On The Road – frosty – 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge – Oregon – Portland

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Big thanks to the three people who sent pics in on Monday!  Keep 'em coming.

frosty

frosty

We had a campsite just east of Portland in Troutdale, with our site backing up on the Sandy River. We went into Portland two days while we were there. On the first day we visited two sights in Washington Park. The first was the Japanese Garden, described as “the most beautiful and authentic Japanese garden in the world outside of Japan.” Most of the pictures are from there – it was an amazing experience. The other was Hoyt Arboretum, a collection of more than 2,000 species of plants and trees from around the world.I don’t have pictures from there, though. The second day was a trip to Powell’s City of Books, the largest independent bookstore in the world. (I bet the Strand in New York would put up an argument though.)

Finally I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the cycling infrastructure, trails, and bike lanes all around the city. We were there for the Bike Summer Kickoff ride and we discovered it as a mile or so of cyclists pedaled past us on our way out of town.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Portland 9
Portland Japanese Garden

Heavenly Falls

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Portland 8
Portland Japanese Garden

Strolling Pond Garden

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Portland 7
Portland Japanese Garden

Tea Garden

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Portland 6
Portland Japanese Garden

Koi in the Strolling Pond Garden

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Portland 5
Portland Japanese Garden

I think this was in the Natural Garden

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Portland 4
Portland Japanese Garden

Moss in the Natural Garden

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Portland 3
Portland Japanese Garden

Sand and Stone Garden

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Portland 2
Portland Japanese Garden

Flat Garden

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Portland 1
Portland, Oregon

Powell’s Books main entrance. The store takes up an entire city block.

On The Road - frosty - 3rd Annual National Park/COVID Challenge - Oregon - Portland
Portland, Oregon

Pedalpalooza!

