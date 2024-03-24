Something attempted, something done:

“This agreement represents a compromise, which means neither side got everything it wanted,” Biden said in a statement. “But it rejects extreme cuts from House Republicans and expands access to child care, invests in cancer research, funds mental health and substance use care, advances American leadership abroad, and provides resources to secure the border. … That’s good news for the American people.”…



Another religious celebration of the Spring equinox:

They’re used to make the ashes for Ash Wednesday, the solemn day of fasting and reflection that signals the start of Christianity’s most penitent season.

Ashes can be purchased, but some churches make their own by burning the palms from prior years.

The ritual or liturgy typically starts with a blessing of the palms by clergy. It’s followed by a reading of the Passion of Christ, meaning an account of the final events of Jesus’ life…

In the biblical Palm Sunday story, a cheering crowd greeted Jesus along the road. Some spread their garments on the ground; others threw down leafy branches they had cut from the fields. In the Gospel of John, they are branches from palms, a tree that symbolized victory and triumph…

… This year, Palm Sunday falls on March 24. Also known as Passion Sunday, it marks the start of Holy Week. The most sacred week of the Christian year includes the Good Friday re-enactment of Jesus’ crucifixion story and death, and their belief in his resurrection on Easter…



Palm-Out Sunday, and every day…



(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

Per Politico, “It’s ‘brass tacks’ time for cash-strapped Trump campaign”:

Donald Trump doesn’t have the money to match what Democrats are expected to spend against him in the presidential campaign. He’s holding fewer of his expensive, signature rallies. He’s ramping up his fundraising — but trying to pay down his legal bills. And he’s about to get swamped on the airwaves.

Inside his constellation of donors, there is an acknowledgment that the campaign needs to begin building up its war chest — and quickly bring more backers on board.

“Make no mistake, it’s not going to be easy,” said former Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia, a major donor. “There’s donor fatigue. And what we have to focus on is not just fundraising, but making sure that people understand the contrast between the two candidates.”…

Still, she said, it’s time to “get down to the brass tacks of having events and fundraisers,” which she said is underway. Republicans in the donor community “need to circle the wagons and support President Trump,” she added, without fear of “being silenced by the media and threats from other people in terms of being a Trump donor.”

Trump is running ahead of Biden in early general election polls, but not by much. And Republicans are already contending with an onslaught of spending by Biden’s campaign. Biden and the Democratic National Committee ended last month with $97.5 million cash on hand, more than double what Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee had together, not counting either side’s joint fundraising committees.

Trump, meanwhile, has been forced to divert tens of millions of dollars to pay for his legal expenses. And his campaign has taken steps in recent weeks to slash costs, starting the general election at a massive financial disadvantage. Since March 6, the day after Super Tuesday, Biden and his super PAC have spent nearly $6 million combined on ads, according to the ad tracking firm AdImpact, while Trump and his super PAC have spent just a fraction of that total — shy of $1.5 million.

Trump campaign officials say the operation has been cognizant of spending since the beginning. Top advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita have looked for ways to be operationally lean, according to aides. They’ve done fewer of Trump’s signature big stadium gatherings, favoring tele-rallies and smaller get-out-the-vote or policy events. They’re operating out of “typical” campaign headquarters instead of working out of a highrise like they did in 2020, and taking UberX instead of black car services.

On days he isn’t traveling or appearing in court, Trump is working the phone to drum up support or thank donors. He spent multiple days this week for “hours at a time” on the phone with donors, according to an aide granted anonymity to speak freely, and has next Wednesday and Thursday blocked off for fundraising calls where the former president makes a personalized pitch for support…