone planning to #BoycottMeetThePress today. Platforming serial liars is how we got here. No more.#NoRonna — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) March 24, 2024

Thank you. Shame on @NBCNews for platforming this coup-plotting, election stealing conspiracy theorist. I hope @dananessel indicts her. https://t.co/temgzWHU5e — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 24, 2024

“I made an offer everyone refused.” – Don Poorleone #DonPoorleone pic.twitter.com/XrxsWE7eA6 — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) March 24, 2024

Love the mockery! Needling Donnie the day before (hopefully) he has a come to Jesus meeting with the judge who will determine the future of his financial life.

“I just start making him sell properties. I don’t even wait. When you’re Attorney General, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ‘em by the real estate.”

-Letitia James, soon — KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) March 18, 2024

Open thread.