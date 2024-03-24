Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Looks like Ronna (not Romney) and Donnie Are Going Through Some Things

Looks like Ronna (not Romney) and Donnie Are Going Through Some Things

Does anyone know how the attempted boycott of Meet the Press went today?

Love the mockery! Needling Donnie the day before (hopefully) he has a come to Jesus meeting with the judge who will determine the future of his financial life.

    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      Why aren’t these people smart enough to slink off and hope that no one notices them?  Ronna will have brought this on herself by increasing the likelihood of being prosecuted.

    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      @rikyrah:

      The Breakfast Club was FORTY YEARS AGO 😔😭

      I am old 😢

      Get used to it. :-)

      I long ago got used to the idea that most Americans didn’t remember where they were when they heard that JFK was shot, BECAUSE THEY HADN’T BEEN BORN YET.

      (I was in my fifth-grade classroom on that overcast Friday in northern Virginia, if you’re wondering. Or even if you’re not. Reality is like that.)

    12. 12.

      mrmoshpotato

      @lowtechcyclist:

      I long ago got used to the idea that most Americans didn’t remember where they were when they heard that JFK was shot, BECAUSE THEY HADN’T BEEN BORN YET. 

      Ahoy!

    13. 13.

      Another Scott

      Nobody would ever believe that Don Poorleone picture.

      The hand is much, much too big.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    14. 14.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @mrmoshpotato: Eat your Wheaties.

      If you’re eating breakfast cereal and lying to yourself that starch cardboard is better for you than delicious cinnamon and oat clusters, you’re depriving yourself for no good reason.

    15. 15.

      West of the Rockies

      Question… would America be better off if Trump loses badly in November and Democrats have full control of Congress (but the QOP likely won’t dissipate and become less dangerous)…

      Or The Turd dies and the cult of personality breaks like a bad fever?

      I know Trump going to prison is theoretically a possibility, but I will believe it when I see it

      How does Trumpism actually end?

    17. 17.

      Jackie

      NBC’s money would be better spent having Liz Cheney as a Republican spokesperson – at least temporarily through the elections. She’s an honest TIFG hater.

    21. 21.

      smith

      Another amusing bit of news — when second son Eric went hat in hand to rich guys he knows to ask them to lend dear old Dad a mere $464 million, they laughed at him! He was apparently astounded. Didn’t they know who he is?

    22. 22.

      lowtechcyclist

      @West of the Rockies:

      I’d prefer full control of Congress. Cult or no cult, there’s shit that needs to be attended to, from voting rights to reproductive rights to climate change, and a shitload of things in between.  I want to see a Congress that moves mountains to make this country and our world a better place.

    23. 23.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Marcopolo:

      Um, why not both? I’d say “hell, all three,” but you probably don’t want a decaying corpse in a jail cell. 

      Yeah!  Give us both!  Especially after the decade of abuse the orange shitstain has subjected us to.

    24. 24.

      Another Scott

      @West of the Rockies: There are still LaRouchies and Moonies and so forth out there.  They don’t matter in national politics any more though.

      It ends by defeating them in November.

      Politicians want to be elected.  If some movement keeps losing, then politicians who have a chance of winning won’t join it.  And that movement will fade away.

      My $0.02.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    33. 33.

      BeautifulPlumage

      Someone on Bluesky or Xitter said this isn’t even the largest bond amount put up in NY. I don’t know where to start looking for that kind of info but am curious about it. Anyone here know where this info migth be found?

    35. 35.

      mrmoshpotato

      @JPL:

      That can’t be! That was a good movie. 

      Would it be ok for The Breakfast Club to be 40 years old if it totally sucked? 😁

