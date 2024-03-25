Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Holi Hai!

Monday Morning Open Thread: Holi Hai!

Sounds like a pretty good Monday to me… “What is Holi, the Hindu festival of colors and how is it celebrated?”:

Typically observed in March in India, Nepal, other South Asian countries and across the diaspora, the festival celebrates love and signifies a time of rebirth and rejuvenation — a time to embrace the positive and let go of negative energy.

For one of Holi’s most well-known traditions, celebrants clad in all white, come out to the street and throw colored powders at each other, leaving behind a kaleidoscope of pigments and joy. Festivities with music, dancing and food ensue.

Holi is celebrated at the end of winter and the beginning of spring, on the last full moon day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar month of Falgun. The date of the festival varies depending on the lunar cycle. Typically, it falls in March, and will be celebrated this year on March 25…

In many parts of India, people light large bonfires the night before the festival to signify the destruction of evil and victory of good.

On the day of Holi, entire streets and towns are filled with people who throw colored powder in the air. Some fling balloons filled with colored water from rooftops and others use squirt guns. For one day, it’s all fair game. Cries of “Holi hai!” which means “It’s Holi!” can be heard on the streets. Holi has also been romanticized and popularized over the decades in Bollywood films.

The colors seen during Holi symbolize different things. Blue represents the color of Lord Krishna’s skin while green symbolizes spring and rebirth. Red symbolizes marriage or fertility while both red and yellow — commonly used in ritual and ceremony — symbolize auspiciousness.

An array of special foods are part of the celebration, with the most popular food during Holi being “gujia,” a flaky, deep-fried sweet pastry stuffed with milk curd, nuts and dried fruits. Holi parties also feature “thandai,” a cold drink prepared with a mix of almonds, fennel seeds, rose petals, poppy seeds, saffron, milk and sugar…

 
Lots of Americans are hoping for a somewhat different celebration
Monday Morning Open Thread: Holi Hai!

(John Deering via GoComics.com)

Monday Morning Open Thread: Holi Hai! 2

Monday Morning Open Thread: Holi Hai! 1

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

  Anne Laurie
  Baud
  brantl
  Chris T.
  Greg
  Halteclere
  Ken
  MagdaInBlack
  Mai Naem mobile
  Manyakitty
  OzarkHillbilly
  satby
  SFAW
  There go two miscreants

    20Comments

    6. 6.

      Anne Laurie

      @OzarkHillbilly: I see Eric has taken over WATB duties this week.

      I figure it’s a sign that even the most dedicated Trump handlers have decided bitching about this is a dead loss.  They’ve shoved The Dumber One out on stage, and presumably are saving Junior for something less toxic…

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Halteclere

      I’m currently in the Delhi airport for my flight back to the US. We participated in Holi last night and this morning. This was one unique way for my wife and daughter to get their hair colored!

      Reply
    8. 8.

      MagdaInBlack

      @Anne Laurie: Last I saw from Jr was Friday on “Newsmax” crying about the unfairness of it all. Granted, I haven’t looked too hard since.

      Newsmax : even more of a cesspool than FOX.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Mai Naem mobile

      One of the many reasons I couldn’t stand TFG even back in 2016 were the stories of how he stiffed all these small businesses and construction related businesses that built his resorts and casino. It was kind of personal because my dad had a business like that where he would occasionally get screwed like that. It’s one thing if something unforeseen happens and you truly can’t pay your bills but there were always people like TFG who had the money but figured they wanted something for free. Anyhow, I have to believe there’s dozens if not hundreds of people who’ve waited for years to see TFG get slapped really hard by karma and are thoroughly enjoying it happen in real time.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Chris T.

      What Eric (and/or Don Jr) T***p do(es)n’t realize is that when you’re a real billionaire, they let you borrow $500M…

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ken

      @Mai Naem mobile: Who knows, karma may have something special in store. Imagine if Letitia James has to keep seizing and selling properties because, in addition to the mortgages, they all have a bunch of thirty-year-old mechanic’s liens.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SFAW

      McMegan with the “it’s a process crime, therefore not real” argument. Effing awesome.

      What a moran.

      ETA: “Brigaded”? WTAF? Is there some new, ultra-hip meaning of the word that I, as an old fart, don’t know? Because the context for her use of it doesn’t exactly apply.

      ETA2: Is conspiracy to commit murder also not a crime, if the target doesn’t get killed? Numbskull.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      There go two miscreants

      Bill Withers is no longer around to get an apology, but luckily those new lyrics (in the Deering cartoon) are not likely to become an earworm!

      Also too: I’m still chuckling about “Don Poorleone” from yesterday.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      satby

      @Baud: ApRIL 27th! And two days later I’m on the train out west to ABQ and a visit with a friend.

      Coincidentally, Cheryl Rofer’s cat Ric passed away over the weekend. She mentioned it on Blue Sky, but you can’t convey condolences directly unless she follows you there. So I sent them through one of her mutuals. (She isn’t who I’m visiting).

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Greg

      I would like to see a group of really wealthy Dems tell trump they will front the bond on the condition that he cease running for president. No more rallies, no ads, no going on TV for campaigning, refuse the nomination. For that, he gets his bond.

      Reply

