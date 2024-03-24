Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

No one could have predicted…

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires Republicans to act in good faith.

Tide comes in. Tide goes out. You can’t explain that.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

“woke” is the new caravan.

Dead end MAGA boomers crying about Talyor Swift being a Dem is my kind of music. Turn it up.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

Trump makes a mockery of the legal system and cowardly judges just sit back and let him.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Donald Trump, welcome to your everything, everywhere, all at once.

There is one struggling party in US right now, and it’s not the Democrats.

The GOP is a fucking disgrace.

Republicans got rid of McCarthy. Democrats chose not to save him.

It may be funny to you motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Sunday Morning Open Thread: Palm Sunday

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Palm Sunday

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: , , , , ,

Something attempted, something done:

President Joe Biden on Saturday signed a $1.2 trillion package of spending bills after Congress had passed the long overdue legislation just hours earlier, ending the threat of a partial government shutdown.

“This agreement represents a compromise, which means neither side got everything it wanted,” Biden said in a statement. “But it rejects extreme cuts from House Republicans and expands access to child care, invests in cancer research, funds mental health and substance use care, advances American leadership abroad, and provides resources to secure the border. … That’s good news for the American people.”…

 


Another religious celebration of the Spring equinox:

… This year, Palm Sunday falls on March 24. Also known as Passion Sunday, it marks the start of Holy Week. The most sacred week of the Christian year includes the Good Friday re-enactment of Jesus’ crucifixion story and death, and their belief in his resurrection on Easter…

In the biblical Palm Sunday story, a cheering crowd greeted Jesus along the road. Some spread their garments on the ground; others threw down leafy branches they had cut from the fields. In the Gospel of John, they are branches from palms, a tree that symbolized victory and triumph…

The ritual or liturgy typically starts with a blessing of the palms by clergy. It’s followed by a reading of the Passion of Christ, meaning an account of the final events of Jesus’ life…

Ashes can be purchased, but some churches make their own by burning the palms from prior years.

They’re used to make the ashes for Ash Wednesday, the solemn day of fasting and reflection that signals the start of Christianity’s most penitent season.

 
Palm-Out Sunday, and every day…
Sunday Morning Open Thread: Palm Sunday

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

Per Politico, “It’s ‘brass tacks’ time for cash-strapped Trump campaign”:

Donald Trump doesn’t have the money to match what Democrats are expected to spend against him in the presidential campaign. He’s holding fewer of his expensive, signature rallies. He’s ramping up his fundraising — but trying to pay down his legal bills. And he’s about to get swamped on the airwaves.

Inside his constellation of donors, there is an acknowledgment that the campaign needs to begin building up its war chest — and quickly bring more backers on board.

“Make no mistake, it’s not going to be easy,” said former Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, a major donor. “There’s donor fatigue. And what we have to focus on is not just fundraising, but making sure that people understand the contrast between the two candidates.”…

Still, she said, it’s time to “get down to the brass tacks of having events and fundraisers,” which she said is underway. Republicans in the donor community “need to circle the wagons and support President Trump,” she added, without fear of “being silenced by the media and threats from other people in terms of being a Trump donor.”

Trump is running ahead of Biden in early general election polls, but not by much. And Republicans are already contending with an onslaught of spending by Biden’s campaign. Biden and the Democratic National Committee ended last month with $97.5 million cash on hand, more than double what Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee had together, not counting either side’s joint fundraising committees.

Trump, meanwhile, has been forced to divert tens of millions of dollars to pay for his legal expenses. And his campaign has taken steps in recent weeks to slash costs, starting the general election at a massive financial disadvantage. Since March 6, the day after Super Tuesday, Biden and his super PAC have spent nearly $6 million combined on ads, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact, while Trump and his super PAC have spent just a fraction of that total — shy of $1.5 million.

Trump campaign officials say the operation has been cognizant of spending since the beginning. Top advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita have looked for ways to be operationally lean, according to aides. They’ve done fewer of Trump’s signature big stadium gatherings, favoring tele-rallies and smaller get-out-the-vote or policy events. They’re operating out of “typical” campaign headquarters instead of working out of a highrise like they did in 2020, and taking UberX instead of black car services.

On days he isn’t traveling or appearing in court, Trump is working the phone to drum up support or thank donors. He spent multiple days this week for “hours at a time” on the phone with donors, according to an aide granted anonymity to speak freely, and has next Wednesday and Thursday blocked off for fundraising calls where the former president makes a personalized pitch for support…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty
  • catclub
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Frankensteinbeck
  • Geminid
  • hueyplong
  • Jeffro
  • JPL
  • Ken
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Princess
  • RevRick
  • sab
  • satby
  • stinger
  • TBone
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    39Comments

    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      Same con man, just not as good at it as he used to be. Too wrapped up in his own grievances, and less into channeling the grievances of his followers. And maybe, just maybe, the whole thing is wearing thin.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      Wonder what industry it’ll supposedly be about the next time he says something like that. (Hard to believe there won’t be a next time.)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Trump knew what he was doing when he dropped those words in at the end of a riff on the auto industry. He’s practiced at delivering a vicious message with just enough ambiguous context to give plausible deniability, and that many journalists will go along.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      hueyplong

      “In referencing a bloodbath, Orange God was merely lamenting the tragedy of after-birth abortions that occur daily under the watch of the Democrat Party.  So typical of the librul media to twist his comments into something misleading and threatening.  And if they do it again, they’ll all be executed under the second Trump Administration.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Every successful conman knows when it’s time to skip town. Trump waited too long and now there’s no place to go. Unable to hide under the radar anymore, everyone can see in real time how Trump managed to go bankrupt so many times. It’s guaranteed that he will make the stupidest decision every single time. He’s his own worse enemy.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ken

      former Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia

      Ah yes, the 2020 Georgia runoffs. What a cheerful reminder to start the day.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Geminid

      @Ken: Senator Raphael Warnock is a featured guest on CBS’s Sunday news show (Face the Nation?) this morning. That should be good.

      Rep. Michael McCaul (TX) is the other guest. McCaul is Foreign Relations Chairman and a big Ukraine hawk, so I expect prospects for the Ukraine aid package will be the main topic in his interview.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Geminid:

      If I could trust the news media to do their job, I’d just take it for granted that he’d be asked if he’s signed the discharge petition, and if not, why not.

      A century or so ago, there used to be overtly partisan newspapers. Back in the 1960s, 70s, 80s, I used to hear about how our more allegedly impartial media was a big improvement. I’m ready to try the old way again.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JPL

      Ronna will be on Meet The Press and will come across like the partisan hack she is.    You heard it here first.    She’ll have to wait a long time before going on MSNBC.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Ken: I have never understood how this person ever ended up in politics. She has no useful experience, no skills, no charisma, and not many smarts.

      Oh wait…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jeffro

      Since it is Palm Sunday, it’s my fervent hope that some cheeky reporter asks the orange moron about his plans to celebrate Jesus’ birthday next Sunday – Easter. 😁

      Orange Morin’s response would probably only elicit a 1-day headline (at best) but it’d be soooo worth it!

      ”we plan on having cake – happy birthday, Jesus!” 🤣

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Geminid

      @lowtechcyclist: McCaul probably won’t sign a discharge petition because he is in leadership, but I expect he will encourage rank-and-file members to sign it when the time comes.

      There should be enough Republicans to make up for 10+ non-signing Democrats. But I don’t expect most of them to sign until the House comes back into session.

      Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole said that one way or another, the aid package was going to get a floor vote. He evidently believes the signatures will be there if neccesary.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      Turkish municipal elections are next Sunday. The big one is Istanbul, with 17 million citizens and patronage opportunities to match. Opposition CH Party member Imamoglu won the 2018 election by 12,000 votes, but served only 17 days before the federal election commission ordered a redo. Imamoglu won that one by over 600,000 votes.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I spent several hours yesterday trying to figure out how to make a tiktok video. My publisher wants me on there because a lot of YA readers are there. I hate doing stuff like that on my phone. It sucks battery and the interface is so small that I can’t read it. I am old. Anyway, I have to do the same thing again today because yesterday, I failed.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Princess

      This quotation from Loeffler is pretty damning about the state of their campaign:

      Still, she said, it’s time to “get down to the brass tacks of having events and fundraisers,” which she said is underway. Republicans in the donor community “need to circle the wagons and support President Trump,” she added, without fear of “being silenced by the media and threats from other people in terms of being a Trump donor.”

      It looks like (from polls) they’ve secured their base while Biden has not, yet. But Biden has his donors onside and they do not. It’s really really late in the cycle to be starting to corral donors. And the reasons their donors are giving for not donating are eye-opening. Parts of our base won’t pay any attention until August and never do.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      catclub

      @JPL: like the partisan hack she is.    You heard it here first.    She’ll have to wait a long time before going on MSNBC.

       

      nanoseconds.

      ever heard of morning Joe? also a partisan hack.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Frankensteinbeck

      The strategic omissions in the news are impressive, and they still sound bad.  The most glaring omission to me in the OP is implying Trump is phone banking regular donors when he’s spending hours a day begging the wealthy to pay his legal bills for him.  In the context of real life this doesn’t sound like a campaign having to trim sails and be efficient.  It sounds like Trump’s personal finances are supremely fucked and he is in a desperate panic, squeezing every political source to keep himself afloat.

      No attempt at media covering is going to convince normies that ‘bloodbath’ is anything but a threat, either.  By their very low-info nature they will pass judgement only on the word and how it makes them feel.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      hueyplong

      @Princess: That Loeffler quote could be translated into “Trump is so toxic that any donor ID’d as such would be instantly shunned.  Thank God the Supreme Court made secret donations a constitutional right, but the donors nevertheless worry that Trump himself may out them as he desperately seeks to convince other potential donors that someone, somewhere, thinks he should be saved.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      catclub

      @Geminid: Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole said that one way or another, the aid package was going to get a floor vote. He evidently believes the signatures will be there if neccesary.

       

      I doubt it.  At some point  Trump tells them not to.  And they always obey him.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      sab

      @catclub: Didn’t Mornimg Joe first make his name by defending an abortion clinic bomber (when he didn’t have the legal experience to defend anyone with competence.)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      RevRick

      Palm Sunday is one of the movable feasts of the Christian calendar linked to the dating of Easter, which falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the vernal equinox. Which means Easter can be as early as March 22 or as late as April 26 (as I recall), depending on how that sequence occurs.
      The AP story is correct in interpreting Jesus’ entry as a self-conscious act of humility, but it was intended as a deliberate contrast to another entry taking place that day: that of Pontius Pilate, who was leading a cohort of Roman troops. Their arrival was meant as a show of force to prevent any outbreaks of rebellion in Jerusalem, which was beginning to throng with pilgrims for the upcoming Passover festival. So while the king entering Jerusalem on a donkey referenced in Zechariah is making a magnanimous gesture, Jesus is deliberately contrasting what he is about to the whole imperialist system and ideology. Jesus was making a political statement, which he immediately followed up by entering the Temple and attacking its local expression of exploitation (exchanging coins and selling sacrificial animals). In doing so, he handed down his own death sentence under Roman law.

      In entering Jerusalem as he did, Jesus was not saying “be humble”. He was saying, “Challenge the imperialism that exists in the world!” And he would have us begin by looking at our own captivity to it, the way it shapes how we think.

      I’m sure that most people hearing the word “repent” assume it has to do with behavior, but the Greek word that is so translated is metanoia, which literally means: change of mind. So, I would invite all of us to question ourselves about all the imperialisms which govern our lives, and especially those around the social constructs of race, class and gender.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.