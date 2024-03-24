Does anyone know how the attempted boycott of Meet the Press went today?
Good morning to everyone planning to #BoycottMeetThePress today.
Platforming serial liars is how we got here.
No more.#NoRonna
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) March 24, 2024
.
Thank you.
Shame on @NBCNews for platforming this coup-plotting, election stealing conspiracy theorist. I hope @dananessel indicts her. https://t.co/temgzWHU5e
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 24, 2024
.
“I made an offer everyone refused.”
– Don Poorleone #DonPoorleone pic.twitter.com/XrxsWE7eA6
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) March 24, 2024
Love the mockery! Needling Donnie the day before (hopefully) he has a come to Jesus meeting with the judge who will determine the future of his financial life.
“I just start making him sell properties. I don’t even wait. When you’re Attorney General, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ‘em by the real estate.”
-Letitia James, soon
— KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸 (@kdnerak33) March 18, 2024
.
Well done, all. pic.twitter.com/zNbga7kjVY
— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) March 24, 2024
Open thread.
