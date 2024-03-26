Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: As We've Been Saying…

You’d think that maybe, perhaps, possibly, even the lazy media stenographers are getting tired of the same old WakKy AnTIcs from TFG and his ‘Base’… Per the Associated Press, “As Biden tours the country and visits swing states, Trump is fundraising and playing golf”:

Trump has held just a single public campaign event since he locked up the Republican presidential nomination on March 12: a rally in Ohio funded not by his campaign but by backers of a Senate candidate whom he had endorsed. The events page on his campaign website has had nothing listed.

Biden, meanwhile, has been barnstorming the country. After a trip to North Carolina on Tuesday, the Democratic president will have touched down in all of the 2024 swing states in the less than three weeks since his State of the Union address…

Trump’s campaign faces a serious money shortfall and mounting legal bills as he fights four criminal indictments. His focus in recent weeks has been on wooing potential donors as his campaign builds its infrastructure across battleground states to catch up to Democrats, who have a significant head start.

For Biden, 81, the tempo is a message in and of itself as he aims to combat persistent voter concerns about his age. Whoever wins in November will be the oldest president to be inaugurated, though polls find that voters see the issue as more pressing for Biden. Trump is 77.

Both sides are projecting confidence and accusing the other of trying to hide its candidate’s problems…

Trump has been spending his days in and around his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida — fundraising, hosting elected officials who frequently visit, and meeting aides.

But Trump has also made time for other pursuits. He recently said he won two championships at his Palm Beach golf club, writing on his social media site that they were “very exciting” wins on a “GREAT and difficult course.” He visited his golf club in West Palm Beach on Sunday to accept two trophies from a cheering audience…

Some allies of the former president argue that holding fewer rallies helps him not only by saving money but by limiting opportunities for him to go off-script and say something that might alienate swing voters…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Jeffro

      I’m down with Ragnarok!  (the tweeter, not the actual Ragnarok  =)   Somebody bring me my club!!

      Speaking of GOP nonsense, here’s an actual exchange on Fox “News” yesterday re: the uproar over Ronna Romney’s hiring:

      “This seems to me to be an example of the hermetically-sealed bubble in which these people on the left live” –@BritHume to @BretBaier

      Yes, really.

      JML

      “Won 2 championships?” So basically he took 2-3 strokes off every hole he played.

      “6 strokes on the par 4, sir?”

      “I had a birdie! Anyone who says otherwise is stealing from me! I heard a bird tweet like I do on my brilliant thing that I own and it is the best so I had a birdie!”

      “3 it is, sir.”

      Spanky

      The party of “When they go low, we go high” LOST. I’m happy to see the Biden campaign playing politics as it’s supposed to be played.

      Jeffro

      Btw this is one of the few times I’ve seen Mr. Bouie just out-and-out vent, and every bit of it is spot-on: No One Is Above The Law, Except, Apparently, Donald Trump

      (gift link)

      Although Trump is entitled to an appeal, which he is pursuing, it still feels outrageous that the former president would get this unexplained courtesy after years of willfully defrauding the public. At the same time, it feels typical of Trump’s relationship to the various institutions of American life. If there seems to be a different set of rules for Trump, under which there is always a reason to look the other way or give him a second chance, that’s because for all intents and purposes, there is.

      At no point during his long career as a celebrity real estate mogul and businessman has Trump faced any meaningful consequences for his fraudulent, even criminal, behavior. He has operated, for decades, with a shield of impunity crafted from his shamelessness, his celebrity and his craven willingness to intimidate critics with litigation or even just the threat of litigation.

      What is striking is the extent to which this shield of impunity has only been strengthened by the political and legal institutions of the United States. First and foremost among these is the Republican Party, which has never wasted a chance to thrust itself between Trump and the consequences of his actions. When it was the “Access Hollywood” tape, Republicans were there for Trump. They were there for Trump when it was his callous reaction to the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville. They were there for him when he was impeached for trying to coerce the government of Ukraine into supporting his political prospects, and they were there for him when he was impeached for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election…

      …Over the weekend, the Republican pollster Frank Luntz* issued a warning to Letitia James that seizing Trump’s properties would put him back in office. “If the New York attorney general starts to take his homes away, starts to seize his assets, it’s all going to be on camera,” he said on CNN. “Pundits are going to sit there and scream about this, ‘This man cannot be elected.’ You’re going to create the greatest victimhood of 2024, and you’re going to elect Donald Trump.”

      This is exactly backward. It is the refusal to enforce the rules — enforce the law — against Trump that has put him in a position to win the White House a second time. It is the impunity, as much as if not more than the cultivated sense of victimhood, that anchors his political appeal.

      *so hey, once again, fuck Frank Luntz

      Kay

      @Jeffro:

      I am so, so sick of these peopel threatening us. Do the right thing, follow the laws and the process, and let the chips fall. Whatever happens will be better than bowing before Donald Trump and Frank Fucking Luntz. I refuse.

      eclare

      Morning Joe reported that TIFG’s campaign was considering a rally in AZ, just for TIFG, no other candidate.  His campaign called it off due to lack of funds.

      Scout211

      Oral arguments scheduled for today at SCOTUS  to decide whether to restrict access to mifepristone nationwide.  This is a very big deal.

      CNN will have Live updates and will play audio live (as will other news services).

      The fate of the abortion pill lies with the Supreme Court.
      The high court, which has a conservative supermajority, holds the power to maintain full access to the drug or reverse regulation changes that made medication abortion more accessible in recent years. This includes allowing the pills to be prescribed via telemedicine, delivered in the mail and used up to 10 weeks of pregnancy instead of seven.

      Scott

      Landrieu needs to be on Fox Business, CNBC, Bloomberg.  Not MSNBC.  Stop talking to the already converted.

      Harrison Wesley

      @Scout211: I’ll be damned.  I didn’t know any of the Justices had medical/pharmaceutical degrees.  Guess if I get busted for anything, I’d better call my cardiologist ASAP.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Excuse me? The Trumpists and the rest of the 21st-century GOP turned Presidential politics into mob warfare, and now the Democrats are supposed to just play nice?

      We can get back to “they go low, we go high” when Donald Trump has died in prison and the Republicans have spent an entire generation in the political wilderness. Until then, screw that.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Spanky: The party of “When they go low, we go high”

      You have to remember that a black man running for President doesn’t have the option of hitting his opponent below the belt. He has to hold himself to a higher standard lest he get attacked for being a thug, and too many white people believing it because “did you hear what he said about that white man instead of giving him his due deference? Uppity dawg damned ni-CLANG!”

      dmsilev

      Wait, Frank Luntz is complaining that Democrats are being mean? Frank Luntz, the guy who figures out ways to cloak Republican agendas in words that make them seem less awful? That one? Seriously?

      Fuck him.

      Spanky

      @Scott: You make it sound like he can get airtime at any network at will. Most of them are not interested in giving the Bidden campaign any oxygen.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Some white people in America genuinely believe that they will never be treated as badly as black people. That’s the foundation of their refusal in ignoring the escalating number of red flags.

      They’re right. At least until the fascists run out of POC to oppress.

      Day late, dollar short.

      Spanky

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR:

      We can get back to “they go low, we go high” when Donald Trump has died in prison and the Republicans have spent an entire generation in the political wilderness. Until then, screw that.

      The Dems should never go back to WTGLWGH, but I’m afraid that’s exactly what will happen.

      Jeffro

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR: We can get back to “they go low, we go high” when Donald Trump has died in prison and the Republicans have spent an entire generation in the political wilderness. Until then, screw that.

      ExACTly.

      Related to the ‘entire generation’ part: if there is an upside to all of this eight-years-and-counting crapfest the GOP has subjected us to, it’s that I never, ever, have to listen to Republicans lecturing me about anything.  Literally anything, ever.

      Deficits?  eff off

      Keep the country safe?  eff OFF

      Candidate character?  EFF OFF

      Scout211

      Just for your amusement this morning, CNN found a media person who thinks that NBC News hiring Ronna McDaniel is a good decision.  Can you guess who?

       

       

      It was . . .

      HUGH HEWITT!

      😂

      Another Scott

      @Scout211: The fact that they took the case at all is a very bad sign.

      But this is what they do.

      They want to tear down the ability of modern government to function for the common good.

      “Feudalism now, Feudalism tomorrow, Feudalism forever!” – [/GWallace]

      Fight for 15!!

      Grr…,
      Scott.

      Anonymous At Work

      “When they go low, we grind their face into the dirt since they seem to like it down there.”

      SiubhanDuinne

      He spent the weekend golfing, the morning comparing himself to Jesus, and the afternoon lying about having money he definitely doesn’t have.

      I must have missed something. What did he say, or do, that was in any way Christ-like?

