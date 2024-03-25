(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Russia continued its bombardment of Ukrainian civilian targets again today. And has been the case for the past several days, it is doing two separate sets of attacks a day.

Kyiv, 10:30 AM, russian attack with two ballistic missiles.

Children run to the shelter under the sounds of explosions.

Fortunately, Ukrainian air defenders shot down both missiles.#RussiaIsATerroristState pic.twitter.com/vnsj2EwOvz — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 25, 2024

Today’s second set of attacks came while EU representatives were in Kyiv for meetings with Ukrainian government and military officials.

Together with the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi, met in Kyiv with a delegation of committee heads of the European Parliament. I highly appreciate the efforts of the European Parliament and the European Union to support… pic.twitter.com/QXQt0pSu8N — Rustem Umerov (@rustem_umerov) March 25, 2024

Second ballistic attack today from occupied Crimea. This time in Odesa. This is why it’s a priority to clear Crimea of Russian military presence. pic.twitter.com/81gHWQmhgB — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) March 25, 2024

More on these attacks after the jump.

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Now it is extremely important to take care of those who need support; do not leave people alone with their difficulties – address by the President of Ukraine Dear Ukrainians! A few summaries for this day. First. I thank everyone who is working to eliminate the consequences of Russian strikes. Kyiv – ballistic missiles damaged houses and the building of the Academy of Arts today. All the injured have been provided with the necessary assistance. Thank God, there were no children at the academy. The debris clearance lasts all day. Odesa and Mykolaiv – after the attacks on power facilities, the situation is complicated, all the necessary services and repair crews were involved. In the afternoon, there was another strike on Odesa – people were injured. Kharkiv is still in a particularly challenging situation, but every day energy supply to the city is being gradually restored. I am grateful to everyone who works for the city, to everyone who cares about people and helps others. Now it is extremely important to take care of those who need support. And even if people feel uncomfortable asking others for support, please pay attention and support them yourself, do not leave people alone with their difficulties. Second. Throughout the day, there were reports from the military, intelligence, and the Security Service of Ukraine. Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Budanov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Umerov. We had thorough discussions on how to further reduce Russia’s terrorist potential. And we are carefully planning our actions. There was a report by Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Lytvynenko on the current threats. There was also the usual weekly report by Head of the Security Service Maliuk on the results of the SSU over the past week and the planning of tasks for this week. Of course, today I congratulated General Maliuk and the entire staff of the Security Service of Ukraine on their professional day. All of us in our country should be grateful to the combat-ready Security Service of Ukraine, which is truly inflicting significant damage on the enemy and achieving the goals that Ukraine really needs, along with all other elements of the Defense and Security Forces. I am grateful to every SSU warrior, to everyone in the Security Service who works really effectively for the sake of Ukraine. Third. Today, I took part in an iftar – a special dinner that takes place during the month of Ramadan. Together with representatives of the Ukrainian Muslim community, Muslim warriors, representatives of the diplomatic corps from the countries of the global Muslim community, and, of course, representatives of the Crimean Tatar people, we thanked everyone who cares about Ukraine and helps us. We honored our warriors. And with everyone who had the honor to share the iftar today, we wished a fair and just peace for Ukraine and for all nations who, just like us, cherish life. And one more thing. Today, Putin was talking to himself again, and it was again broadcast on television. Again, he accuses Ukraine. A sick and cynical creature. Everyone is a terrorist to him, except for himself, although he has been fueled by terror for two decades already. He is the biggest opening for terror. He and his special services. And when he is gone, the demand for terror and violence will disappear with him, because it is his demand. No one else’s. I thank everyone who protects people and values life! I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

2000+ russian cruise and ballistic missiles have been shot down since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.



That’s a result of the titanic work of Ukrainian air defenders. Thousands of lives were saved by modern air defense systems provided by our partners.



However,… pic.twitter.com/EmlFd9BHwg — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 25, 2024

The EU:

“We cannot afford [for] Russia to win this war,” says EU top diplomat @JosepBorrellF. “Otherwise the US and European interests will be very damaged. It’s not a matter of generosity alone… of supporting Ukraine because we love Ukrainian people. It is in our own interest.” pic.twitter.com/Yl2mdTbUp9 — Christiane Amanpour (@amanpour) March 25, 2024

The Baltics:

Three ministers will also meet with U.S. Treasury and White House NSC officials to discuss 'reaching the most important goal – Ukraine’s victory,' as Estonian FM puts it. #StandWithUkraine — Alex Raufoglu (@ralakbar) March 25, 2024

Baltic Ministers tell Blinken that they value security, safety, prosperity "that we managed to through the decades, and also looking to the future so that it does not happen again – not in other countries that are fighting for their security and their freedom today, such as… — Alex Raufoglu (@ralakbar) March 25, 2024

Text of tweet 3:

And tweet 4:

Kyiv:

This is Kyiv State Academy of Decorative Applied Arts and Design after today’s ballistic attack. Missile made it from occupied Crimea to Kyiv for 2-3 min. Ironically academy named after Mykhailo Boychuk, repressed in 1937 artist and teacher. Photo @kztsky pic.twitter.com/jkvvZL9saU — Ukrainian Art History (@ukr_arthistory) March 25, 2024

On March 25, 2024, rus-ns bombed the Kyiv Art Academy named after the great artist M. Boychuk. In 1937, he and two of his students were m-rdered by NKVD. Almost all their paintings and frescoes were destroyed, so that there would be nothing left except "great Ruzzian culture." pic.twitter.com/DW2Smvw1sk — NEIVANMADE (@neivanmade) March 25, 2024

One of the damaged buildings in Kyiv – Arr and design academy named after Boychuk. Russia continues its genocidal daily attacks on Ukrainian peaceful civilians for 761 days now! #StopRussiaNow https://t.co/sT8ddnN8hF pic.twitter.com/mCh6qCKS7G — Oksana Markarova (@OMarkarova) March 25, 2024

Russian terrorist attack on Kyiv today struck a building that they, with literally zero evidence, claim was an SBU HQ. Wounding 7 people (so far known). Miraculously only 7 somehow, given they fired missiles into an extremely dense part of the city and demolished many buildings. pic.twitter.com/x3ADHxJSiQ — Andrew Perpetua (@AndrewPerpetua) March 25, 2024

Two ballistic missiles destroyed over Kyiv. Russia launched them from temporarily occupied Crimea. Falling debris caused damage in four different locations. pic.twitter.com/qVQaKsKtv4 — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) March 25, 2024

Parts of a downed Russian hypersonic cruise missile 3M22 Tsirkon. Today in Kyiv. Two such missiles were launched by Russians from Crimea. Both were reportedly downed. https://t.co/m9RjgbBmrg pic.twitter.com/n4R08SRJwk — Special Kherson Cat 🐈🇺🇦 (@bayraktar_1love) March 25, 2024

Russia launched this deadly Zircon hypersonic missile targeting Kyiv today. With its modernized capabilities, it covers Crimea to Kyiv in just 5-6 minutes, making interception extremely difficult. As Russia utilizes everything, is it time to reconsider 'not provoking Putin by… pic.twitter.com/lB6He8Vama — Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) March 25, 2024

The Kyiv Independent has the details:

A series of explosions rocked Kyiv on March 25 as Russia launched yet another missile attack on Ukraine’s capital. Kyiv Independent correspondents in the capital heard at least four loud explosions just seconds after air raid sirens sounded at around 10: 30 a.m. local time and saw smoke rising from the left bank of the city. Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said in a post on Telegram that debris from an intercepted missile had fallen in the city’s Pechersk district, damaging a non-residential building. Debris fell on a building of the Kyiv State Academy of Decorative and Applied Arts, destroying the academy’s gym and concert hall, according to a Kyiv Independent reporter on the ground, citing the institution’s employees. The Culture Ministry confirmed the academy was struck, adding that an employee was wounded. Debris from intercepted missiles damaged two houses in the Solomianskyi district and a house in the Darnytskyi district, where the attack also caused a fire in a non-residential building, according to the city authorities. Debris was initially also reported in the Dniprovskyi district though this was later retracted. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko confirmed emergency services had been called to the Pecherskiy, Solomyanskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital. As of 3:30 p.m. local time, the number of victims in Kyiv’s Pecherskiy district rose to 10, according to the State Emergency Service. The Kyiv City Military Administration clarified that out of the 10 victims, two people were wounded and hospitalized, and the remaining eight people had suffered from shock. Klitschko said that two pregnant women and a 16-year-old girl were among the victims. The rescue operation concluded at about 6:50 p.m. local time. President Volodymyr Zelensky and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged Western allies to provide Ukraine with more air defense systems following the recent Russia’s missile strike against Kyiv. A Russian ballistic missile attack on Odesa injured four people, the Southern Defense Forces reported on Telegram on March 25. The air raid siren sounded in Odesa at around 5:20 p.m. local time. Explosions were heard minutes later. Two buildings were destroyed, and windows in the surrounding buildings were shattered, according to the Southern Defense Forces. Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said that three women had been wounded, but their injuries were “not serious.” Kiper also reported that due to previous attacks on the city’s power network, 300,000 people in Odesa are currently cut off from electricity.

A video by @RFERL. This barista girl in downtown Kyiv keeps serving coffee even though her place's front window was smashed in today's Russian missile strike. That's our Kyiv! pic.twitter.com/INuediWfYf — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 25, 2024

Kharkiv:

Kharkiv. 25th March. Blackout following Russian attacks on the local thermal electric plant #StopRussia #StandWithUkraine

Photo: Yan Dobronosov/Telegraf pic.twitter.com/Ft86H7dNqm — Mariana Betsa (@Mariana_Betsa) March 25, 2024

“The restoration of the energy infrastructure in Kharkiv is not a matter of weeks or even months” said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Syniehubov. This is what Ukraine's second largest city looks like now. 📷Yan Dobronosov pic.twitter.com/VQ3C3qL2qO — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) March 25, 2024

Kharkiv tonight. "Happiness can be found, even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light". 📹place_kharkiv pic.twitter.com/0qDC54vLTr — Iryna Voichuk (@IrynaVoichuk) March 25, 2024

Ukraine has stepped up its strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

Large parts of Ukraine’s Odesa and Kharkiv are currently out of power because of Russian strikes. — Yaroslav Trofimov (@yarotrof) March 25, 2024

More fallout from the Crocus disco attack.

France raises terror alert warning to highest level – Reuters https://t.co/SnqXWqa11B — Milenaac (@milenaac) March 25, 2024

More from Reuters:

PARIS, March 24 (Reuters) – The French government is raising its terror alert warning to its highest level following the shootings on Moscow, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said on Sunday after a meeting with senior security and defence officials with President Emmanuel Macron. Attal said in a post on X that the decision, which comes months before Paris hosts the Olympic Games, was taken “in light of the Islamic State’s claiming responsibility for the (Moscow) attack and the threats weighing on our country”. France’s terror alert system has three levels, and the highest level is activated in the wake of an attack in France or abroad or when a threat of one is considered to be imminent. It allows for exceptional security measures such as stepped-up patrols by armed forces in public places like train stations, airports and religious sites.

Moscow:

This is little more than rambling nonsense. And he hardly looks confident. Things are not going well. pic.twitter.com/IUO3jhuV5g — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) March 25, 2024

Putin is really that deranged now. He’s not pretending. At some point, all dictators become like that on their way to downfall. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) March 25, 2024

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

A new video from Patron’s official TikTok!

Here’s the machine translation of the caption:

Actually, it’s a joke, but math is really important! 🤫🤭

Open thread!